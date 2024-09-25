FN Media Group News Commentary - Gold prices are forecast to climb to record highs in the coming year. The price of gold has soared to new heights this year and is positioned to climb into early 2025, rising to new record highs, according to Goldman Sachs Research. The precious metal has increased more than 20% this year, peaking at a record of more than $2,500 per troy ounce. Goldman Sachs Research forecasts the price will reach $2,700 by early next year, buoyed by interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and gold purchases by emerging market central banks. The metal could get an additional boost if the US imposes new financial sanctions or if concerns mount about the US debt burden. They see that Gold prices are forecast to climb to record high. Goldman Sachs says that: "Gold is our strategists' preferred near-term long (the commodity they most expect to go up in the short term), and it's also their preferred hedge against geopolitical and financial risks. In this softer cyclical environment, gold stands out as the commodity where we have the highest confidence in near-term upside," Goldman Sachs Research strategists Samantha Dart and Lina Thomas write. Active Mining Companies in the markets today include Asia Broadband Inc. (OTCPK: AABB), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE American: EQX), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG).
Athena Gold Samples up to 50.6 g/t Gold From Buster Mine at Excelsior Springs Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada
Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNR) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade gold and silver samples from its first-ever underground mapping and sampling program at its flagship Excelsior Springs project in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane Trend. Five samples were collected underground from the past-producing Buster Mine, which historically produced an estimated 19,200 oz Au at an average grade of 41.1 g/t Au. Two of these samples returned high-grade Au, including:
- 50.6 g/t Au and 33.7 g/t Ag over 0.3 m, from the 75' level; and,
- 28.1 g/t Au and 29.6 g/t Ag over 1.0 m, from the 125' level.
The reconnaissance program conducted in August 2024 represents Athena's first-time underground at the Buster Mine, providing an opportunity for the team to have a close-up look at the mineralized orebody and gain a better understanding of structural controls at Excelsior. Historical sampling included four samples which exceeded the upper detection limit of 10 g/t Au; however, these were never analyzed to completion. The geologist who collected the surface and underground samples at the Buster Mine in 1986 estimated a mineralized zone containing a historical mineral inventory of up to 200,000 oz Au within a shallow depth of 61 m. This estimate is historical in nature and should not be relied upon as a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.
"We are pleased to see sampling results confirm the high-grade nature of the epithermal veins at the historic Buster Mine. In addition, we now have a much better understanding of structural controls on mineralization at Excelsior, which should bode well for planning our upcoming drill program" stated John Power, President & CEO of Athena Gold. "Due to small stoping dimensions and uncertain ground conditions, we were unable to sample over broader zones - however, we have reason to believe that high-grade, vein-hosted mineralization ‘bleeds' into the host rock as evidenced by previous drilling at Excelsior. The Buster Mine area is located 400 meters from the Western Slope Zone where our recent RC drill campaigns returned several impressive intercepts including up to 5.2 g/t Au over 33 m. Importantly, the geochemistry at Buster and the Western Slope Zone appear very similar, providing evidence that both mineralized zones may be part of the same system, and opens up the possibility of a larger, mineralized system connecting these two zones."
Two distinct structural orientations were observed and believed to be controlling mineralization, both east-west striking. The first is very steeply north dipping and yielded 50.6 g/t Au over 0.3 m (Figure 1). This sample was collected near the eastern stope on the 75' level, where historical sampling returned 5.8 g/t Au over 1.07 m. Historically, the higher-grade samples which exceeded the 10 g/t Au detection limit were collected from the western stope on the 75' level. Most of the past production occurred within the western stope, which extends from near surface to the 125' level.
On the 125' level, a shallow 35° north dipping fault zone yielded 28.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Figure 2). The steeper structures identified on the 75' level appear to be cut by this younger, shallow structure.
This work program demonstrated the important role these shallow structures, which can be traced on surface, play in the control of mineralization at Excelsior Springs. Additional surface and underground mapping will be conducted to better understand the distribution and extent of mineralization along these structures to better target future drilling.
Figure 1: Plan map of the historic Buster Mine, 75' level.
Figure 2: Photograph of 125' Level at Buster Mine, showing sample location and identified structures, looking east.
