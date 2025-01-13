Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Copper Outlook Report

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Awalé's Transformative 2024 Sets the Stage for an Ambitious 2025

Awalé's Transformative 2024 Sets the Stage for an Ambitious 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Charger Zone: A significant gold target in Awalé's portfolio, marking a transformative achievement in 2024 with some of the highest-grade intercepts in Africa in the last 12 months.

  • BBM Zone and Trend: Successful delineation and expansion of a significant gold and copper target with district scale potential for growth.

  • Financial Strength: Well-funded with nearly $10M on hand for 100%-owned property exploration and a robust partnership with Newmont.

  • Strengthened Leadership: New additions to the Board and Management bring aligned focus, driving Awalé's strategic growth and long-term shareholder value.

  • District-Scale Potential: Awalé's extensive land package is primed for discovery, supported by our iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) geological model, unlocking untapped opportunities across the region.

  • 2025 Exploration Plan: Robust and comprehensive plan to continue de-risking BBM and Charger targets, and expand exploration focus across a broader regional scale to unlock the full potential of the Odienné project.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of its achievements in 2024 and share its outlook for the first half of 2025. This exciting phase includes commencing drilling on our 100%-owned Fremen property, continuing to de-risk the BBM and Charger targets, and expanding our exploration focus across a broader regional scale to unlock the full potential of the Odienné project. A follow-up update will be provided later in the year to review full-year progress and outline plans for the remainder of 2025.

"On behalf of the Awalé team, I want to thank our investors for their support over the past year. With a solid balance sheet, a valued joint venture partner, and significant milestones achieved in 2024, we have established a strong foundation for an ambitious year ahead. Driven by a disciplined approach to exploration and discovery, we remain confident in our strategy and are steadfast in our commitment to unlocking the full potential of the Odienné project, delivering sustained value to our shareholders. Moreover, we take pride in fostering sustainable development and building meaningful partnerships in the communities where we operate, creating a lasting positive impact in the region," Commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

View video of CEO Andrew Chubb and VP Exploration Andrew Smith discussing upcoming plans

2025 H1 Outlook

Awalé is committed to providing consistent and transparent updates throughout 2025. Our exploration efforts will prioritize key zones, leveraging innovative strategies to drive discovery and advance resource delineation, adding value to our shareholders and local stakeholders.

Key Zones and Targets

Fremen Target (100% Awalé)

  • Overview: A new 3.5km-long target, 4km on strike from BBM discovery.
  • Induced Polarisation ("IP") geophysics to commence in January 2025, with the aim to further delineate the BBM trend.
  • 2000m of maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling planned, with results expected from March 2025.

100% Awalé Permits

  • Overview: 1,693km2 untested ground, in the same geology as the four major Awalé discoveries.
  • Activities: 2025 will see initial drilling on the Fremen target along with systematic early-stage target generation with mapping and geochemistry surveys and with airborne programs, including magnetic and radiometric surveys.

BBM Zone

  • Overview: Drill, develop, and expand the higher-grade shoots within structurally controlled gold-copper mineralization. A broad IP survey to be completed over the BBM zone, targeting strike extents of the initial discovery zone.
  • Diamond Drilling Plan: 7000m planned for the BBM zone, including 3000m within the discovery area.
  • Timeframe: Diamond drilling started in Q4 2024 and is ongoing, with a regular flow of results expected from January 2025.

BBM Trend

  • Overview: Newly identified targets, Boba and Fett, highlight the strike potential of the BBM trend.
  • Activities: 150 line-km of IP geophysics is planned to cover over 10km of the BBM trend, followed by up to 7000m of RC drilling.
  • Timeframe: IP survey scheduled for completion in January 2025, with RC drilling to follow in February 2025.
  • Initial drill results are expected from April 2025.

Charger Zone

  • Overview: Following up on the spectacular 2024 gold results; diamond drilling is planned to further delineate and expand this promising zone.
  • Diamond Drilling Plan: 2000m planned to test the continuity of a new geology fold model and rapidly advance the volume potential of this target.
  • Timeframe: Initial drilling has commenced in early January 2025, with results expected from February 2025.
  • Drilling success will drive further diamond drilling in Q1.

Empire Zone

  • Overview: Awalé's first and significant gold discovery. Infill diamond drilling is planned, with the aim to bring the target back online for further expansion drilling and development.
  • Drill results expected from March 2025.

