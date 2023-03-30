Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

Aurora Repurchases ~$47 Million Principal Amount of Convertible Notes, Saving $2.6 Million in Annualized Interest Payments; Balance Sheet Remains Among Strongest in Canadian Cannabis Industry

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced that it has repurchased an aggregate of approximately $46.6 million ( US$34.3 million ) principal amount of its convertible senior notes ("Notes") at a total cost, including accrued interest, of $45.6 million ( US$33.6 million ) in cash, saving $2.6 million in annualized interest payments. Following completion of this repurchase, Aurora will have approximately $103 million ( US$76 million ) of Notes outstanding.

The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the Notes at a 2.5% discount to par value, was to reduce the Company's debt and annual cash interest costs, reinforcing our commitment to financial discipline. Aurora has repurchased an aggregate of approximately $366 million ( US$269 million ) principal amount of its convertible senior notes since December 2021 , resulting in annual cash interest savings of approximately $20 million ( US$15 million ).

Aurora's balance sheet remains amongst the strongest in the Canadian cannabis industry. Having achieved the goal of Adjusted EBITDA Profitability for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , Aurora expects to continue to focus on profitable growth in both global medical and Canadian adult use markets.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.

About Aurora

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , Whistler , Being and Greybeard , as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7 . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd. , North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's commitment to financial discipline, including the repurchase of notes, future interest savings, and balance sheet strength, and the Company's continued focus on profitable growth in both global medical and Canadian adult use markets.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable.  Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer  sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 20, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .  The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

The Flowr Corporation Among Top Sellers in Ontario

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) was recently featured in an article analyzing sales data for Ontario cannabis companies on the Ontario cannabis store (OCS) during the first two weeks of legalization.

The OCS is an online sales platform and is the only legal place to acquire recreational cannabis in the province of Ontario. The top sellers in the province were Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB; NYSE:ACB), responsible for 24 percent of sales, and RedeCan Pharm, with 26 percent of sales. The next four companies ranged between five and ten percent of sales, and included Emblem Corp. (TSXV:EMC,OTCQX:EMMBF), Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC), VIVO Cannabis and Flowr, which was responsible for six percent of sales in the province.

The Flowr Corporation Goes Public on the TSXV

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) has announced that it will commence trading today, September 26, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol FLWR.

The company was recently featured in a Forbes article, where the publication addressed the company’s work leading up to the listing. In anticipation of today’s news, the company raised $27 million and took part in a reverse takeover. According to Flowr CEO Vinay Tolia, they will use the momentum from the listing to “focus on executing [their] business plan.”

OCS Announces New Supply Agreements with Additional Licensed Producers and Accessory Suppliers

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is dedicated to providing safe and responsible access to recreational cannabis through its online store once it’s legal on October 17. In preparation for October, the OCS has been establishing its wholesale distribution network so they can provide a broad selection of cannabis products in their legal and privately run stores once Ontario puts its regulations in place.

This week the OCS announced that they have signed six more agreements with licensed producers, bringing their total to 32 licensed producers and 10 accessory suppliers. Of the licensed producers signed, MediPharm Labs Inc. was one of them. MediPharm Labs is a leading B2B Canadian cannabis extractor that produces pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for cannabinoid derived products. Their state-of-the-art facility can currently process 100,000 kilograms of dry cannabis per year and the company plans on increasing its capacity to over 250,000 kilograms per year by Q4 2018. MediPharm Labs has secured a steady supply of cannabis to process from several licensed producers including the James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (TSXV:JWCA) and 6779264 Manitoba Ltd. (O/A Bonify).

Goodness Growth Holdings Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results to March 31, 2023

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 to Friday, March 31, 2023 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community the following business day, Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

Curaleaf Announces Acquisition of Deseret Wellness

Transaction Strengthens Curaleaf's Presence in Utah as State's Largest Retail Operator

Upon Close, the Company's Retail Footprint Will Increase to Four Dispensaries in Utah and 150 Nationwide

SPRING FORWARD WITH CANOPY GROWTH'S PORTFOLIO OF CANNABIS BEVERAGES

Canopy Growth introduces 6 new beverage flavours including Deep Space Propulsion Canada's first ever cannabis beverage with naturally occurring caffeine.

SMITHS FALLS, ON , March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, announced today, the introduction of Canada's first-to-market cannabis infused beverage with naturally occurring caffeine under the Deep Space brand. Canopy is also launching four new flavours under the Tweed brand for springtime enjoyment.

Green Thumb Industries to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 3, 2023

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

Curaleaf Expands Brand Portfolio with Launch of JAMS Cannabis-Infused Edibles

All-New, Flavor-Forward Jellies, Chocolates and Tarts Launching in Florida and Arizona With Additional States To Follow

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc . (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its brand portfolio with the launch of JAMS, a flavor-forward cannabis edibles brand designed to meet the needs of new cannabis consumers and those seeking an introduction to edibles. JAMS is now available in Florida and is coming soon to Arizona with additional states to follow in the coming months.

Aurora Provides Update on Nasdaq Listing

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced receipt of a notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated March 24, 2023 advising that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) as the bid price of the Company's listed securities had closed at less than US$1.00 per share over the last 30 consecutive business days (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement") from February 8, 2023 to March 23, 2023 .