About the Buster Mine
The Buster Mine is located on the Fortunatus patented claim owned by Athena and is an integral part of our flagship Excelsior Springs Project.
Mineralization at the Buster Mine was discovered in 1872 and has been through several periods of small-scale mining and exploration efforts. During the late 1800s and perhaps the early 1900s there was unconfirmed reported production from the Buster Mine of an estimated 19,200 oz Au at an average grade of 41.1 g/t Au.
The Buster Shaft is 235' deep, with workings on the 75', 125', and 175' levels. It is estimated there is approximately 1,540' of accessible workings, most of which are on the 75' and 125' levels.
Technical Information
The data disclosed in this news release includes historical exploration sampling results. The reader is cautioned that the historical results are based on prior data and reports prepared by previous property owners and other sources. Athena has not independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work to verify the results. The reader is cautioned not to treat them, or any part of them, as current and that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the results and that they may not form a reliable guide to future results. No independent QA/QC protocols are known for these samples and as such analytical results may be unreliable. Athena's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through further exploration.
QA/QC
Sample preparation and gold analysis was performed by ALS Global in Reno, Nevada. Rock samples were analyzed for gold and 50 other elements by inductively coupled plasma followed by mass spectrometry (ME-MS41) and gold by 30-gram fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA23). Gold over limits were determined by a gravimetric method (Au-GRA21).
Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
About Our Flagship Excelsior Springs Project
The Excelsior Springs Project (the "Project") lies within the prolific Walker Lane tectonic trend, a large region of northwest-trending, strike-slip fault zones that host a significant number of precious metal deposits having very strong structural control for mineralization. The Walker Lane trend is experiencing a major resurgence of intense and successful exploration and development.
The Project contains numerous prospect pits, trenches, roads, surface sampling sites and 113 drill holes to date within a 300m X 3,000m wide (1,000 foot-wide and 10,000-foot-long east-west trending zone of shearing and alteration. Underground workings on the two patented claims within the Project had unverified, historical production of 19,200 oz at 41.1 g/t Au.
Gold mineralization discovered at the Project to date occurs in quartz veins, stock-works, and silicified zones in hornfels and calc-silicate altered country rock and is generally close to porphyry dykes. The best grades and thicknesses discovered recently were found in oxidized and altered sedimentary rock immediately above porphyry dykes intruded along preexisting east- and east-northeast trending faults. The mineralized stock-work vein zones are shallow and have a relatively flat plunge, making them potentially amenable to open pit mining methods.
Based on the results of previous drilling programs, the Project has the potential to host one or more shallow gold deposits amenable to open pit mining, along with deeper, higher grade feeder zones that may be found and could be mined by underground methods. In the opinion of management and its consultants, the Project is very promising and further exploration has the potential to expand the known mineralization and establish additional mineralized zones.
About Athena Gold Corporation
Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on the Project.
For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
John C. Power
Chief Executive Officer and President
For further information, please contact:
John C. Power
Email: johnpower@athenagoldcorp.com
Jason Libenson
President and CCO
Castlewood Capital Corporation
Phone: (647)-534-9884
Email: jason@castlewoodcapital.ca
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration plans and the completion of a phase 2 drill program at the Project, future results from exploration, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, QAQC procedures at the Project were followed, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the exploration and development of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and other factors and risks that are discussed in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC and disclosed in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated August 31, 2021.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise.
On the Heels of Inflation, Why Experts Expect Gold Prices Will Climb to Record Highs in 2025
In an additional article , Goldman Sachs added: "The yellow metal typically only guards against very high inflation and large inflation surprises caused by losses in central bank credibility and geopolitical supply shocks. Gold usually didn't perform well in response to positive demand shocks when the central bank responded swiftly by hiking rates. Gold emerged as the best commodity to serve as a potential hedge against inflation and geo-political risks. Goldman Sachs Research's base case is that gold appreciates to $2,700/troy ounce by year-end, an increase of about 16%, on solid demand from central banks in emerging markets and from Asian households. Gold could help shield against potential stock market drops if a trade war erupts, and it has upside if concerns mount about the US debt load or if the Fed is subordinated by a new administration."