Lando Target

  • Overview: System drilling aims to test the full potential of the largest copper-gold-in-soil anomaly in the joint venture permit.
  • Work Plan: Following an orientation pitting program in January 2025, a combination of reverse circulation and diamond drilling will commence in February 2025, with results expected from April 2025.

Odienné West Permit

  • Overview: Known mineralized trends and geology are modelled to extend into the Odienné West permit, with early phase greenfield work expected to unlock exploration potential in an underexplored area.
  • Activities: 2025 will see early-stage target generation, with mapping and geochemistry surveys along with airborne programs including magnetic, radiometric, and gravity gradient surveys. All exploration is fully funded by Newmont.

Technological and Operational Enhancements

  • Portable PPB Lab: On-site deployment to accelerate assay turnaround times and improve decision-making efficiency.
  • Geophysics: Comprehensive airborne and ground geophysical surveys to refine targeting across all key zones.

Other Initiatives

  • Educational Content: Rolling out materials to explain the geology of Odienné, our targeting methodology, and broader district context.
  • Stakeholder Engagement: Maintaining first-mover advantage by building trust and showcasing Awale's vision for the region.

2024 HIGHLIGHTS

2024 was a pivotal year for Awalé marked by key leadership changes that aligned the Company with its strategic vision, efforts to strengthen the balance sheet and ensure financial stability, and significant progress at the Odienné project. These achievements have positioned Awalé as a leader in district-scale exploration, with a clear path toward resource delineation and new discoveries. Key highlights include:

  • BBM Discovery - 4th discovery at Odienné announced in January. BBM was a significant new greenfield discovery for the Company with excellent scope for rapid expansion.

  • Highest-Grade Gold Intercepts in Africa - During the year, Charger delivered some of highest-grade intercepts in West Africa over the past 12 months, including 45.7 g/t Au over 32m in hole OEDD-83, 20 g/t Au over 29m in hole OEDD-88, and 14.7 g/t Au over 59m in OEDD-100. Ongoing drill program aims to test new hinge fold thesis, targeting extensions to both grade and volume.

  • BBM Growing and Remains Open - 6,808m in 28 holes have confirmed the system is open at depth with the higher-grade core growing to 600m and remaining open. The BBM trend has now been expanded to over 15km, from 100%-owned Fremen target in the south to the newly identified Boba and Fett targets in the north.

  • New Gold Footprint Discovery at 100%-Owned Fremen Target - In October, the Company announced that it uncovered a new and open 3.5km long > 37 parts per billion gold in termitaria footprint with a peak value of 1.3 g/t Au. The program was completed within Awalé's 100%-owned Sienso permit next door to the BBM discovery, which lies 4km along strike to the northwest.

  • Financial Strength - The Company is well-funded with $10 million in cash, following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024, allocated to advance 100%-owned properties and partnership with Newmont, which is funding all exploration work on joint venture claims.

  • Strengthened Leadership Team - Additions of Anthony Moreau and Karl Akueson to the Board of Directors, along with the appointment of Stephen Stewart as Chairman, as part of a strategic leadership transition. The management team further bolstered with the additions of Andrew Smith as VP Exploration, Ardem Keshishian as VP Corporate Development, and John Scott as Principal Geologist. At the request of the TSXV, the Company is clarifying Ardem Keshishian's role as VP Corporate Development and not VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

  • New Exploration Permit - In Q4, the Company was granted an exploration permit for PR-904 ("Odienné West"), unlocking expanded opportunities within the emerging gold and copper district.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Odienné project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories in Ghana and Australia, an ISO 17025 (2017) Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Australia where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with an Aqua Regia digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
a.chubb@awaleresources.com

Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development
+1 (416) 471-5463
a.keshishian@awaleresources.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236945

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

tsxv:aricbase metals investingaric:caBase Metals Investing
ARIC:CA
Awale Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Expands BBM Trend to Over 15km with Additional Newly Defined Targets Boba and Fett

Awalé Expands BBM Trend to Over 15km with Additional Newly Defined Targets Boba and Fett

HIGHLIGHTS

  • BBM trend now extends over 15km, from Awalé's 100%-owned Fremen target in the south to the Boba and Fett targets in the north.
  • Boba and Fett have been defined along strike from BBM, highlighting the fertile and open BBM trend.
  • 150 line-km of Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysics is planned to cover the entire BBM trend and is scheduled for completion in January.
  • An additional up to 7,000 metre drill program will begin in February following the completion of these IP surveys.

