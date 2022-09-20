Pharmaceutical Investing News

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is excited to offer a live discussion on the Company's current activities and forward outlook as it executes a significant national scale-up of its pharmacy-based point-of-care platform, HealthTab.

"We're currently deploying a significant expansion of HealthTab systems and we're on track to achieve our revenue goals, as well as getting to cash flow positivity," said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. "It's an exciting time for the Company and we're looking forward to discussing the recent successes and future objectives."

Call Details:

September 22, 2022 @ 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET via Zoom
Register here to receive login details: Investor@avricorehealth.com

Agenda:

The 60-minute call agenda will be as follows:
10min: Opening Remarks / Team Introductions
30Min: Overview Presentation and Update
20Min: Q&A

We're looking forward to seeing you there, please review our most recent investor presentation here: www.avricore.com

HealthTab™ Market Fast Facts

  • Point of Care Testing Market to reach $93.21 Billion USD in 2030 ( Source )
  • Nearly 13.6 Million Canadians expected to be diabetic or prediabetic by 2030, with many undiagnosed ( Source )
  • Over 1 in 3 Americans, approximately 88 million people, have pre-diabetes ( Source )
  • Close to 160,000 Canadians 20 years and older are diagnosed with heart disease each year, often it's only after a heart attack they are diagnosed ( Source )
  • There are more than 10,000 pharmacies in Canada, 88,000 pharmacies in the US, nearly 12,000 in the UK.

About HealthTab™

HealthTab™ is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues. With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, the system generates lab-accurate results on the spot and data is reported in real time. The test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g., HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab™ has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19.

The HealthTab™ network model is unlike anything in pharmacy today. It gives knowledgeable and trusted pharmacists a greater role in primary care delivery, while empowering patients to take more control of their health. It also reduces costs and waiting times and provides many potential revenue streams including equipment leasing & consumables, direct access testing, disease prevention & management programs, sponsored health programs, decentralized clinical trials, real world data (RWD) sets, and third-party app integration through API.

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through its flagship offering HealthTab™, a wholly owned subsidiary, the company's mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world's largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies.

Contact :

Avricore Health Inc.
Hector Bremner, CEO 604-773-8943
info@avricorehealth.com
www.avricorehealth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this press release that involves Avricore Health's expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Avricore Health generally uses words such as "outlook," "will," "could," "would," "might," "remains," "to be," "plans," "believes," "may," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimate," "future," "positioned," "potential," "project," "remain," "scheduled," "set to," "subject to," "upcoming," and similar expressions to help identify forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the completion of the placement and the expected timing thereof and the Company's expected use of proceeds from the placement; the unique features that the HealthTab™ platform offers to pharmacists and patients. Forward-looking statements reflect the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts of Avricore Health's management. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Avricore Health as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Avricore Health and are subject to a few risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including without limitation: failure to meet regulatory requirements; changes in the market; potential downturns in economic conditions; and other risk factors described in Avricore's public filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Avricore HealthTSXV:AVCREmerging Tech Investing
AVCR:CA
avricore

Avricore Health


Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Supports the Globe and Mail's Health Innovation Event

Avricore Health Supports the Globe and Mail's Health Innovation Event

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") was honoured to join the Globe and Mail's recent Health Care Innovation event, featuring leaders from various corners of the sector, including Company CEO, Hector Bremner.

"With about 40% of patients in Canada saying it's difficult to access a diagnostics test and nine million expressing difficulty in getting access to care, it's clear that the time is now to support more services in community pharmacy," says Avricore Health Inc. CEO, Hector Bremner. "HealthTab is already playing a significant role in supporting better services in pharmacy and we're going to continue to advocate for patients, and providers, so better outcomes for all are achieved."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results

Avricore Health Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to provide this corporate update on the Company's Q2 results.

