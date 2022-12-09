Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, is excited to announce its Greybeard Cannabis Co. brand has won KIND Magazine's 'Best Diamonds of the Year' award, as voted by hundreds of budtenders, store managers and independent cannabis retail owners across Canada .

Greybeard is known for its premium cannabis flower, vapes and concentrates including Trufflez Diamonds & Sauce and FPOG Live Resin Diamonds & Sauce. The Greybeard brand joined Aurora's portfolio when the company acquired Thrive Cannabis earlier this year.

"We're proud to be recognized by some of the most important and influential members of the cannabis industry - retailers and budtenders," says Geoff Hoover , Senior Vice President of Consumer at Aurora Cannabis. "This award is a testament to our continued commitment to quality and our team's unwavering focus and passion for delivering only the best products for our consumers."

Greybeard was also nominated for 'Best in Vape Cartridge of the Year', 'Rosin of the Year', and 'Resin of the Year'. Aurora's San Rafael '71 brand was also nominated in the 'Resin of the Year' category.

For more information about Aurora and its portfolio of brands, visit auroramj.com .

About Aurora:

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , Whistler , Being and Greybeard , as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7 . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms , North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