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of the BBM gold trend to over 15 kilometres ("km"). This underscores the potential of the BBM trend, which now extends from the 100%-owned Fremen target in the south to the newly defined Boba and Fett targets in the north. These newly identified targets highlight the potential of this highly prospective region, and with active drilling underway and a large-scale IP geophysical survey planned, the Company is on the path of defining this new district. The upcoming survey aims to refine targets for a 7,000-metre reverse circulation drill campaign, setting the stage for optimized exploration on the BBM trend.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Commences 4000-Metre Diamond Drilling Program at the BBM and Charger Zones, Odienné JV Project

Awalé Commences 4000-Metre Diamond Drilling Program at the BBM and Charger Zones, Odienné JV Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Awalé has commenced a 4000m diamond drill program at the BBM and Charger Zones.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Hits 2.7 g/t Gold Eq. over 27 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 2.7 g/t Gold Eq. over 27 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 27m @ 2.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent (AuEq.), including 12m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq. from 435m downhole in OEDD-98.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Hits 14.7 g/t Gold over 59 Metres at the Charger Zone, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 14.7 g/t Gold over 59 Metres at the Charger Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14.7 g/t gold ("Au") over 59 metres ("m"), or 868-gram-metres gold, from 96m downhole, including 22.4 g/t Au over 21m from 143m downhole in Hole OEDD-100.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Uncovers 3.5km Gold Footprint on 100%-Owned Ground and on Trend from the BBM Discovery

Awalé Uncovers 3.5km Gold Footprint on 100%-Owned Ground and on Trend from the BBM Discovery

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Greater than 37ppb gold footprint over a 3.5 kilometre open trend with peak value of 1.3 grams gold.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized its team to begin work at the Company's Princeton Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada. The Princeton Project is an 11,500 hectare property located between the Hudbay Minerals and Mitsubishi owned Copper Mountain Mine and the town of Princeton, British Columbia.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10393/237394_f37b4a9ab4d1babb_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse - Amended

High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse - Amended

Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse - Amended

Download the PDF here.

Quetzal Copper Announces Extension of Private Placement

Quetzal Copper Announces Extension of Private Placement

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that further to its news releases dated December 13, 2024 and December 27, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has granted the Company an extension to complete its previously announced non-flow-through portion of its non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of C$0.15 per Unit (the "Offering"). The Company now has until February 17, 2025 to complete the Financing.

The Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Thanks the Rouyn Noranda Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Its Support

Falco Thanks the Rouyn Noranda Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Its Support

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Company ") acknowledges the press release issued by the Rouyn-Noranda Chamber of Commerce and Industry (" CCIRN ") entitled " BAPE Report The Horne 5 Project: A Lever for the Local Economy and a Commitment to the Community " and thanks the CCIRN for its support.

After reviewing the BAPE report, the CCIRN indicates that, although challenges have been raised, it sees the Horne 5 Project as an exceptional opportunity for Rouyn-Noranda and the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. The CCIRN is encouraged by Falco's efforts to meet community expectations and maximize local economic impacts. The CCIRN adds that by working together, we can make this project an engine of economic growth and sustainable development that will benefit everyone.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Exhibiting at Booth 704, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 19-20, 2025

Prismo Metals Exhibiting at Booth 704, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 19-20, 2025

Prismo Metals (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #704 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19 - Monday January 20, 2025.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2025 will feature over 120 expert speakers, including globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Highlights Elevated Germanium Grades from Recent Drilling at Ballywire; Provides Drill Update

Group Eleven Highlights Elevated Germanium Grades from Recent Drilling at Ballywire; Provides Drill Update

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest germanium assays from recent drilling at the Company's 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery ("Ballywire"), PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

New Germanium Assays

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Awale Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Related News

uranium investing

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals Achieves First Gold Pour at Boorara

Manganese Investing

Element25 Secures Key Approval for Butcherbird Manganese Mine Expansion

Copper Investing

Lundin Mining and BHP Close Filo Acquisition, Launch Vicuña Joint Venture

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Energy Investing

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

×