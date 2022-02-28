23.4 million in net revenue for the fourth quarter 2021 and $45.6 million in net revenue for full year 2021 2021 readout of strong results from AURORA 2 continuation study fuels momentum for year two of launch Cash and cash equivalents, and investments of $466.1 million as of December 31, 2021 Company projects a net revenue guidance range of $115-$135 million from sales of LUPKYNIS™ for 2022 Conference call to be ...

AUP:CA,AUPH