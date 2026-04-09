Atlassian Announces Date for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of TEAM collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended March 31, 2026 after market close on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Atlassian will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com .

Webcast Details

  • When : Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast : A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian's website at https://investors.atlassian.com . Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

Atlassian has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of its website ( https://investors.atlassian.com ), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian's collaboration software powers over 80% of the Fortune 500 and 350,000+ customers worldwide including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.

Investor Relations Contact
Martin Lam
IR@atlassian.com

Media Contact
Marie-Claire Maple
press@atlassian.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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