Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company") today announced that members of the executive management team will give corporate presentations at two upcoming investor conferences including:

  • Cowen 42 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference corporate presentation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2:50 p.m. ET. Link here
  • Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference corporate presentation on Wed, March 16, 2022 at 1:20 p.m. ET. Link here

To participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com .

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Investor and Media:
Dana Lynch
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
dlynch@auriniapharma.com

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. - AUPH

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc . ("Aurinia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 42ND ANNUAL COWEN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will virtually present at the 42 nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference at 11:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday March 8, 2022. Murdo Gordon executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2022 SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.94 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2022 .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Accepted Amounts and Pricing Terms of its Tender Offers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) ("Bristol Myers Squibb"), with its wholly-owned subsidiary Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") (collectively, the "Offerors"), announced the accepted amounts and pricing terms of their previously announced 22 separate offers to purchase for cash notes issued by the Offerors listed in the tables listed herein.

The outstanding debt securities listed in (i) the first table below labeled "2025 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2025 Pool Notes," (ii) the second table below labeled "2026 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2026 Pool Notes," (iii) the third table below labeled "2027 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2027 Pool Notes," (iv) the fourth table below labeled "2029 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2029 Pool Notes," and (v) the fifth table below labeled "High Coupon Pool" are referred to collectively as the "High Coupon Pool Notes." The High Coupon Pool Notes, the 2025 Pool Notes, the 2026 Pool Notes, the 2027 Pool Notes and the 2029 Pool Notes are referred to collectively as the "Notes," and each series of Notes is referred to as a "series." We refer to each offer to purchase a series of Notes for cash as an "Offer," the offers to purchase the 2025 Pool Notes collectively as the "2025 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2026 Pool Notes collectively as the "2026 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2027 Pool Notes collectively as the "2027 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2029 Pool Notes collectively as the "2029 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the High Coupon Pool Notes collectively as the "High Coupon Pool Offers," and all the offers to purchase Notes are referred to collectively as the "Offers."

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results, Upsizing and Early Settlement of Tender Offers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) ("Bristol Myers Squibb"), with its wholly-owned subsidiary Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") (collectively, the "Offerors"), announced the early participation results, as of 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on March 1, 2022 (the "Early Tender Deadline"), of the previously announced 22 separate offers to purchase for cash notes issued by the Offerors listed in the tables below. The Offerors also announced that they are increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of Notes they will accept for purchase from the previously announced amount of up to an aggregate principal amount that would not result in a maximum aggregate purchase price of more than $4,000,000,000 to an amount more fully described herein, and that they are increasing certain of the Pool Maximums (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) in connection therewith (collectively, the "Amended Maximum Acceptance Amounts"). All other terms and conditions of the tender offers as previously announced in the Offer to Purchase, as amended and supplemented hereby, remain unchanged.

The outstanding debt securities listed in (i) the first table below labeled "2025 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2025 Pool Notes," (ii) the second table below labeled "2026 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2026 Pool Notes," (iii) the third table below labeled "2027 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2027 Pool Notes," (iv) the fourth table below labeled "2029 Pool" are referred to collectively as the "2029 Pool Notes," and (v) the fifth table below labeled "High Coupon Pool" are referred to collectively as the "High Coupon Pool Notes." The High Coupon Pool Notes, the 2025 Pool Notes, the 2026 Pool Notes, the 2027 Pool Notes and the 2029 Pool Notes are referred to collectively as the "Notes," and each series of Notes is referred to as a "series." We refer to each offer to purchase a series of Notes for cash as an "Offer," the offers to purchase the 2025 Pool Notes collectively as the "2025 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2026 Pool Notes collectively as the "2026 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2027 Pool Notes collectively as the "2027 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the 2029 Pool Notes collectively as the "2029 Pool Offers," the offers to purchase the High Coupon Pool Notes collectively as the "High Coupon Pool Offers," and all the offers to purchase Notes are referred to collectively as the "Offers."

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-four cents ($0.54) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.