Asia Broadband Inc. (OTCPK: AABB) Gold Production Continues Upward Trend For Third Quarter, As Ore Stockpile Processing Plant Advances Towards Completion - Asia Broadband Inc. ("AABB" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that the Company's operations for the 3rd quarter ending September 30, 2024, will be completed next week and production levels have already surpassed the second quarter. The Company has exceeded its production and gross profit levels achieved in both the 1st and 2nd consecutive record quarters this year. Gold production more than doubled in the 1st quarter of 2024, in comparison to the 4th quarter of 2023, due to higher grade selection, recovery efficiencies and increased daily throughput levels. Additionally, the economies of scale from higher productions levels reduced production costs and added to the bottom-line gross profit, which has continued in an upward trend over the last three quarters.
The elevated operational strategies and efficiencies of the AABB mining team continued in the 3rd quarter and has firmly established the foundation for the high production levels to follow the completion of the Company's processing plant. The new facility is currently under construction in Etzatlan, Mexico, and its capacity will be primarily dedicated to processing the estimated $1 billion dollar ore value of the Company's exclusive rights surface stockpile. AABB continues to develop the processing plant and will release updates as progress milestones are reached. The Company will release a processing plant project update in October.
"The elevation of our production processes by the mining operations team in all three quarters of this year will have a multiplier effect with increased production levels. We are eagerly awaiting to extend this expertise to our massive ore stockpile processing when the new plant is complete. This will take us to a much higher level than we have ever reached before," expressed Chris Torres, the Company President and CEO.
AABB continues to implement its mining property acquisition strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company's previous gold production success. CONTINUED… Read this full release for Asia Broadband at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-aabb/
Other recent developments in the mining industry include:
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) recently said it is projecting a 30% growth in the production of gold-equivalent ounces from its existing assets by the end of this decade while it continues to unlock the value embedded in its portfolio, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow.
Speaking at the Gold Forum Americas , Bristow said while Barrick was alert to potentially value-accretive opportunities generated by the consolidation of the industry, it had the rare luxury of doing so from an asset base that would support organic growth well into the future.
"Five years ago, we set out to build a sustainably profitable gold and copper business focused on world-class assets. We did not have to buy them at a premium: they were embedded in the merged portfolio of Barrick and Randgold and we just had to unlock their value," he said.
Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) recently provided an update on the Great Bear project (the "Project"), located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. Kinross has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) for the Great Bear project which supports the Company's acquisition thesis of a top tier high-margin operation in a stable jurisdiction with strong infrastructure. Based on mineral resources drilled to date, the PEA outlines a high-grade combined open pit and underground mine with an initial planned mine life of approximately 12 years and production cost of sales of $594 per ounce. The Project is expected to produce over 500,000 ounces per year at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of approximately $800 per ounce during the first 8 years through a conventional, modest capital 10,000 tonne per day (tpd) mill.
Kinross has also released an updated mineral resource estimate increasing the inferred resource estimate by 568koz. to 3.884 Moz. which is in addition to the existing M&I resource estimate of 2.738 Moz. The mineral resource estimate and PEA for the Great Bear project are available here .
Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE American: EQX) recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100% owned, exploration-stage Hasaga Property ("Hasaga" or the "Property") in Red Lake, Ontario.
"Hasaga is located in the Red Lake Gold District of northwestern Ontario, which is renowned for its high gold grades and prolific historical gold production. This updated Mineral Resource Estimate focuses on the high-grade nature of the gold mineralization and is a departure from the previous bulk-tonnage approach," stated Scott Heffernan, EVP Exploration of Equinox Gold. "As expected, the updated Mineral Resource Estimate contains fewer gold ounces but at significantly higher average gold grades.
"Further, the main zones of gold mineralization included in the updated Mineral Resource Estimate remain open, with numerous historical gold intersections defining drill-ready targets highlighting the potential for resource growth and new discoveries."
IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) recently announced that the Côté Gold Mine ("Côté Gold" or "Côté") has reached commercial production. Côté Gold is located in Ontario, Canada and is operated as a joint venture between IAMGOLD, as the operator, and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ("Sumitomo"). Commercial production is defined as the achievement of reaching a minimum of 30 consecutive days of operations during which the mill operated at an average of 60% of nameplate throughput of 36,000 tpd.
