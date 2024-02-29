Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Awalé Resources Announces Completion of Drilling at the Odienné Project

Awalé Resources Announces Completion of Drilling at the Odienné Project

Highlights:

  • 21-hole, ~4,000 metre drill program that began in December is now complete, with preliminary assays expected in March
  • Drilling at BBM, Charger and Lando intercepted significant widths of alteration and mineralization
  • A new video is now published highlighting the impressions of this drill program

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is pleased to announce that we have recently completed a 21 hole 3932m Diamond drill program that commenced in late December 2023. Initial assay results from drilling are expected in March, samples were batch sent to the laboratory during drilling and the BBM target will be reported first followed by Charger and Lando. The drilling at BBM, Charger and Lando has intercepted target alteration and mineralization and results are eagerly anticipated.

Awalé CEO, Andrew Chubb recently returned from a site visit to Cote d'Ivoire and had the following comments:

"I was very happy to be on site to congratulate the team on another well executed program at Odienné. We have intercepted significant widths of target geology at the BBM, Charger and Lando targets. I was great to see the reaction of the team when good geology and planning comes to fruition. We all eagerly await the first results from these three targets"

A video interview with Andrew Chubb on his Impressions of the drilling at the BBM and Charger targets is available here.

The drill program included infill and extension holes (14 holes for 2537 m) at the recently announced BBM discovery (See company News Release dated January 11 2023) where drilling has intercepted mineralization in multiple drill holes with similar alteration and sulfide mineralogy to the discovery holes. Highlights from the BBM discovery included the following:

BBM Discovery Highlights

  • Hole OEDD-59: 44m at 1.1 g/t Au and 0.2% Cu
    • Including 32m @ 1.5 g/t Au, 0.3 % Cu and 1.1 g/t Ag (2.12 g/t Au Equivalent) from 68m
    • Including 3m @ 5.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu and 1.5 g/t Ag from 77m
  • Hole OEDD-61: 51.9m @ 0.5 g/t Au, 0.27% Cu and 1.5 g/t Ag (0.9 g/t Au Equivalent) from 25m
  • Hole OEDD-62 (50m step back from OEDD-59): 18.25m at 1.8 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu and 1.4 g/t Ag (2.4 g/t Au Equivalent) from 156m
    • Including 2m at 5.8 g/t Au, 0.5% Cu and 2.3 g/t Ag.

A further 4 holes for 699m were drilled at Charger, testing a new model for NE controls for the formation of the breccias hosting high grade mineralization at this target. The program has confirmed this theory and drill hole OEDD-83 has intercepted at least 65 downhole metres of the target breccia in an untested zone beneath the discovery hole (OERC-89, See Company News Release dated June 14 2021). Highlights from the January 11 news release for Charger included:

  • Hole OEDD-53 (50m step back from previously reported OEDD-45): 32m @ 1.5g/t Au and 1.5 g/t Ag from 215m downhole
    • Including 3m @ 5.2g/t Au from 77m
  • Hole OEDD-52: 4m at 1.1g/t Au from 39m and 4m at 1.1 g/t Au from 72m

Finally a further 3 scout holes were drilled at the Lando target for 697m these holes have also intercepted target geology on the 'western limb' of the 4km long gold/copper/molybdenum geochemical anomaly at this target.

The Awalé-Newmont JV - 'Odienné Project JV'

