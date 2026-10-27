Au Gold Corp Engages Geomorphic AI to Independently Validate Drill Targeting at its Havelock Gold-Antimony Project and Generate New Projects in Victoria, Australia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia October 27, 2026 TheNewswire - Au Gold Corp (TSXV:AUGC) ("AUGC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Geomorphic AI Corporation ("Geomorphic"), a private North American AI-driven minerals prospect generator with a proprietary geoscience platform, to independently validate drill targeting at the Company's 100%-owned Havelock Gold-Antimony Project ("Havelock" or the "Project") in Victoria, Australia. In addition to reviewing the Havelock Project, Geomorphic will use its proprietary AI agents to identify other high potential gold projects in the Victorian Goldfields which AUGC may elect to acquire.
Havelock covers 11,663 hectares in the Victorian Goldfields, approximately half-way between Bendigo and Ballarat. The Victorian Goldfields have produced more than 80 million ounces of gold and host Agnico Eagle's Fosterville Mine, Southern Cross Gold Consolidated's Sunday Creek discovery and Alkane Resources' Costerfield gold-antimony mine. Gold-antimony systems in the region have been shown to persist well below the depth of historical mining.
The Project contains the 9 km Shaw-McFarlane Trend ("SMT"), which has never been drilled, together with the Leviathan-Mariner's and Oxonian trends. Historical records compiled by the Company show recorded hard-rock production from the SMT of approximately 17,097 ounces of gold at an average grade of 28.7 g/t gold between 1864 and 1891, with the deepest workings at Shaw's Main reaching only 500 feet (152 m) and all other mines on the trend worked to less than 350 feet (107 m) (press release dated August 31, 2026). This historical information pre-dates NI 43-101, and no mineral resources exist on the Project.
Au Gold Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Blythe said, "Havelock is well described in historic mining records that date back a century and a half. The Company recently reconstructed long sections for the main historical mines along the central portion of Shaw-McFarlane Trend to guide its upcoming drill campaign. Geomorphic gives us a way to combine and validate all project information, old and new, in one consistent, auditable framework and to rank targets with the evidence attached. That is exactly the discipline we want behind our first modern drill holes at Havelock. Geomorphic's platform will enable us to test the historical record rigorously and sharpen our targeting parameters. We look forward to sharing results as they become available."
On the Company's existing Havelock and Ponderosa projects, Geomorphic's work begins with a search for new data. Geomorphic will sweep government and other public archives for historical exploration and mining records not documented in the Company's database and combine what it recovers with the Company's own surface and geophysical information. Geomorphic will then prepare geological syntheses and provide AUGC's technical team with a ranked portfolio of targets, each carrying its supporting evidence, confidence and the criteria that would disprove it, with targets re-ranked as new results arrive.
In parallel, Geomorphic will run a project generation program across Victoria, using its platform to screen the state's public geological, geochemical and historical mining records for new gold exploration projects on ground not currently held by the Company. Each new project identified will be delivered to the Company for evaluation, and the Company retains sole discretion over whether to acquire it.
Geomorphic AI Chief Executive Officer, Mark Sumner said, "Havelock is the kind of project our platform was built for. The Victorian Goldfields hold an exceptional historical archive, from the mine managers' reports of the 1860s through to modern drilling on the Leviathan-Mariner's Trend, but that record was produced by many separate companies to very different standards. Our job is to make it auditable, show what the evidence actually supports, and hand Au Gold's geologists targets they can question, refine and ultimately drill test."
Agreement Highlights
The Company has entered into a services agreement (the "Agreement") with Geomorphic under which Geomorphic will provide data compilation and validation, geological synthesis, and target generation and ranking across the Company's Havelock and Ponderosa projects, together with a project generation program to identify new gold exploration projects for the Company in Victoria.
AUGC may elect to acquire any new project identified by Geomorphic by granting a 2% net smelter returns royalty on each new project acquired by AUGC or an affiliate within five years of the project being delivered, applied to the Company's attributable interest. The royalty does not apply to the Havelock or Ponderosa projects or to any other mineral rights held by the Company.
In connection with the Agreement, Au Gold has granted 250,000 stock options to Geomorphic, exercisable at $0.28 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The options are issued pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the policies of, and acceptance by, the TSX Venture Exchange.
Qualified Person
Technical information in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. William Wengzynowski, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Wengzynowski is AUGC's Exploration Manager.
Events
AUGC will be exhibiting at the following:
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52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, Oct 28 – 31, 2026
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VRIC Vancouver, January 24 – 25, 2027
About Au Gold
Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC) is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Havelock gold-antimony project in the Victorian Goldfields in Australia and the Ponderosa gold project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada. More information at www.AuGoldCorp.com
About Geomorphic AI
Geomorphic AI is a prospect generator. Using systematic, data-driven screening of geological databases and historic datasets, the company identifies overlooked mineral systems in Tier-1 jurisdictions, secures the ground, and compiles drill-ready data packages. Geomorphic provides its platform to operating companies under service agreements, and has publicly announced engagements with Kincora Copper, Noble Plains Uranium and T2 Metals.
Geomorphic deploys a purpose-built team of specialist AI agents covering geology, geochemistry, geophysics, permit screening, data capture, geological modelling and report writing, capturing project-specific and regional public-access data. An orchestration engine evaluates each target through a structured workflow with quality gates at every stage. Further information is available at www.geomorphic.ai.
For further information, please contact:
Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer
David Jan, Investor Relations
1-888-807-4566
Cautionary Note
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the completion of the private placement and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, market uncertainty, as well as those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to complete the private placement as anticipated, that it will obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.
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