"We have now begun a new era for Healthtab™ and the Company as we expand Shoppers Drug Mart significantly over the coming weeks," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "We are now realizing our revenue targets and are on track to realize long-term profitability as we continue to successfully execute our plan."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Grants Options

Avricore Grants Options

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to announce that the Company's board of directors has approved the granting of stock options (the "Options") exercisable for a total of 2,725,000 common shares to its directors, officers, and consultants at an exercise price of CAD$0.15 per common share.

All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Executing Growth Strategy - Summer 2022 Corporate Update

Avricore Health Executing Growth Strategy - Summer 2022 Corporate Update

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to provide this corporate update on the Company's activities and progress in the first five months of 2022, as well as an outlook on the Company's objectives and expectations for the balance of the year.

"At the beginning of the year, we laid out a plan to expand our point-of-care testing platform in pharmacies across Canada and beyond and begin to generate more substantial revenues," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "Our progress towards those objectives has been significant, and we are very confident in our current client negotiations and planning."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health CEO and Special Guests Join Radius Research for Investor Update

Avricore Health CEO and Special Guests Join Radius Research for Investor Update

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is excited to be joined by Shoppers Drug Mart Pharmacist and Associate Owner, Mohamad Adel Elsabakhawi and Abbott Rapid Diagnostics' General Manager Daniel St. Pierre and National Sales Manager, Soul Khan.

"The Company enjoyed an incredible year in 2021, and throughout the Holidays and the beginning of the New Year, we have continued to finalize key agreements which will lead to substantial growth this year." said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. "Our partners are as excited as we are and we look forward to deepening our collaboration."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Executes Letter of Intent with Progressus Clean Technologies Inc. for Industry-Leading Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture Pilot

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Executes Letter of Intent with Progressus Clean Technologies Inc. for Industry-Leading Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture Pilot

  • Pilot project to provide in-field proof of concept and operational data
  • Advancing a potential solution for global utility companies to blend hydrogen and natural gas
  • JV structured to support potential future growth and additional partnerships

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce the execution of a letter of intent (" LOI ") with Progressus Clean Technologies Inc. (" Progressus ") executed on September 12, 2022, to complete a joint venture (" JV ") pilot project that aims to provide a solution for natural gas utilities to directly power both residential and commercial businesses. Progressus is a venture-stage green technology company developing solutions for hydrogen generation and separation, which are complementary to AFCP's fuel cell technologies. The JV is intended to provide proof of concept for each company's technologies and assess the ability to combine various Progressus technologies with AFCP fuel cells to serve residential and small building customers across North America.

Channce Fuller, President and CEO of Progressus and Frank Carnevale, CEO of Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. shake hands upon finalizing the LOI.

Figure 1- Channce Fuller, President and CEO of Progressus and Frank Carnevale, CEO of Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. shake hands upon finalizing the LOI.

"Alkaline Fuel Cell Power is pleased to be working with the talented team at Progressus to combine our respective technologies and accelerate the ability for utility companies to utilize natural gas pipelines for the distribution of hydrogen for residential and commercial customers, more immediately," said Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of AFCP. "This JV pilot project is a key milestone in our goal of making zero emission fuel cells widely available, handing ‘power to the people' so that individuals can both save on energy costs while positively contributing to global emission reduction targets."

"The missions and combined vision of AFCP and Progressus are very complementary to one another. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, we can more efficiently and effectively solve the growing need for innovative hydrogen solutions. The proposed JV pilot project with AFCP is an active step towards progressing hydrogen innovation and combining the suite of technologies that will ultimately be needed for global hydrogen solutions in the future." said Channce Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of Progressus.

Summary of the JV

To reduce the CO2 emissions around the world, gas distribution companies and municipalities are setting-up projects to inject hydrogen into the local gas distribution grid. This gas mixture generally aims to contain up to 20% hydrogen and its use is targeted for residential and commercial buildings.

AFCP and Progressus will work together to execute a JV pilot project utilizing technologies from each company to provide in-field proof-of-concept, generate operational data that can inform continued development and market opportunities, and establish a platform to support future potential growth and additional partnerships. The exact location of the JV pilot project remains under consideration but initially, North America will be the focus with secondary priority given to potential future pilots in Europe.