"I would like to commend our teams at Côté Gold who have come together to achieve another great milestone as we progress and ramp up what we believe will be one of Canada's largest gold mines and a model for modern mining in Canada," said Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAMGOLD. "Since achieving the first pour of gold on March 31, 2024, our teams have spent the last four months methodically and iteratively testing and ramping up all facets of the mine. This process has required remarkable commitment, ingenuity and teamwork to bring all the systems online together to achieve this milestone."
AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL
Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle " or the " Company ") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 after normal trading hours.
Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024 , at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.
Via Webcast :
To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company website at www.agnicoeagle.com , or directly via the link here .
Via Phone :
To join the conference call by phone, please dial 416.945.7677 or toll-free 1.888.699.1199 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an instant automated call back.
Replay Archive :
Please dial 289.819.1450 or toll-free 1.888.660.6345, access code 80122#. The conference call replay will expire on November 30, 2024 .
The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.
About Agnico Eagle
Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-provides-notice-of-release-of-third-quarter-2024-results-and-conference-call-302258002.html
Mulga Bill Delivers Exceptional Assays Ahead of Resource Update
Multiple high-grade intersections with grades up to 194.50g/t Au from infill and extensional RC drilling at Mulga Bill
Great Boulder Resources (“Great Boulder” or the “Company”) (ASX: GBR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Company’s flagship Side Well Gold Project (“Side Well”) near Meekatharra in Western Australia which hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 668,000oz @ 2.8 g/t Au.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Reverse circulation (RC) at Mulga Bill has intersected more extremely high gold grades, extending the resource and adding thickness and grade to existing lodes
- Highlights include:
- 5m @ 43.13/t Au from 185m, including 2m @ 102.80/t Au from 186m in 24MBRC028
- 5m @ 40.61g/t Au from 256m, including 1m @ 194.50g/t Au from 258m in 24MBRC030
- 6m @ 20.52g/t Au from 179m, including 2m @ 57.10g/t Au from 179m in 24MBRC027
- 5m @ 16.93g/t Au from 91m, including 2m @ 39.70g/t Au from 92m in 24MBRC023
- Maiden AC drilling to commence imminently on the high priority Side Well South Prospect
Great Boulder’s Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:
“These are sensational new intersections at Mulga Bill. The holes were designed to add definition within areas of inferred resource and they have done so in emphatic style, with intersections that are both thicker and higher grade than previously estimated.”
“Equally impressive is the deep result in hole 24MBRC030 which is well outside the resource, down- dip and further north than previous drilling in that area.”
“After several rounds of drilling at Mulga Bill the high-grade lode positions fit our interpretation perfectly, which means we have very high confidence in the validity of this resource model. The drilling has added high-grade intersections up-dip from previous holes on several sections within the resource, which should add gold ounces closer to surface than the current estimate. This will be important for potential mine economics when we start scoping studies.”
Nine RC holes were drilled at Mulga Bill for a total of 1,587m. The program was designed to test poorly defined areas around the edges of the Mulga Bill high-grade vein positions as part of the process to upgrade less-drilled parts of the resource from inferred to indicated category. Highlights from the drilling include:
- 5m @ 43.13g/t Au from 185m, including 2m @ 102.80g/t Au from 186m in 24MBRC028.
- This sits within a Cervelo Lode vein, up-dip to the east from previous drilling.
- 5m @ 40.61g/t Au from 256m, including 1m @ 194.50g/t from 258m in 24MBRC030.
- This HGV lode was previously insufficiently drilled to be classified in the resource; it will now be added to the resource estimate and extends the Cervelo Lodes by approximately 30m to the north.
- 6m @ 20.52g/t Au from 179m, including 2m @ 57.10g/t Au from 179m in 24MBRC027.
- This sits within a Cervelo Lode vein, up-dip to the east from previous drilling.
- 5m @ 16.93g/t Au from 91m, including 2m @ 39.70g/t Au from 92m in 24MBRCD023.
- This sits within a Cervelo Lode vein, up-dip to the east from previous drilling. The intersection contains supergene mineralisation.
