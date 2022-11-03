GamingInvesting News

App hosting FREE campaign to drive awareness of local voting locations leading up to the midterms on November 8th

ATLAS: EARTH, the largest virtual real estate metaverse app, is proud to announce its partnership with TurboVote to drive voters to their local polling locations on November 8th.  During the 3-day campaign, voting awareness banners will appear in ATLAS: EARTH to their over 1M registered users and will be seen in-game at least 1.5M times, from Thursday, November 3rd to Saturday, November 5 .

ATLAS: EARTH is the mobile-first gaming experience that allows players to earn real life cash back on their digital properties, represented on top of the real world, every second of every day. The company's mission is to build real value in the virtual world. ATLAS: EARTH has gamified virtual real estate on the mobile form factor, where players can buy virtual representations of "real world" real estate, 900 square feet at a time. Players can become local VIPs based on geographic ownership, earning titles such as Mayor, Governor, or President. Atlas Reality, the parent company of ATLAS: EARTH, has also developed the first patented retail marketing platform for mobile gaming, where players can earn in-game virtual currency just by shopping at stores in the real world. The Atlas Merchant Platform (AMP) allows brands to drive revenue from gamers straight to their doors. Given the millions of dollars in sales AMP has already generated for partner brands, Sami Khan , CEO and co-founder, believes plans to drive voters to the polls this November 8th will be equally as successful.

TurboVote powers greater voter access to expand participation in our elections. TurboVote helps voters in all 50 states and Washington, D.C access the voting guides, alerts, and real-time help they need to vote in every election.

Since 2012, hundreds of colleges and universities, big brands and workplaces, nonprofits and local governments have partnered with TurboVote to help Americans vote.

TurboVote is a product of Democracy Works , a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that improves civic participation by simplifying and modernizing the voting process for voters and election administrators.

"At ATLAS: EARTH, we are proud to use our platform to promote getting people to the polls." Sami Khan continues, "In recent years, it's more important than ever that people get up and vote. ATLAS: EARTH has a younger millennial audience, which typically has lower turnout rates. Our platform has the ability to encourage awareness about voting deadlines. We are happy to volunteer the resources and do our part to help every American exercise their right to the democratic process."

Please check out voting.info/atlasearth to find your voting or ballot drop-off location and make a plan to vote on or before November 8 .

Sami Khan
Sami Khan is the co-founder and CEO of Atlas Reality, a company building real value in the virtual world. Prior to starting Atlas, Sami created and executed growth strategies for some of the largest digital products in the world now valued collectively over $15B including the micro-investing app Acorns and the money-saving browser extension, Honey . He has been featured on multiple case studies featured on a Snap earnings call, at Facebook, Twitter, and Adweek.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

S&P Global Market Intelligence Outlook Projects AR and VR Installed Base to Reach Nearly 74 Million by 2026 as Game Technology Illustrates Promise of Metaverse

Gaming technology will serve as the biggest driving force for the metaverse's evolution in the near term as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware enables users to engage in virtual worlds in and outside of work, according to a new S&P Global Market Intelligence report released today. The newly published 2023 Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Industry Outlook is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence's Big Picture 2023 Outlook Report Series.

S&P Global Market Intelligence Outlook Projects AR and VR Installed Base to Reach Nearly 74 Million by 2026 as Game Technology Illustrates Promise of Metaverse

The new report highlighted implications of the metaverse in gaming and the enterprise, datacenter sustainability amid a worsening energy crisis, and the rise of fintech as a service. The report also explores video streaming competition and broadband transformation as forces of disruption in 2023.

"The foundational shift of the global economy to a digital footing—a shift that has been underway for over a decade and accelerated during the pandemic—continues. This is creating enormous opportunities for new value creation and disruption," said Eric Hanselman , Chief Research Analyst for TMT at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Key highlights from the report include:

  • AR and VR device adoption will grow steadily over the next five years as big tech companies underline the hardware's potential as a conduit to the metaverse. As of the end of 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates there were 28.5 million AR/VR headsets installed worldwide across consumer and commercial settings, and forecasts that base to grow to 73.6 million by 2026.
  • The global energy crisis may push datacenter operators to test and install new equipment more quickly than expected. While hyperscale datacenters attract attention because they are so large, S&P Global Market Intelligence's models show that cloud deployments can be up to 80% more efficient than typical enterprise IT deployments.
  • The fintech as a service sector is rapidly attracting venture capital, with private startups in this sector raising more than $5 billion since the start of 2021.
  • Rising inflation and cost of living crises may force some consumers to pare back streaming subscriptions, which in turn could prompt the pack chasing Netflix and Disney to focus on profitability instead of scale.
  • By 2030, global pay TV penetration is predicted to slip to 51.2% of residential households, from 57.7% in 2021. Moreover, the number of fixed broadband subscribers globally is forecast to hit 1.13 billion by 2023, exceeding the 1.09 billion traditional pay TV subscribers for the first time.

To request a copy of the 2023 Technology, Media & Telecommunications Industry Outlook , please contact pressinquiries.mi@spglobal.com .

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence .

Media Contact
SungHa Park
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+82 2 6001 3128
sungha.park@spglobal.com

NetDragon Announces Strategic Investment in Zebra Labs

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building online communities, is pleased to announce its strategic investment in Zebra Labs, a leading Web3.0 entertainment platform. NetDragon is the lead investor in Zebra Labs' latest US$5 million equity round.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

Zebra Labs is specialized in the creation and incubation of virtual idols and in building communities that bring celebrities to the metaverse. The team at Zebra labs combines together core competencies in IP incubation, world-class content production and deep industry knowhow, and as a result is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities that the metaverse brings to the entertainment sector. As a strategic shareholder, NetDragon will work with Zebra Labs to explore for opportunities that will enrich engagement and user experience of its products.

Ms. Scarlett Li , CEO of Zebra Labs (formerly CEO of Channel [V] China ), commented, "Zebra Labs' goal is to facilitate celebrities' entrance into the Metaverse by building virtual characters and producing digital content around virtual idols, including gamified concerts, immersive short films, and entertainment platforms. We are thrilled to have NetDragon onboard as a strategic investor. Together, we will provide ground-breaking experiences for natives of the Metaverse and the greatest content/IP for the Web 3.0 generation."

Dr. Simon Leung , Vice Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "Our investment in Zebra Labs represents our commitment to bring the best experience to our users in a new era of Web 3.0 where we expect to see increasing convergence between gaming, education and entertainment. We believe the metaverse is the perfect platform for users to play games, learn new knowledges, and enjoy entertainment events such as a digital concert, and we will see many interesting opportunities to emerge as the metaverse continues to evolve and grow. We look forward to joining hands with the team at Zebra Labs to pursue these exciting opportunities in the years to come."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

About Zebra Labs

Established in 2020, Zebra Labs is a next-gen digital entertainment platform. Co-founded by veterans in media, entertainment and technology industry, Zebra Labs is pushing the envelope of digital entertainment by creating celebrity avatars and bringing artists and celebrities to the metaverse. Services provided by Zebra Labs include co-creation with shared IP, social presence management, high performing HD and 4K channels, validated IPs, etc.

Asetek - Q3 2022: Focus on Efficiencies and New Products Amid Continued Market Headwinds

-

  • Third-quarter revenue of $10.4 million compared with $13.5 million in Q3 2021
  • Gross margin of 42% compared with 39% in Q3 2021
  • Q3 EBITDA adjusted of negative $0.6 million improved from negative $1.4 million in Q3 2021
  • Nine-month revenue of $41.2 million and EBITDA adjusted of negative $0.2 million
  • Quarterly OPEX reduced 35% YoY due to organizational rightsizing and favorable exchange rates
  • Product development focus maintained with first shipments of next-generation liquid coolers and new SimSports products ready for pre-order in Q4 2022
  • Full-year 2022 revenue expected in the range of $50 - $52 million and an operating loss of $5 - $6 million

Asetek reported third-quarter revenue of $10.4 million compared with $13.5 million in the same period of 2021. Revenue in the first nine months was $41.2 million compared with $61.7 million in the same period last year. The change from prior year for both periods compared reflects a decline in shipments of liquid cooling products due to the continued challenging business climate.

MIR M, Wemade's Blockbuster Mobile MMORPG, Starts Pre-registration

  • Pre-registration starting on Nov 3
  • Launching in 170 countries with blockchain technology implemented in the game
  • Creating an inter-game economy by utilizing governance token and game token

Wemade is starting pre-registration today for its blockbuster mobile MMORPG MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (MIR M).

MIR M, Wemade's Blockbuster Mobile MMORPG, Starts Pre-registration!

MIR M added a modernized twist to the original IP, The Legend of Mir 2, and is a sequel to MIR4, the most popular blockchain game in the world. It launched in Korea back in June and was ranked in Top Games and Top Grossing charts on Google Play and Apple App Store.

It followed the 8-grid and quarter-view of the original game and used advanced technology to apply high quality graphics.

The new growth-system called Mandala frees players from the conventional battle/growth-oriented gameplay and allows a new level of MMORPG playing.

MIR M Global will launch with a subname 'MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond'. Players can choose to become a vanguard, a battle-friendly character which focuses on power and politics, or a vagabond, which concentrates on dungeon adventures, gathering, mining and fishing.

MIR M Global will launch in 170 countries excluding Korea and China. The global version will utilize DOGMA, the governance token , and DRONE, the game token , and create an inter-game economy using HYDRA.

MIR M Pre-registration Link https://mirmglobal.com/

MIR M Logo

Fun2 Studio Brings Metaverse Entertainment and Taiwan Culture to the World through the Games

In KaraMeta, Karaoke lovers can sing to their hearts content in luxurious environments.

The latest virtual reality technologies have led to a total transformation in the gaming industry. Nowadays, players can discover a virtual world controlled by their body movement. Fun2 Studio, a game developer and Microsoft's business partner in Taiwan is going to redefine the gaming sector with advanced technologies and innovative content. Their upcoming game, KaraMeta, will be the best demonstration of how VR technologies enhance the entertainment industry.