Progressus technologies enable the extraction of dilute hydrogen from gas streams, a critical component as utility companies globally increasingly strive to inject hydrogen into natural gas streams. Progressus represents a solution that can extract the hydrogen at high efficiencies, complementing AFCP's low-cost combined heat and power (" CHP ") alkaline fuel cell and generator development.

The JV pilot project is designed to use the Progressus hydrogen separation technology to efficiently extract hydrogen at high purities from the existing natural gas grid, and then convert the purified hydrogen using either AFCP's 4 kW Micro-CHP or 4 kW generator to produce electricity, and potentially heat. This project could be put to immediate use in a residential home or commercial building, providing truly zero-emission power. AFCP has already identified interest from natural gas and electric utilities and municipalities to pilot the concept.

By accelerating the distribution of hydrogen through natural gas transportation networks, particularly in North America, sales of AFCP's alkaline fuel cell CHP units and generator systems could be rapidly scaled. Combining AFCP's and Progressus' technologies offers an ideal potential solution to support the generation of low carbon energy that contributes to the world's clean energy transition.

AFCP's conceptual designs for the 4 kW Micro-CHP and 10 kW Fuel Cell Generator systems

Figure 2- AFCP's conceptual designs for the 4 kW Micro-CHP and 10 kW Fuel Cell Generator systems

Background to the JV

The energy sector currently contributes approximately three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions and is therefore simultaneously capable of averting the worst effects of climate change 1 . To reduce CO 2 emissions, gas distribution companies and municipalities are advancing projects that facilitate the injection of hydrogen into the local gas distribution grid as a cleaner energy source.

In the last two years alone, more than two dozen hydrogen injection projects have been announced in the U.S., with additional commitments outlined in early 2022 2 . With the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), there is massive momentum building for additional investment in clean hydrogen solutions. Beyond the U.S., the largest global gas utilities (including SoCalGas, Enbridge, ATCO Gas, Snam SpA, Enagas S.A., and Open Grid Europe, to name a few) are all actively working on projects to inject hydrogen into their natural gas grids 3 .

The proposed pilot project would initially cover one extraction system linked to one 4 kW Micro-CHP or generator system, with expansion to a larger scale in future pilots designed to provide clean hydrogen and power for multiple residential users or commercial applications.

As the Company disclosed on August 26, 2002 , AFCP is expecting to have six prototype fuel cells to utilize within pilots, globally.

Outlook for Second Half of 2022

On June 20, 2002, the Company provided an outlook for the balance of 2022 and over the longer-term. As an example, the Company indicated that it will further accelerate and ramp up efforts to bring fuel cells to market, globally. The Company also indicated that it will look to secure additional strategic partnerships for the piloting and deployment of fuel cells in North America.

With this announcement, AFCP is pleased to continue to meet its outlook objectives for the second half of 2022.

ABOUT PROGRESSUS CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES

Progress Clean Technologies (formerly AES-100 Inc.) is a venture stage green technology company focused on the development of novel hydrogen generation and separation technologies. Progressus Clean Technologies owns the exclusive rights and intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

ABOUT Alkaline Fuel Cell Power CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro- combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn , Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange "OTCQB" under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF " .

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531-8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION; Naturally Splendid Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

CORRECTION; Naturally Splendid Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

The release replaces the press release that went out September 19, 2022 at 5:15 pm ET, correcting the date for the consolidation, which is September 22, 2022.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is reporting that it has received TSX-V approval of the share consolidation and the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of fifteen (15) pre-consolidation shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") will take effect on opening business on September 22, 2022. The Company's new CUSIP number is 63902L209, and its new ISIN number is CA63902L2093

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Naturally Splendid Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is reporting that it has received TSX-V approval of the share consolidation and the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of fifteen (15) pre-consolidation shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") will take effect on opening business on September 21, 2022. The Company's new CUSIP number is 63902L209, and its new ISIN number is CA63902L2093

Following the Consolidation, the Company's issued and outstanding common shares will be 22,041,631 common shares.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart announces new Chief Compliance Officer, AGM Voting Results and provides Corporate Update

CoinSmart announces new Chief Compliance Officer, AGM Voting Results and provides Corporate Update

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announced today that Sheereen Khan has joined CoinSmart as Chief Compliance Officer.