The Odienné Project JV covers one permit and one application within the greater Odienné Copper-Gold Project in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire, and is subject to an earn-in agreement with Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont"); see company news release dated May 31 2022 through which Newmont retains the option to earn-in to a minimum of 65% interest, from Awalé, in the Odienné Project JV in return for USD 15 million of exploration expenditures. Newmont is funding the exploration program and Awalé is managing the Odienné Project JV in the initial three-year phase.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company currently undertakes exploration activities in the underexplored parts of Côte d'Ivoire. Awalé's exploration success to date has culminated in a fully funded earn-in Joint Venture with Newmont covering one permit and one application (the "Odienné Project JV") within the greater Odienné Copper-Gold Project in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire, where three significant gold and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries have been made. The Sceptre East and Charger discoveries have significant scope for growth with future discovery and resource development drilling. The project has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical fingerprints to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") and intrusive related mineral systems. The 400km2 of granted tenure and 400km2 under application remain underexplored and offer significant upside potential. The Odienné Project JV forms a solid foundation for the Company to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that provides significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for drill samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories in Ghana and Australia, an ISO 17025 (2017) Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Cote d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Australia where the sample is analysed by 52 element ICP/MS with an Aqua Regia digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated downhole length weighted intercepts. For Charger and BBM target initial intervals are calculated at a 0.3 g/t trigger and include 3m of internal waste but carry 0.5 g/t in included intervals. Included intervals are at 0.5, 1g/t and 5g/t trigger values.

Abbreviations Used in This Release

AgSilver
AuGold
Au Eq.Gold Equivalent
CuCopper
Cu Eq.Copper Equivalent
g/tgrams per tonne
kmKilometres
mMetres

 

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr Chubb has over 18 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Awale Resources Limited

"Andrew Chubb"

Andrew Chubb, CEO

For additional information, you are invited to visit the Awalé Resources Limited website at www.awaleresources.com, or contact Andrew Chubb CEO (+356) 99139117, a.chubb@awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Cote d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199843

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sign up to get your FREE

Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources Limited


Awale Resources Stock Option Grant

Awale Resources Stock Option Grant

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") wishes to announce that it has granted an aggregate 1,450,000 stock options to directorsofficers, employees and consultants with an exercise price of C$0.12. An aggregate 350,000 of the options are subject to vesting and all but 100,000 of the remaining options (1,350,000) granted have a 5 year term with an expiry of February 6, 2029. The remaining 100,000 expire in 2 years on February 6, 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 29, 202 4 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF, FRA: NMK2) announces that Global Business Reports, a respected industry news writer and editorial author, has profiled Grid Battery Metals Inc. in its latest issue of the Western USA Mining 2024 profiling active and successful mineral exploration companies in this region.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Noble Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 28, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on February 28, 2024. (the " AGM "). At the AGM, the shareholders approved:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Company Bulletin

Company Bulletin

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

February 8, 2024 / TheNewswire / Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( TSXV:NOB) (FWB:NB7) ( OTC:NLPXF) is providing a link to a news release of today, issued by Canada Nickel Company entitled:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Gravity Survey Results Identify High Impact Near Deposit Massive Sulphide Exploration Targets at its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

Gravity Survey Results Identify High Impact Near Deposit Massive Sulphide Exploration Targets at its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

  • New High-Resolution gravity survey suggests potential to rapidly expand Massive Sulphide Mineralization at current Venda Nova North and South Deposits
  • Multiple additional gravity anomalies identified to potentially add to the Massive Sulphide Ore Bodies near Venda Nova
  • EDM's Option to gain a 15% interest in the Project extended to September 30, 2024 due to upcoming elections and government change

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its recent high-resolution gravity survey completed over the Venda Nova North and South Deposits at its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

Key Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forte Minerals Attends 92nd Annual PDAC

Forte Minerals Attends 92nd Annual PDAC

(NewsDirect)

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) , is pleased to announce that the company will be attending this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, taking place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on March 3-6, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Tinka Reports Updated PEA and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ayawilca Polymetallic Zinc-Tin-Silver Deposit

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce the results from an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") on the Company's 100%-owned polymetallic Ayawilca project ("Ayawilca" or the "Project") in central Peru. The updated PEA shows Ayawilca to be an excellent base metals project with significant enhancements from the previous PEA study. The Project now features a smaller, more efficient zinc-silver-lead plant, introduces a separate tin plant for additional revenue and commodity diversification and highlights the development path forward for Ayawilca to become a producing mine

PEA Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Awale Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

