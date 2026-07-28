AWH to Hold Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH", "Ascend" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH-U.CN) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading, multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET following the release of its second quarter 2026 financial results.
The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-699-1199. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the AWH website at https://investors.awholdings.com/ and will be archived for replay.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
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DATE:
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Wednesday, August 12, 2026
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TIME:
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5:00 p.m. ET
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WEBCAST:
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DIAL-IN NUMBER:
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1-888-699-1199
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REPLAY:
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1-888-660-6345
Replay Code: 19509#
Available until 12:00 midnight ET Wednesday, August 19, 2026
About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
AWH is a vertically integrated cannabis operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Ozone, Simply Herb, High Wired, Honor Roll, Royale, and Effin' branded products. For more information about AWH, visit www.awholdings.com.
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SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.