CoinSmart Financial Inc. Making Cryptocurrency Accessible - Buy Bitcoin, Etherium, Solana, and more. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

Prior to joining CoinSmart Ms. Khan held senior compliance positions with Coinberry Ltd., Laurentian Bank Financial Group, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of Montreal.  She will replace Jeremy Koven who acted as Interim Chief Compliance Officer following the departure of Joe Tosti .

Annual General Meeting Results

CoinSmart also announced that all resolutions considered by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") previously held on June 29, 2022 were passed.

Voting as to each of the director nominees were as follows:

Director

For

%

Withheld

%

Alexa Abiscott

27,814,124

99.99 %


3,283

0.01 %


Jeffrey Haas

27,813,924

99.99 %


3,483

0.01 %


Justin Hartzman

27,813,124

99.98 %


4,283

0.02 %


Jeremy Koven

27,814,124

99.99 %


3,283

0.01 %


G. Scott Paterson

27,814,124

99.99 %


3,283

0.01 %


Please refer to the report of voting results filed under CFI's profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all matters voted upon by shareholders at the Meeting.

Corporate Update

CoinSmart recently launched SmartPay, the easiest way for businesses to send and accept crypto payments. This payment processing service guarantees no chargebacks, no holds, same day settlements, and up to 80% cost savings, compared to traditional payment methods like credit cards.  It is estimated that there are over 300 million crypto users worldwide. Also, over 75% of global retailers plan to accept crypto over the next 24 months, making crypto more mainstream than ever. Moreover, crypto payment processing eliminates chargebacks, which is currently a $125 billion problem in the world of payment processing.

CoinSmart also became the first crypto platform to receive an Online Sports Wagering Vendor Permit from the State of Wyoming , allowing CoinSmart to process cryptocurrency payments for legalized gaming companies licensed in Wyoming .

CoinSmart has terminated the previously disclosed investment in NFT cross-bridge marketplace Curate due to repeated breaches and non-fulfillment by Curate Group Ltd. of its obligations pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement.  CoinSmart is in the process of evaluating any available recourse against Curate Group Ltd.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.CoinSmart.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (" forward-looking information ") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/19/c9067.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Oculus VisionTech Reports 2022 Annual General Meeting Results

Oculus VisionTech Reports 2022 Annual General Meeting Results

Oculus VisionTech Inc. (TSXV: OVT) (OTCQB: OVTZ) (FSE: USF1) is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM was held on September 15, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. All resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved by shareholders. A total of 60,059,026 common shares (65.69% of the 91,422,569 issued and outstanding shares of the Company entitled to vote as of the July 19, 2022 record date for the AGM) were present in person or by proxy, constituted a quorum for the transaction of business and were voted at the AGM. The agenda items submitted at the AGM were passed as described below. Percentages indicated below reflect the percentage of the total number of shares voted at the AGM with respect to that agenda item.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV's Airocide® and Lumicide Address CDC's Recommendation for Handling Environments Contaminated by Monkeypox

Applied UV's Airocide® and Lumicide Address CDC's Recommendation for Handling Environments Contaminated by Monkeypox

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically affirms that its pathogen killing technology SteriLumen's Airocide® and Lumicide are highly effective, differentiating solutions for addressing recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for cleaning and disinfecting settings that may be contaminated with Monkeypox and other orthopoxviruses.

In a recent publication, available here , the CDC provided considerations for disinfecting settings that may be contaminated with Monkeypox virus and highlighted the virus' sensitive to UV light, disinfectants and household cleaners in a tweet available here .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×