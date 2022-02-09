Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2021, before markets open. Aurinia’s management team will host a conference callwebcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review the Company’s 2021 financial results, provide a general business update and discuss the Company’s outlook for 2022. Interested participants can ...

AUP:CA,AUPH