- 10m @ 7.92g/t Au from 82m, including 4m @ 18.83g/t Au from 85m in 24MBRC022.
- This sits within a Cervelo Lode vein, up-dip to the east from previous drilling. The intersection also contains supergene mineralisation.
- 2m @ 6.18g/t Au from 90m in 24MBRC025.
Figure 1: Mulga Bill long section looking west
The mineralised wireframes at Mulga Bill will be updated and extended to incorporate the new intersections in preparation for a resource update which will be completed towards the end of the year.
Figure 2: Plan view of the north end of Mulga Bill
Next Steps
The RC rig is currently drilling the final resource definition RC holes at Mulga Bill, after which reconnaissance AC drilling will commence on exciting new targets at Side Well South.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Great Boulder Resources licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Astral Funded through to Final Investment Decision Following Strongly Supported $25M Placement
Proceeds to accelerate exploration and evaluation activities at Mandilla and Feysville, including completion of Pre-Feasibility and Definitive Feasibility Studies
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured firm commitments to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs) via a two-tranche placement for the issue of approximately 263 million new fully paid shares (New Shares) at an offer price of $0.095 per New Share (Placement). Tranche 1 of the Placement has raised approximately $21.0 million whilst Tranche 2 of the Placement, which includes the issue of New Shares subject to shareholder approval, is set to raise approximately $4.0 million.
Highlights
- Firm commitments received to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs) in a two-tranche share placement to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors at $0.095 per share.
- Issue price represents a discount of 9.1% to the 5-day VWAP up to and including 20 September 2024 and a 5.0% discount to the 30-day VWAP up to and including 20 September 2024.
- The Placement was well supported with strong demand from existing and new domestic and offshore institutional investors.
- Astral is now fully funded to FID including acceleration of exploration activities at the Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects, and completion of the Mandilla Pre-Feasibility Study and Definitive Feasibility Study.
Following completion of the Placement, Astral will be fully funded to accelerate exploration and evaluation activities at its Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects, south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, where the Company has to date delineated consolidated Mineral Resources of 1.38Moz1,2.
Proceeds of the Placement ensure that Astral is funded through to completion of the Mandilla Pre- Feasibility Study (PFS) and Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).
Commenting on the Placement, Astral’s Managing Director, Marc Ducler, said:
“We are delighted with the strong support shown by both new and existing investors in the Placement.
“The calibre of new investors we were able to attract and the quantum of funds we were able to raise is testament to the quality of the Mandilla Gold Project as one of Australia’s best near-term gold development stories.
“Proceeds from the Placement will enable Astral to accelerate exploration and evaluation activities at both Mandilla and Feysville in order to unlock the genuine potential of these projects.
“Furthermore, the Placement will see Astral funded through to completion of the Mandilla DFS.
“On behalf of the Astral Board and management, I would like to extend our appreciation to our new shareholders and thank current shareholders for their ongoing support.”
Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement, with Cumulus Wealth Pty Ltd acting as Co-Lead.
Use of Funds
Together with the Company’s current cash reserves, the proceeds of the Placement will be used to accelerate the exploration and evaluation of the Company’s 100%-owned Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.
Specific activities will include:
- Various study and technical work streams relating to the Mandilla PFS and DFS;
- Exploration and infill drilling at both Mandilla and Feysville;
- Ongoing Mineral Resource Estimate updates for both Mandilla and Feysville;
- Exploration and evaluation support and overheads;
- General working capital purposes; and
- Costs of the Offer.
Placement Details
Astral has undertaken this two-tranche Placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to eligible sophisticated, institutional and professional investors to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs). Approximately 263 million shares are to be issued at $0.095 per share (Placement Shares).
Tranche 1 of the Placement includes the issue of approximately 221 million shares at an issue price of $0.095 per share, utilising the Company’s existing placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and Listing Rule 7.1A (Tranche 1 Placement Shares). A total of 129,113,197 new Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be issued in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1. A total of 91,939,435 new Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be issued in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.
