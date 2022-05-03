Aurora Cannabis Inc. the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time . The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 after the close of markets that same day. ...

ACB:CA,ACB