REVOLVE GROUP AND MUUS COLLECTIVE FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH A VISION TO REVOLUTIONIZE FASHION IN GAMING AND WEB3

Revolve Group, Inc . (NYSE: RVLV, "REVOLVE") announced today the signing of a strategic partnership with Griffin Gaming Partners-backed entertainment studio, Muus Collective, Inc. ("Muus"), to create a fashion-centered Web3 mobile gaming experience that aims to revolutionize how consumers engage with fashion. Expected to launch in 2023, the experience will feature digital playable renderings of select fashion and beauty items from REVOLVE and FWRD.

(PRNewsfoto/Revolve Group, Inc.)

REVOLVE was founded in 2003 with a vision of leveraging digital channels and technology to transform the shopping experience. The company's data-driven merchandising strategy and pioneering influencer marketing playbook have been key contributors to a track record of profitable growth that led REVOLVE to recently cross the billion dollars in annualized revenue milestone. REVOLVE is once again demonstrating its disruptive approach to brand building with a foray into the gaming and Web3 space as it partners with Muus.

"REVOLVE has always been at the forefront of transformative eCommerce," noted Michael Mente , Co-Founder and Co-CEO of REVOLVE. "Today, digital fashion is on the rise, and mobile gaming is the fastest-growing form of media on the planet. In 2021, 49% of mobile gamers worldwide were women and there were a staggering 83 billion mobile game downloads worldwide, according to data.ai. Especially considering the emerging excitement for virtual fashion, we are thrilled to partner with Muus to create an elevated, gamified eCommerce experience that spotlights our latest collections and puts the consumer front and center."

"REVOLVE is a trailblazer in the fashion industry with an incredibly loyal community," said Amber Bezahler , Co-Founder and CEO of Muus. "Through our partnership, players will connect with their favorite brands from REVOLVE and FWRD, and engage with trends through a gamified shopping and styling experience, collectible assets, and deep social interaction. The platform will serve as a fashion playground, empowering players to become their own tastemakers by providing tools for creative expression, peer-to-peer engagement and social sharing."

Raissa Gerona , REVOLVE's Chief Brand Officer shared that, "We are always working to deliver the next-level of aspirational storytelling and formats of engagement for our extensive global community of influencers and brands. Our partnership with Muus is our first step into Web3 gaming and we are excited to expand to new audiences by integrating REVOLVE's network with Muus' team of experts on fashion-centric entertainment experiences. Our immersive and experiential marketing practices have always been designed with the customer in mind, to celebrate the best of life in all ways, and to be where she is - which is increasingly Web3."

Griffin Gaming Partners ("GGP"), one of the largest venture capital firms singularly focused on investing in the global gaming and Web3 markets, recently announced $5 million in seed round funding for Muus. Together, GGP and Muus aim to advance diversity in gaming, Web3 and fashion. Emily Wang , Managing Director at LionTree, and Boyoung Kim , Senior Associate at GGP, sit on Muus' Board of Directors. "Griffin has been a long-time admirer of the premium brand and platform that REVOLVE has built," Wang said. "It's a dream partnership to bring together Muus' gaming and Web3 expertise and REVOLVE's unmatched fashion merchandising and community-building innovation to create a truly groundbreaking experience at the intersection of fashion, gaming and Web3."

Muus' women-led founding team members are gaming and fashion/beauty industry veterans who worked at and with gaming brands, including Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Activision, PlayStation, Xbox, Zynga, and more, and fashion brands, including Bottega Veneta, Agent Provocateur, Calvin Klein , Monique Lhuillier , and others.

Media Contact for REVOLVE Group, Inc.
E-mail: Jennifer@walkerdrawas.com

Media Contact for Muus Collective, Inc.
Email: chelsea@influenceandco.com
Phone: 573-999-0794 x4

Media Contact for Griffin Gaming Partners
Email: ewang@liontree.com

About Muus Collective™

Muus Collective™ is an entertainment studio creating community-driven, fashion-centric experiences that span mobile games and digital collectibles. Anticipating a launch in 2023, Muus Collective is developing its inaugural Web3-enabled mobile game that empowers players to find inspiration, create and earn. Muus Collective is currently hiring for development engineers, designers, and community leads. For more information, visit https://www.muuscollective.com .

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is a leading venture capital firm, focused on the global gaming and Web3 markets, with over $1 billion in assets under management. The firm was founded by Peter Levin , Phil Sanderson , and Nick Tuosto , with LionTree as a strategic partner to certain of the investment funds managed by GGP. GGP invests in seed through growth stages at the intersection of content, infrastructure, social platforms, and game-related Web3 companies.

About REVOLVE Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Gen-Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, REVOLVE delivers an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Founded in 2003 by co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas , REVOLVE connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands through two complementary eCommerce experiences — REVOLVE and FWRD. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements about the expected launch timing of Muus' mobile gaming experience, the rise of digital fashion and the future of Web3. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results or outcomes and the timing of events could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; demand for our products; general economic conditions; our ability to react to customers in a cost eﬀective manner; the strength of our brand; competition; system interruptions; our ability to fulﬁll orders; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , which we expect to file with the SEC on November 2, 2022 . You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualiﬁed in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reﬂect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

