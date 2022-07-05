Life Science NewsInvesting News

Awakn Provides Business Update on Progressing its Lead Program from Phase II b to Phase III

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), is pleased to announce it has secured funding from Innovate UK to identify the quickest and most cost-effective route to market in both the UK and the US for Awakn's lead program - proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for treating AUD. Innovate UK is the UK's national innovation agency which provided the funding in an initiative delivered jointly by CPI and ABHI.

Awakn's activities will be delivered in collaboration with Veristat, a global Clinical Research Organization (CRO) that specialises in accelerating client therapies through the clinical development process into regulatory approval and commercialization. Veristat supported marketing applications for 12% of all US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Novel Drug Approvals in 2021.

Awakn's Chief Scientific Officer, Shaun McNulty commented: "Our Phase II a/b 'KARE' study, led by Professor Celia Morgan, showed that ketamine-assisted therapy has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of AUD. This funding enables Awakn, working closely with Veristat, to bring a much-needed effective treatment approach to the market as soon as possible. Delivering this innovative therapeutic approach as rapidly as possible to patients in the UK and the US is critical to address this major unmet medical need."

Anthony Tennyson Awakn's CEO added: "Securing these funds from Innovate UK is a major endorsement of our efforts and approach to developing new and effective treatments for addictions. Our Lead program has all the right components to make a lasting difference for the very significant number of people who are suffering from AUD. We are also delighted to be working with a partner of the calibre of Veristat and to have the ability to benefit from their significant expertise. The addiction treatment market opportunity is, unfortunately, large and growing, and Awakn is uniquely positioned to offer proven therapeutics supported by data to sufferers for whom the current standard of care is inadequate and relapse rates are unacceptably high.

Project Kestrel

Awakn is also providing a business update on its lead program. Awakn has renamed its lead program to Project Kestrel. Project Kestrel will aim to deliver marketing authorization/regulatory approval for ketamine-assisted therapy to treat AUD in both the UK and the US with clear Intellectual Property (IP) surrounding the treatment. Project Kestrel builds on Awakn's successful Phase II a/b 'KARE' clinical trial and efficacy data released in January 2022, which demonstrated safety and efficacy as a new treatment option for AUD patients.

Awakn has started planning and intends to initiate a Phase III trial in the UK in 2022 as a prelude to initiating a further Phase III trial in the US thereafter. Both are designed to provide the key data necessary to bring Project Kestrel to the market as soon as possible. Awakn has also applied for a grant to the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) in the UK to cover two-thirds of the cost of the planned UK Phase III trial and a decision on this application is anticipated shortly.

The outputs from Project Kestrel will benefit all of Awakn's Research and Development project portfolio by defining a clear regulatory pathway for drug-assisted therapies to treat not only AUD but also a broad range of other behavioral addictions which Awakn is developing therapies for.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercialising therapeutics to treat substance and behavioral addictions. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 400m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

About Project Kestrel

Project Kestrel is the lead clinical development program of Awakn Life Sciences. Project Kestrel is supported by Awakn's Phase II a/b 'KARE' clinical trial which examined ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The trial resulted in patients experiencing on average 86% abstinence at 6 months post treatment versus 2% before the trial which means that study participants went from being sober on average 7 days a year to being sober on average 314 days a year. Awakn is planning to initiate a Phase III trial in the UK in 2022 and plans to seek regulatory approval in the UK and the US in due course.

About Veristat

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 27 years of experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program. The company has prepared nearly 100 marketing applications for approval with global regulatory authorities in the last 10 years. 

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investor Enquiries:
Awakn Life Sciences to Present in Upcoming June 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Present in Upcoming June 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is pleased to announce that the company's CEO Anthony Tennyson will be presenting at two investor conferences this June.

Emerging Growth Conference 33
Date: WednesdayJune 22nd, 2022
Location: Virtual
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. EST
Attend: Register here

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Results for Quarter Ended April 30, 2022

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Results for Quarter Ended April 30, 2022

Awakn delivered revenue growth of 24% in the quarter

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today its financial results and business highlights for the three months ended April 30, 2022. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise specified.

