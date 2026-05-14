AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2026 Annual Meeting

Final voting results will be posted to the AT&T Investor Relations website

Key Takeaways:

  • AT&T held its annual stockholder meeting on May 14.
  • All 10 nominees to the company's board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term.
  • Once final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website and on AT&T's proxy website.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) announced the preliminary results of its annual meeting of stockholders, which was held virtually today in Dallas, Texas.

At the meeting, all 10 nominees to the company's board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term.

Additionally, AT&T stockholders voted to approve the following items proposed by the board of directors:

  • The ratification of Ernst & Young as the company's independent auditor (93.25% of votes cast in favor).
  • In an advisory vote, stockholders approved the compensation of AT&T's executive officers, as described in the 2026 proxy statement (93.05% of votes cast in favor).
  • The amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to provide for officer exculpation (53.88% of shares outstanding voted in favor).
  • The 2026 incentive plan, as described in the 2026 proxy statement (96.22% of votes cast in favor).
  • The stock purchase and deferral plan, as described in the 2026 proxy statement (98.67% of votes cast in favor).

The two proposals submitted by stockholders were defeated:

  • Shareholder right to act by written consent (67.90% of votes cast against).
  • EEO-1 report disclosure policy (71.41% of votes cast against).

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website as well as on AT&T's proxy website.

To automatically receive AT&T financial news by email, please subscribe to email alerts.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the ﬁrst phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet oﬀerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2026 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications)

 

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SOURCE AT&T

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