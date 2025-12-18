Aytu BioPharma to Host Investor Day on January 20, 2026 in New York City

Aytu BioPharma to Host Investor Day on January 20, 2026 in New York City

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / AYTU BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "AYTU") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, will be hosting an Investor Day on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time in New York City.

The Investor Day will include presentations from Aytu's senior leadership and discussions with Key Opinion Leaders ("KOLs") regarding the EXXUA™ (gepirone) extended-release tablets ("EXXUA") opportunity, followed by a live Q&A session. EXXUA is the first and only 5HT1a agonist approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of major depressive disorder ("MDD"), representing a new way to treat MDD. Commercial availability of EXXUA commenced earlier this week.

The webcast and presentation will be accessible live and archived on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ under Events & Presentations. Further details will be provided prior to the event.

Advance registration is required for in-person attendance. Please contact Aytu's Investor Relations at aytu@lythampartners.com for details.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA™ (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatments for attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Aytu is committed to delivering the Company's medications through best-in-class patient access programs that help to enable optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit aytubio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About EXXUA

EXXUA is a novel oral selective serotonin 5HT1a receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. EXXUA is also being developed for other psychiatric disorders.

INDICATIONS and IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for EXXUA

INDICATIONS

EXXUA is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Antidepressants increased the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in pediatric and young adult patients in short-term studies. Closely monitor all antidepressant-treated patients for clinical worsening and emergence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

EXXUA is not approved for use in pediatric patients.

Do not take EXXUA if you:

  • are allergic to EXXUA or any of the ingredients in EXXUA.

  • have a prolonged QTc interval greater than 450 msec or congenital long QT syndrome.

  • are taking medicines known as strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure if you are taking one of these medicines.

  • have severe liver problems.

  • are taking, or have stopped taking within the last 14 days, a medicine called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), including the antibiotic linezolid or intravenous methylene blue. Ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist if you are not sure if you take an MAOI, including the antibiotic linezolid or intravenous methylene blue.

Do not start taking an MAOI for at least 14 days after you have stopped treatment with EXXUA.

EXXUA may cause serious side effects, including:

Changes in the electrical activity of your heart called QT prolongation. QT prolongation can cause irregular heartbeats that can be life-threatening. Your healthcare provider will check the electrical activity of your heart with a test called an electrocardiogram (ECG) and will also do blood tests to check your levels of body salts (electrolytes) before and during treatment with EXXUA. Your healthcare provider may check your electrolytes more often during treatment if you have heart failure, a slow heart rate, abnormal levels of electrolytes in your blood, or if you take other medications that can prolong the QT interval of your heartbeat.

A potentially life-threatening problem called serotonin syndrome can happen when EXXUA is taken with certain other medicines.

Manic episodes may happen in people with bipolar disorder who take EXXUA.

Please read FULL PRESCRIBING INFORMATION for EXXUA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as "may," "will," "should," "forecast," "could," "expect," "suggest," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks are described in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10 K and in the other reports and documents it files with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aytu BioPharma Inc.AYTUNASDAQ:AYTULife Science Investing
AYTU
The Conversation (0)
Aytu BioPharma Inc.

Aytu BioPharma Inc.

Keep Reading...

Acerus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSX:ASP) reported its financial results for the three and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: 2019 Highlights Amended and restated (“A&R”) partnership agreement with Aytu Bioscience (“Aytu”) becomes fully functional which should... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada