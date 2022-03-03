Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced that members of the executive management team will give corporate presentations at two upcoming investor conferences including: Cowen 42 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference corporate presentation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2:50 p.m. ET. Link here Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference corporate presentation on Wed, March 16, 2022 at 1:20 p.m. ET. Link ...

AUP:CA,AUPH