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Biotech and Investment Veteran Dennis Purcell as a Special Advisor to the CEO

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Biotech and Investment Veteran Dennis Purcell as a Special Advisor to the CEO

Seasoned Leader Brings Deep Knowledge of US Biotech Market to Awakn

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that Dennis Purcell has joined Awakn as a Special Advisor to the CEO.

Awakn Life Sciences Initiates Follow-On Behavioral Study to Focus on Gambling Disorder

Awakn Life Sciences Initiates Follow-On Behavioral Study to Focus on Gambling Disorder

Study Initiated Following Recent Successful Pilot Study and Patent Filing

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that they have initiated a larger behavioral addiction study investigating ketamine as a treatment for Gambling Disorder. Awakn announced on May 19, 2022, that the Company had completed a successful pilot study for a range of behavioral addictions. On May 26, 2022, Awakn announced the filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for the treatment of behavioral addictions with ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

The larger study announced today will include 42 patients who are suffering from Gambling Disorder and will see participants undergo a memory reactivation procedure, which is designed to weaken the link between reward and addiction memories. The larger placebo-controlled study will be the first investigation globally to explore this technique to treat Gambling Disorder.

The study will use advanced brain imaging technology EEG (Electro Encephalography) and will index the synaptic plasticity post-ketamine administration with the aim of identifying the window of greatest neuroplastic change. This would potentially allow Awakn to predict when therapy will be at its most effective due to the neuroplasticity. The study will also collect detailed pharmacokinetic (PK) data and analyze metabolites as well as examining neurological biomarkers.

Awakn CEO Anthony Tennyson commented, "Awakn is dedicated to helping people who are suffering from addiction, and we are greatly enthused by the significant research & development milestones we have passed in recent weeks. None of this would be possible without the dedication of the Awakn team and I would like to formally thank them, and everyone involved, including patients, physicians, and carers."

Gambling Disorder affects up to 450 million[1] people globally. In the US alone, it is estimated that more than 2.5% of the population suffer from Gambling Disorder, that is over 8 million people2. With no pharmacological treatments currently available, the need to find an effective treatment has never been more acute.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical-stage trials.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Investor Enquiries:
1: Problem gambling worldwide: An update and systematic review of empirical research (2000–2015):
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5370365
2: North American Foundation for Gambling Addiction Help:
https://nafgah.org/statistics-gambling-addiction-2016/

Awakn Life Sciences Files Patent Cooperation Treaty Application for the Treatment of Behavioral Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Files Patent Cooperation Treaty Application for the Treatment of Behavioral Addictions

Successful Behavioral Addiction Study Supplied Data for Patent

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today the filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application for the treatment of behavioral addictions with ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. The successful completion of Awakn's behavioral addictions study was announced last week and the data provided from the study was used in the patent filing. The pilot study investigated ketamine as a potential new treatment approach for Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder and Binge Eating Disorder.

The PCT covers all behavioral addictions or any recognized disorder or condition with similar compulsive symptoms to those in the study. If granted, the patent claims would give Awakn exclusive rights to use ketamine and ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of behavioral addictions. With no effective pharmacological treatments available globally at present for behavioral addictions, the study results and the patent filing position Awakn at the forefront of the industry at a time when rates of behavioral addictions are increasing at an alarming pace and sufferers have few treatment options which deliver poor outcomes.

The promising results from the pilot study showed a reduction of symptoms for some participants, with some participants no longer meeting the criteria for a diagnosis. Some individuals also showed a reduction of the symptoms of a comorbid psychiatric condition, such as depression or anxiety. The treatment was also well tolerated with no safety concerns.

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson, commented, "Today's news demonstrates our focus on researching, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction. A core part of our efforts is to continually strengthen our IP portfolio as we work to bring effective therapies to chronic addiction sufferers in desperate need. To be forging a path to find an effective treatment for such a vast unmet medical need is critical and an effort we are very proud to be a part of."

Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, and Binge Eating Order are all recognised in the DSM-5, which is a diagnostic tool that serves as the principal authority for psychiatric diagnoses in the US, and affect up to 450 million1, 235 million2 and 100 million3 people respectively. While Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder, which is included in the ICD-11, affects up to 350 million4 people. The ICD-11 was developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is the global standard for recording health information and causes of death. Current standard of care for all of these conditions is poor.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Investor Enquiries:
Optimi Health CEO William Ciprick

Optimi Health CEO William Ciprick: Uniquely Positioned to Provide Functional Psychedelics Regimen

Optimi Health CEO William Ciprick: Uniquely Positioned to Provide Functional Psychedelics Regimenwww.youtube.com

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" and or "the Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), announces it has completed a second closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 50,735,771 units at a price of $0.011 per unit, for gross proceeds of $558,093.50. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days

The Company paid $32,655.48 in cash and issued 2,968,680 broker warrants on the same terms as noted above, to qualified finders. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until October 30, 2022.

Optimi Health Initiates Agreement With SABI Mind For Therapeutic Supplies Of Psilocybin, MDMA

Optimi Health Initiates Agreement With SABI Mind For Therapeutic Supplies Of Psilocybin, MDMA

Optimi Health Corp . ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms, as well as synthetic formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with SABI Mind, a Calgary-based clinic group providing psychedelic-assisted therapies.

The Company has signed an agreement which will provide SABI Mind's trained clinical staff with supplies of GMP psilocybin and 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine ("MDMA"), pending the anticipated approval of its previously announced licensing amendment, for use by practitioners in psychedelic-assisted therapeutic protocols with approved patients via Health Canada's Special Access Program, clinical trials, and academic studies.

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Approval To Build Vancouver Facility From Health Canada

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Approval To Build Vancouver Facility From Health Canada

 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that Health Canada has given Nirvana an approval to build out its Research & Development facility in Vancouver, Canada .

Health Canada's Office For Controlled Substances & Authorizations Division has reviewed Nirvana's proposed floor plan and design and has concluded that the GMP level 9 secure facility to be built in Vancouver satisfies the directive for physical security requirements if built as proposed. Health Canada has given the company notice that construction can be initiated at the Vancouver location. Once construction has been completed, the company will inform Health Canada and schedule an inspection to confirm the completed build complies with the directive in order to be an approved Licensed Dealer.

Nirvana Life Sciences announces filing of Patent for novel isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin Prodrug Compound

Nirvana Life Sciences announces filing of Patent for novel isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin Prodrug Compound

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to report that it has filed a provisional patent application for a novel process for the isolation of a psychedelic 4-PO-Psilocin compound.

(CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

The process, developed by Nirvana's Head of Innovation, Robert August allows for the isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin, a substituted tryptamine and psychoactive prodrug that is produced alongside psilocybin and psilocin.

Its pharmacological effects are virtually identical to those produced by psilocybin since both are prodrugs. Both are metabolized in the human body to produce the psychoactive compound psilocin, which is responsible for the majority of psychoactive effects. The 4-PO-Psilocin can be purified by crystallization to an API. It can also be converted to a biologically active and water-soluble salt to yield a final compound 4-PO-Psilocin with a purity greater than 99%.

The ability to convert the 4-PO-Psilocin compound into a water-soluble salt will change the current landscape of delivery systems in the psychedelic sector. The high rate of bioavailability will lower the required volume of psychedelic compound to achieve the same result. This will substantially increase the efficacy and safety in administering psychedelic compounds in clinical settings.

Mr. Robert August , Nirvana's Head of Innovation and lead Chemist stated "We are very excited to bring this innovation to this stage of development, this will allow us to develop further compounds and delivery systems that can revolutionize the psychedelic sector ". "The Nirvana team is building a strong foundation of research for the development of novel compounds and delivery systems that can apply psychedelics to the treatment of chronic pain and addiction ".

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c3898.html

Ways to Invest in Psychedelics

Ways to Invest in Psychedelics

The heightened opportunity recently attached to psychedelic drugs has left curious market participants wondering how to invest in psychedelics.

Promising research associated with psychedelic medicine shows the potential for these products to treat mental health issues and even addiction to opioids. In fact, according to a recent report from Data Bridge Market Research, the psychedelics market could reach a US$8 billion value by 2029.

The capital markets have opened the doors to this sector as a new wave of public companies pursues effective medicines and products to offer growth in this developing arena.

