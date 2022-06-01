Market NewsInvesting News

 Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$3.20 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets acted as the bookrunners for the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes. As a result of the capital raised from this Offering, the Company now anticipates no further use of the previously announced at-the-market (ATM) facility in the near term, of which approximately US$186 million remains outstanding.

In connection with the Offering, the Company filed a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated March 29, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions or securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada , except Quebec , and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as part of the Company's registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System on May 27, 2022 . The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering.

Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Registration Statement are available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement may also be obtained from the Company or, in Canada from Canaccord Genuity Corp., 161 Bay Street, Suite 3000, Toronto, ON M5J 2S1 and in the United States from Canaccord ‎Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (617) 371-3900, ‎or by email at prospectus@canaccordgenuity.com .

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aurora
Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds of the Offering and the Company's plans with respect to its existing ATM facility.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 27, 2021 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

