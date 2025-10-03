Awalé Announces 100,000-Metre Drill Program at Odienné

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 12,000-metre discovery drill program on 100%-owned permits with C$15 million cash on hand.
  • Up to 88,000-metre discovery and resource definition drill program on the Odienné East JV permit throughout 2025-2026.
  • Drilling begins October 2025, targeting first Mineral Resource Estimate in 2026.

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC,OTC:AWLRF) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a proposed program of up to 100,000 metres of resource definition and discovery drilling, through 2026, at the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire.

This large-scale program is planned to position Awalé to deliver a first Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Project in Q2 2026 and to advance toward a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2027 encompassing the BBM, Charger, and Empire zones.

In parallel, Awalé is aggressively advancing a systematic exploration program on the recently granted Sama and Seydou permits, where discovery drilling is designed to unlock the Project's district-scale potential and generate the next wave of discoveries. These highly prospective permits lie within the same mineralized system and along strike from BBM, Charger, and Empire.

"We are very pleased to launch 100,000 metres of drilling at the Odienné Project, the program consists of a combination of resource development and discovery drilling that is designed to deliver the first resource estimate and preliminary economic study for the Project. We have an impressive inventory of discoveries demonstrating Odienné as a district-scale gold and copper mineralized system, and we have confidence in the potential for the Project to deliver new discoveries in our recently granted permits.

Awalé is well-financed and supported to achieve this ambitious program and we look forward to delivering new discoveries and our first resources in 2026," said Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

Drilling is currently planned to commence after the rainy season in October 2025, with up to five (5) rigs expected on site and near-continuous drilling planned throughout 2026. Drilling on any JV claim has been planned and remains subject to Newmont's ongoing approval. The Company will provide shareholders with updates on specific targets, timelines, and results as the program advances.

The Company also anticipates publishing assay results from earlier drilling at Charger, BBM, and Fremen in the near term.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/268865_57bed123d4504af3_002.jpg

Figure 1: Odienné Project - Permits and Targets Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/268865_57bed123d4504af3_002full.jpg

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Chubb, CEO
+356 9913 9117
a.chubb@awaleresources.com

Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development
+1 (416) 471-5463
a.keshishian@awaleresources.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, propose, potential, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, timing and extent of planned drilling, expectations to achieve a first mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, advancing towards a pre-feasibility study, potential for new discoveries, timing for providing assay results, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the results of the proposed drilling programs, the number of drilling rigs on site, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected and that the proposed drilling program will proceed as planned. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268865

Awale Resources LimitedARIC:CATSXV:ARICBase Metals Investing
ARIC:CA
Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources Limited


Exploration and discovery of gold and copper-gold deposits in West Africa.

Awalé Hits 1.4 g/t Gold Eq. over 60 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 1.4 g/t Gold Eq. over 60 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 60m @ 1.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ("AuEq.") from 53m, including 9m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq. from 98m downhole in OEDD-111.
  • 33m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq., including 15m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq. from 272m downhole in OEDD-110.
  • 42m @ 0.9 g/t AuEq., including 14m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq. from 336m downhole in hole OEDD-109.
  • Drilling continues to demonstrate excellent continuity over broad width and gold tenor.
  • A total of 6,380m of drilling was completed across 22 holes and one re-entry hole.

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from four diamond drill holes completed as part of the expanded drill campaign targeting the BBM zone at the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program, which began in November 2024, is complete with a total of 6,379.9m drilled. Drill holes OEDD-106 and OEDD-109 to OEDD-111 were drilled along the eastern margin of the main northwest-plunging mineralized zone, where the Company is increasing drill spacing to a 100m grid (see drill plans and sections in the link below). Notably, drill hole OEDD-111 intersected shallow, broad-width mineralization from just 53m downhole, with good grade. Assay results from 14 drill holes of the BBM diamond drill program are still pending.

Awalé Provides Progress Update for Odienné Project

Awalé Provides Progress Update for Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Completed 2,014m scout RC drill program across 22 holes over high-priority geochemical and IP anomalies at the 100%-owned Fremen target, with initial results expected in April 2025.
  • Completed a 150-line-km IP geophysics survey covering over 15km of strike along the BBM trend, with final processed images expected in March 2025.
  • Commenced up to 4,000m of RC drilling on the BBM extensions, with initial results expected in April/May 2025.
  • Completed 6,380m of DD across 22 holes and one re-entry hole at BBM.
  • Continuing with 2,500m of DD in 10 holes at Charger, testing the fold model, with results expected in April/May 2025.
  • Completed 1,168m of DD in 6 holes at Empire, targeting the top 120 vertical metres to increase confidence in the structural model, with results expected in April/May 2025.
  • Preparing to commence drill program at Lando, with a plan for 5 DD holes for 1,000m and 20 RC holes for 1,600m.

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire (Figure 1). At the start of the year, the Company set an ambitious work program that included commencing drilling at its 100%-owned Fremen property, advancing de-risking efforts at the BBM and Charger targets, resuming work on the Empire and Lando targets, and expanding its regional exploration focus to unlock the full potential of Odienné.

Awalé Selected to Exhibit at PDAC Core Shack, March 4-5, Booth #3105B

Awalé Selected to Exhibit at PDAC Core Shack, March 4-5, Booth #3105B

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to have been selected to exhibit core at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention Core Shack on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 and Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC). Awalé will be displaying core from its district-scale Odienné Copper-Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company will also participate in the Investors Exchange and present at the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors (CPFI) and Technical Session.

Core Shack Details
Date:
Tuesday, March 4 and Wednesday, March 5
Location:
Investors Exchange, Level 800, MTCC, South Building
Booth #:
3105B
Attending:
Andrew Chubb, CEO

Andrew Smith, VP Exploration
   
Investors Exchange Details
Date:
Sunday, March 2 and Monday, March 3
Location:
Investors Exchange, Level 800, MTCC, South Building
Booth #:
2322
   
Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors (CPFI) Details
Date:
Monday, March 3
Location:
Hall E, Investors Exchange, Level 800, MTCC, South Building
Room:
Investment Hub theatre
Time:
11:08 am - 11:18 am
Presenter:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
   
Technical Session Details
Date: Wednesday, March 5
Session name:
New discoveries
Session ID:
TEC-014
Location:
Level 700, MTCC, South Building
Room #:
717
Time:
10:45 am - 11:00 am
Presenter:
Andrew Chubb, CEO

 

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top 50 performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies over the last year on the TSX Venture Exchange, a world-leading capital formation platform for early-stage growth firms. The companies are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

Awalé Hits 2.2 g/t Gold Eq. over 29 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 2.2 g/t Gold Eq. over 29 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 29m @ 2.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ("AuEq."), including 10m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq. from 93m downhole in OEDD-105.

