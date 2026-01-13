Aytu BioPharma to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2026 Investor Healthcare Summit on January 15, 2026

Aytu BioPharma to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2026 Investor Healthcare Summit on January 15, 2026

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / AYTU BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "AYTU") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, announced today that Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of AYTU, will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Thomas Flaten, Senior Research Analyst at Lake Street Capital Markets, at the Lytham Partners 2026 Investor Healthcare Summit.

The webcast will take place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/hc2026/ or directly at https://lythampartners.com/hc2026/aytu. A replay will also be available through the same links.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA™ (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatments for attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Aytu is committed to delivering the Company's medications through best-in-class patient access programs that help to enable optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit aytubio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



