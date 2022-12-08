Appia Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing For a Total of $3,666,000

AUDEZE RELEASES NEW WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET FOR PCS AND CONSOLES

Maxwell Planar Magnetic Headphones feature low latency wireless, an upgraded chassis and an 80-hour battery life

Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming audio products, today announces Maxwell, a new ultra-low-latency wireless PC & console gaming headset with class-leading 80+ hours of battery life. Two versions of Maxwell will be available: Maxwell for Xbox & PC is officially licensed by Microsoft and includes the first auto-activating Dolby Atmos license, while Maxwell for Playstation & PC supports Tempest 3D Audio. Maxwell is the latest release from Audeze in a line of purpose-built gaming headsets like the LCD-GX and Mobius which have garnered rave reviews for their innovations in audio performance and headtracking.

Connect and game anywhere, without limitations. Maxwell provides ultra-low-latency, high-resolution audio up to 24-bit 96kHz when connected to the included USB dongle. Low-latency wireless range and stability are improved up to 3X from the award-winning Audeze Penrose headset. Maxwell features many wired and wireless connection options including the latest Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio technology, supporting the LC3 and LC3plus codecs. In addition, Maxwell supports classic Bluetooth codecs like SBC, AAC and LDAC for high-quality portable audio. Maxwell also supports lossless high-resolution audio up to 24-bit 96kHz over wired USB.

Audeze brings its proprietary lag-free A.I. powered noise filtration to Maxwell for crystal-clear communication in any environment (this was pioneered with Audeze's FILTER Speakerphone - one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2022). The hardware based A.I. system automatically eliminates background noise at the touch of a button, with no additional software or setup required. Friends and teammates will never miss your banter and call-outs thanks to five built-in microphones and a detachable boom mic (designed by our friends at Shure!).

Maxwell delivers studio-quality sound and lifelike, powerful dynamics with Audeze's latest planar magnetic drivers. These made-in- California , 90mm planar magnetic drivers have 3X more surface area than competitor's drivers for incredible sonic detail, authority, and impact. Maxwell's chassis, featuring a spring-steel headband with an adjustable suspension strap is built for greater comfort over long gaming sessions. The earcups feature a reinforced dual-chamber design for class-leading passive noise isolation.

Maxwell combines the best of both worlds for PCs and Consoles by adding support for features like Game-Chat mix, advanced gaming presets, personalized multi-band EQ etc. Maxwell also comes with Audeze HQ gaming app that gives users access to a wide range of customizable features.

Maxwell for Playstation will retail for $299 and Maxwell for Xbox will retail for $329 and comes with a Dolby Atmos license. Both versions support Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. The first shipments are expected later in January.

MAXWELL SPECIFICATIONS:

Physical

  • Style: Over-ear (circumaural), closed-back
  • Transducer Type: Planar Magnetic
  • Transducer Size: 90 mm
  • Diaphragm Type: Ultra-Thin Uniforce™
  • Magnetic Structure: Fluxor™ Magnet Array
  • Magnet Type: Neodymium N50
  • Phase Management: Fazor™
  • Earpads: Synthetic Leather / memory foam
  • Weight: 490g

Microphones

  • Boom Microphone: Detachable Hypercardioid, Designed by Shure
  • Beamforming Microphones: Inbuilt 5-mic array for convenience and noise reduction.
  • A.I.-Powered Hardware Noise Filter removes unwanted noise

Audio Performance

  • Frequency response: 10Hz-50kHz
  • THD:

Power

  • Battery: Lithium-polymer, 1800mAh
  • Battery Life: 80+ hour wireless playback @ 80dBA
  • Charging: USB-C, 5v 1.8A max
  • Charge time: 0-100% in 2.5hr, 0-25% in 20min (with 1.8A charger)

Connectivity

  • Ultra Low Latency Wireless: When used with included USB-C dongleBluetooth: 5.3, supports multipoint, LE Audio, LC3, LC3plus, LDAC, AAC, SBC
  • Wired USB: USB-C, PC connection supports dual USB audio endpoints with inbuilt game-chat mix
  • Wired: 3.5mm TRRS active analog

Connectivity

  • Xbox edition: XBox Series X, XBox Series S, Windows 10/11, macOS, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch
  • Playstation edition: Playstation 5, Windows 10/11, macOS, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch

For more information on the Audeze Maxwell, follow Audeze on Twitter and Instagram , " Like " Audeze on Facebook, subscribe to Audeze on Youtube to see and hear video demonstrations of Audeze products, and visit the website at www.audeze.com .

ABOUT AUDEZE

Audeze LLC is the California -based high-end audio manufacturer delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze products, engineered with the latest innovations in materials science and technology, are built with precision craftsmanship. Audeze's commitment to research, development, and uncompromised audio is reflected in every facet of their leading-edge products. This has earned Audeze the distinction of being the world's best-reviewed headphone brand.

×