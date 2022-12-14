Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Avalon Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,950,000

 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.  (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 11,470,624 flow-through units at a price of $0.17 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,950,000.

Each flow-through unit was comprised of one flow-through common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from closing.

In conjunction with this private placement, Avalon paid finder's fees of $117,000, half of which was settled with 487,501 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.12 per share. Pursuant to Canadian securities laws, the securities issuable under this private placement are subject to a hold period which expires four months and one day from closing.

The proceeds from this private placement will be used to fund a winter drilling program on the Company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project. Commented Avalon's President & CEO, Don Bubar, "There has been very little drilling done on the main lithium pegmatite resource known as the Big Whopper, since the original drilling program was done in 1997-98, but it is open for expansion below a depth of 250 metres. The winter drilling program will focus on deeper drilling to assess the ultimate full size potential for the Big Whopper resource. Drilling is also planned for the new Snowbank pegmatite discovery once the necessary permit has been secured."

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail Avalon President and CEO, Donald Bubar, at ir@AvalonAM.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to how the Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement and that proceeds from this offering will be to fund work programs on the Company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "potential", "scheduled", "anticipates", "continues", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", "planned", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" or "will not be" taken, reached or result, "will occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Avalon to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. Although Avalon has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to market conditions, and the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses as well as those risk factors set out in the Company's current Annual Information Form, Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such forward-looking statements have been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Avalon does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday morning.

Avalon is based in Toronto, Ontario and trades on the TSX under the symbol AVL and on the OTCQB under the symbol AVLNF. Avalon is a leader in Canada in sustainably developing new critical minerals supply chains including lithium and rare earths through the application of innovative new extraction technologies with a low carbon footprint. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes where Mr. Bubar will provide an update on recent developments and future plans for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2022 annual sustainability report along with its audited annual financial statements. The 2022 Sustainability Report can be accessed on the Company's website at: https:www.avalonadvancedmaterials.comsustainabilitysustainability_reporting.

The 2022 Sustainability Report focuses on health and safety, social, environmental and economic matters that are material to Avalon. It incorporates a self-assessment of Avalon's 2022 fiscal year sustainability performance sets targets for 2023 and long-term goals, as well as assessing against the applicable Towards Sustainable Mining indicators defined by the Mining Association of Canada. Avalon's 2022 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards, core option.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a firm commitment to purchase petalite concentrates produced at the Company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project north of Kenora, Ontario. The off-take agreement is for a multiple number of years with a major non-Chinese international glass ceramic manufacturer. The agreement is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including the delivery and acceptance of a larger commercial sample of the petalite product. The customer has agreed to initially pay the current market price for the petalite product for at least the first year after commercial shipment commences. There is now considerable interest from other major glass ceramic manufacturers in Europe and Asia as there is presently a global shortage of petalite supply after China took control of the traditional petalite supply sources in Zimbabwe.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") ") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with LG Energy Solution (LGES) (KRX: 373220) to supply LGES with a battery-grade lithium hydroxide starting in 2025.

Avalon plans to establish a regional lithium battery materials supply chain in Ontario to serve the needs of future electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery manufacturers in southern Ontario and elsewhere.

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further to its news release of March 31, 2015, that it has entered into an amended property acquisition agreement pursuant to which it has acquired 100% interest of the Little Granite Claims in the Winston Group of Properties GoldSilver Project (the "Property").

Under the amended terms, Foremost successfully negotiated the final cash payment required to exercise its option on the Property from $380,000USD to $75,000USD which has been satisfied through the issuance a non-interest-bearing promissory note to the arm's length Vendor (the "Note"). The Note is due and payable by October 15, 2023, of which an initial $25,000 payment has been made. Following these amendments, the Company has acquired the Property for aggregate consideration of $186,000USD, versus aggregate consideration of $434,000USD under the original terms.

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that a work permit has been issued by the Government of Manitoba for the Company's upcoming drill program at its Shatford Lake project in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

Drilling Program Highlights:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces today the commencement and terms of its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") under which the Company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $3,375,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares"). The Offer commences today and will expire on January 17, 2023, unless extended, varied or withdrawn. Settlement will occur on or about January 19, 2023

The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, with a range of not less than $0.55 per Share and not more than $0.65 per Share (in increments of $0.01 per Share), at which they are willing to sell their Shares. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than $0.65 per Share and not less than $0.55 per Share) (the "Purchase Price") that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Shares tendered to the Offer, and not withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $3,375,000.

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (the "Company"). Further to the Company's August 19, 2022 news release, the Company announces that it received shareholder approval at the Company's September 23, 2022 annual general meeting, to the Company's new form 10% rolling share option plan dated for reference August 18, 2022 (the "Share Option Plan") and amended 10% fixed restricted share unit plan dated for reference July 1, 2019, as amended on April 24, 2020 and as further amended on August 18, 2022 (the "Fixed RSU Plan") as conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, to comply with the requirements of the new TSX Venture Exchange policy governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021.

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed two of three holes on the Buda Lithium Winter Drill Program.
  • All three drill holes, BD-22-01, BD-22-02 and BD-22-03 intersected pegmatite intervals with multiple muscovite-rich intervals.
  • Winter Drill Program follows the recovery of grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its winter drill program on the Buda Lithium Project ("Winter Drill Program"). The Company commenced diamond drilling at Buda on December 5, 2022 and expects that the Winter Drill Program will conclude by December 16, 2022.

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES/

Nevada Silver Corporation (" NSC " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. (the " Agent "), acting as agent and sole bookrunner, in connection with a reasonable "best efforts" marketed offering of a minimum of 21,212,000 common shares (the " Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company and 21,212,000 warrants (the " Warrants ") and up to 30,303,000 Common Shares and 30,303,000 Warrants (the offer and sale of the Common Shares and Warrants collectively referred to as the " Offering "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as herein defined). The expiry date of the Warrants will accelerate in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days (an " Acceleration Event "). If an Acceleration Event occurs, the Warrants will expire 30 days after notice of such Acceleration Event. The aggregate purchase price for one Common Share and one Warrant shall be $0.165 being $0.15 per Common Share (the " Common Share Offering Price ") and $0.015 per Warrant, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $3.5 million and up to $5.0 million .

