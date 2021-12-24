Company News Investing News
Avicanna Inc. a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that, through its majority owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. it has expanded reach for its Aureus raw materials in the European Union with a commercial export of purified cannabigerol into the Czech Republic. The ...

First commercial export of Cannabigerol (CBG), a rare cannabinoid, into Czech Republic

This export represents the 14 th international market entrance for Avicanna products

Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that, through its majority owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. ("SMGH"), it has expanded reach for its Aureus raw materials in the European Union with a commercial export of purified cannabigerol ("CBG") into the Czech Republic.

The completed export into the Czech Republic marks the Company's first commercial export of CBG into the European Union and the twelfth (12 th ) market that the Aureus branded products has entered. The new market entrance further demonstrates the company's rapidly expanding international business model and validates the company's leadership in innovation and the commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Aureus branded CBG is cultivated through organic certified and sustainable practices at Avicanna's Santa Marta Golden Hemp (SMGH) facilities. The CBG is also extracted and purified through Avicanna's proprietary processes to provide an isolated and purified form.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8f82e40-e04f-48e6-ae5c-7f1867c08772

To the knowledge of the Company, it carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

About Cannabigerol (CBG)

CBG has strong anti-inflammatory properties, making it an exciting potential option for formulating topical treatments for arthritis, and muscle and joint pain, as well as prospective oral treatments to address gut inflammation on a cellular level. CBG is considered a rare and non-psychoactive cannabinoid that acts as the precursor to other more commonly known cannabinoids including CBD and THC. CBG is typically expressed in low amounts in common cultivars of cannabis, however, Avicanna has propagated proprietary cultivars that expresses exceptionally high amounts of the rare cannabinoid. CBG has been shown to have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and neuroprotective properties 1-6 . CBG also has the potential to be formulated across various delivery forms including topical and ingestible for a given therapeutic focus.

1 Aqawi, M., Sionov, R. V., Gallily, R., Friedman, M., & Steinberg, D. (2021). Anti-Bacterial Properties of Cannabigerol Toward Streptococcus mutans. Frontiers in microbiology, 12, 656471.

2 Borrelli, F., Fasolino, I., Romano, B., Capasso, R., Maiello, F., Coppola, D., Orlando, P., Battista, G., Pagano, E., Di Marzo, V., & Izzo, A. A. (2013). Beneficial effect of the non-psychotropic plant cannabinoid cannabigerol on experimental inflammatory bowel disease. Biochemical pharmacology, 85(9), 1306–1316.

3 Gugliandolo, A., Pollastro, F., Grassi, G., Bramanti, P., & Mazzon, E. (2018). In Vitro Model of Neuroinflammation: Efficacy of Cannabigerol, a Non-Psychoactive Cannabinoid. International journal of molecular sciences, 19(7), 1992.

4 Henshaw, F. R., Dewsbury, L. S., Lim, C. K., & Steiner, G. Z. (2021). The Effects of Cannabinoids on Pro- and Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines: A Systematic Review of In Vivo Studies. Cannabis and cannabinoid research, 6(3), 177–195.

5 Robaina Cabrera, C. L., Keir-Rudman, S., Horniman, N., Clarkson, N., & Page, C. (2021). The anti-inflammatory effects of cannabidiol and cannabigerol alone, and in combination. Pulmonary pharmacology & therapeutics , 69 , 102047.

6 Stone, N. L., Murphy, A. J., England, T. J., & O'Sullivan, S. E. (2020). A systematic review of minor phytocannabinoids with promising neuroprotective potential. British journal of pharmacology, 177(19), 4330–4352.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a Canadian commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company established in cannabinoid research, development, and evidence-based products for the global consumer, as well as medical and pharmaceutical market segments. In leading global cannabinoid advancements, Avicanna conducts most of its research in Canada at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, located in the MaRS Discovery District. The company actively collaborates with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an industry-leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development which has led to the commercialization of over twenty products across four main market segments:

  • Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand, or Magisterial Preparations, these medical and wellness products are an advanced line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol ("CBD") and tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The advanced formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical community education and training. Avicanna's medical and wellness product portfolio also forms the foundation of the Company's pharmaceutical pipeline with the contribution of the formulations that form the basis of the products as well as the data generated from sales and participation of the products in real world evidence studies.
  • CBD Derma-Cosmetic Products: Marketed under the Pura H&W™ or Pura Earth™ brands, these registered, clinically tested, derma-cosmetic products include a portfolio of functional CBD topical products.
  • Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna's scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates which are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates provide solutions for unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna's first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox) is in the drug registration stage in South America.
  • Cannabis Raw Materials, Seeds, and Bulk Formulations: Marketed under the Aureus™ brand, the Company's raw material business has successfully completed sales to 11 countries. Aureus offers cannabis dried flower, standardized seeds, full spectrum extracts, and cannabinoid distillates, isolated cannabinoids (CBD, THC, cannabigerol ("CBG") and other rare cannabinoids), and bulk formulations derived from hemp and cannabis cultivars through its sustainable, economical, and industrial-scale subsidiaries based in Colombia. The majority of the Aureus products are produced at Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. ("SMGH"), the Company's majority-owned subsidiary, which is also Good Agricultural and Collection Practices ("GACP") certified and has United States Department of Agriculture ("USDA") National Organic Program certification for its hemp cultivar.

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

Stay Connected

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com , contact Ivana Maric by email at info@avicanna.com or follow us on social media on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

The Company posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFXPBGdKSxOUOf_VZoSFSUA .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions and includes statements with respect to the Company's ability to generate data to support a final patent application, the Company's ability to conduct further research on the Formulation Candidate, the grant of any patent for the Formulation Candidate. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, the availability of licenses, approvals and permits, and the utility and potential application of certain drugs, cannabinoids, compounds and products. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated September 3, 2021 and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.


×