Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation at the upcoming investor healthcare conference.

  • Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held March 13 – 15, 2023. Presentation time Tuesday, March 14, from 9:20 – 9:50 AM ET.

To participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com .

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Investor/Media Contact:
Aurinia@westwicke.com

AbbVie and Capsida Biotherapeutics Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Targeted Genetic Medicines for Eye Diseases with High Unmet Need

  • Partnership Combines AbbVie's extensive capabilities with Capsida's novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) engineering platform
  • Builds upon the neurodegenerative disease partnership announced in 2021

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc. ("Capsida") today announced an expanded strategic collaboration to develop genetic medicines for eye diseases with high unmet need. ABBVie's extensive capabilities will be paired with Capsida's novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) engineering platform and manufacturing capability to identify and advance three programs. The collaboration builds upon the neurodegenerative disease partnership announced in 2021.

Capsida Biotherapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Capsida Biotherapeutics)

"This expanded collaboration with Capsida has the potential to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious eye diseases," said Jonathon Sedgwick , Ph.D., vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie. "In pursuing the promise of genetic medicine-based therapeutics, AbbVie continues to expand our capabilities, and we are pleased to have Capsida as a partner."

"AbbVie has been an excellent partner, and we are excited to expand our collaboration into ophthalmology with the world leader in this therapeutic area," said Peter Anastasiou , chief executive officer of Capsida. "Combining AbbVie's expertise in eye disease drug development and commercialization with Capsida's fully integrated next-generation AAV engineering platform and manufacturing capabilities offers the potential to provide novel therapies enabling unprecedented benefit  to patients with serious eye diseases."

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Capsida will receive $70 million , consisting of upfront payments and a potential equity investment. For the three programs, Capsida may be eligible to receive up to $595 million in option fees and research and development milestones, with potential for further commercial milestones. Capsida is also eligible to receive mid-to-high single-digit royalty payments on future product sales. Capsida will lead capsid discovery efforts for all programs using its high throughput AAV engineering platform and will be responsible for process development and early clinical manufacturing. AbbVie will lead innovative therapeutic cargo approaches and be responsible for development and commercialization.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About Capsida Biotherapeutics
Capsida Biotherapeutics is a fully integrated next-generation gene therapy platform company. Capsida's approach unlocks the potential to treat both rare and common diseases across all ages. We create customized therapies that selectively target specific organ systems and simultaneously limit exposure to non-targeted organs. The company has wholly owned programs in CNS and strategic collaborations with AbbVie (CNS and eye care), Lilly (CNS), and CRISPR Therapeutics (CNS), providing independent validation of Capsida's capabilities. Capsida is backed by Versant Ventures and Westlake Village BioPartners. Its platform originated from groundbreaking research in the laboratory of Viviana Gradinaru , Ph.D., a neuroscience professor at the California Institute of Technology . Visit us at www.capsida.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Boosh Plant Based Brands Corporate Overview on Primary Asset, Beanfields

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to present the following overview.

The primary asset of Boosh Plant-Based Brands is Beanfields, a better for you chip company established in 2010, which, over the years grew to become an award-winning brand carried in approx. 7000 retail locations across North America with exports to Mexico, South America, and Australia.

Gilead Presents Positive Proof-of-Concept Data for Investigational Combination Regimen of Lenacapavir with Broadly Neutralizing Antibodies as a Potential Twice-Yearly Approach for the Treatment of HIV

Study Demonstrates the Potential of Lenacapavir in Combination with Broadly Neutralizing HIV Antibodies Teropavimab and Zinlirvimab –

– Findings Support Further Evaluation of the Investigational Combination as a Long-Acting HIV Treatment Option in a Phase 2 Study –

Kite Completes Acquisition of Tmunity

Kite, a Gilead Company (NASDAQ: GILD), today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to acquire Tmunity Therapeutics (Tmunity), a clinical-stage, private biotech company focused on next-generation CAR T-therapies and technologies.

The acquisition of Tmunity complements Kite's existing in-house cell therapy research capabilities by adding additional pipeline assets, platform capabilities, and a strategic research and licensing agreement with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn). It will provide Kite with access to pre-clinical and clinical programs, including an ‘armored' CAR T technology platform, which potentially could be applied to a variety of CAR T's to enhance anti-tumor activity, as well as rapid manufacturing processes. In addition, as part of the acquisition, the Tmunity founders, who remain in their roles at Penn, will also provide consulting services to Kite as senior scientific advisors.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES CARDIOVASCULAR STUDY TO EVALUATE ASSOCIATION BETWEEN LIPOPROTEIN AND CARDIOVASCULAR RISK IN AFRICAN AMERICANS

Unique Community-Based Partnership With the Association of Black Cardiologists and Morehouse School of Medicine to Identify Study Sites and Participants

Observational Study to Better Understand Associations Between Lp(a) Levels and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) in an Underrepresented Patient Population

Veklury® Reduced Risk of Mortality in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Across all Variant Time Periods in a Real World Study of More than 500,000 Hospitalized Patients

Real-World Evidence from Clinical Practice Demonstrates Use of Veklury was Associated with a Statistically Significant Reduction in Mortality in an Overall Patient Population, Including Immunocompromised Patients –

– Separate Analysis Demonstrates Those Receiving Veklury During COVID-19 Hospitalization had a Lower Likelihood of All-Cause Readmission Within 30 Days to the Same Hospital –