Tranche 2 of the Placement involves the issue of approximately 42 million shares at an issue price of $0.095 per share (Tranche 2 Placement Shares). The issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares is subject to shareholder approval, with the enabling resolution to be put to shareholders at the Company’s AGM to be held on 20 November 2024. Subject to receipt of shareholder approval, a total of 42,105,263 new Tranche 2 Placement Shares will be issued following the AGM.
Additionally, directors of the Company subscribed for 789,474 shares (Director Participation Shares) on the same terms as the Placement Shares. The issue of the Director Participation Shares is subject to shareholder approval, with the enabling resolution also to be put to shareholders at the AGM.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sarama Resources Updates on Progress of Cosmo Gold Project Acquisition
Key Transaction Conditions Satisfied & Exploration Program Commenced
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that the Company’s acquisition of a majority interest(1) in the Cosmo Gold Project (the “Project”) in Western Australia is advancing towards completion with a majority of the key conditions precedent having been met.
The acquisition received strong support from shareholders at the Company’s recent Annual General Meeting and Sarama has received requisite approval and conditional approval from securities exchanges in Australia and Canada respectively. The Company anticipates the Transaction (defined below) will be completed in late October 2024.
The 580km² project(2) covers the entirety of the Cosmo-Newbery Greenstone Belt and is located approximately 85km north-east of Laverton in a region known for its prolific gold endowment (refer Figure 1). As one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia, the Project presents a unique and compelling opportunity for the Company.
Highlights
- Sarama acquiring a majority interest in and control of Cosmo Gold Project in Western Australia
- Majority of key closing conditions satisfied and completion of transaction anticipated in late October 2024
- Sarama acquiring an initial 80% interest(1) with ability to increase to 100% in the majority of the Project(1)
- 580km² landholding capturing +50km strike length in highly prospective gold producing region; 95km from both the world-class Gruyere Mine and Laverton gold district
- Project captures one of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia; virtually no effective exploration undertaken for several decades
- Soil geochemistry program to commence imminently to generate regional targets in unexplored areas
Sarama’s President, CEO & MD, Andrew Dinning commented:
“We are pleased to have made significant progress toward completing the acquisition of the Cosmo Gold Project which we view as a compelling opportunity for the Company. Sarama’s shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Transaction and we look forward to closing the deal and embarking on more extensive exploration programs which will follow on from field programs currently being mobilised.”
Cosmo Newbery Project
The Project is comprised of 7 contiguous exploration tenements covering 580km² in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, approximately 85km north-east of Laverton and 95km west of the world-class Gruyere Gold Mine. The Project is readily accessible via the Great Central Road which services the Cosmo Newbery Community.
The Project captures one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia and with a strike length of +50km, the Cosmo Newbery Belt represents a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890’s. Multiple historical gold workings are documented within the Project area and work undertaken to date, has identified multiple exploration targets for follow up.
Despite this significant prospectivity, the Project has seen virtually no modern exploration or drilling of merit due to a lack of land access persisting over a significant period. As a result, the Project has not benefited from the evolution of geochemical and geophysical techniques which now facilitate effective exploration in deeply weathered and complex regolith settings which is particularly pertinent given approximately 75% of the Project area is under cover.
Following the relatively recent securing of land access, the Project is now available for systematic and modern-day exploration programs to be conducted on a broad-scale. It is anticipated that future exploration programs will initially follow-up preliminary targets generated from regional soil sampling and limited reconnaissance drilling programs, a majority of which extended to approximately 5m below surface with a small percentage extending up to 30m below surface.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)
The top countries for gold production are poised to benefit from the current gold bull market, as are the gold mining operations in those countries.
The price of gold has soared through 2024, setting and breaking new all time highs. Prices surged above US$2,600 on the heels of a 50 basis point cut to the US Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate announced on September 18. The widely expected cut comes as the most recent data shows inflation continues to edge closer to the Fed’s 2 percent target rate and alongside a more balanced job market.
Additionally, escalating tensions in the Middle East that threaten to destabilize the oil-producing region may be having a knock-on effect as more investors seek safe-haven assets like gold.
So which countries are producing the most gold? Here the Investing News Network outlines which nations mined the most of the yellow metal in 2023 using the latest output numbers from the US Geological Survey. The organization notes that global gold production totaled 3,000 metric tons (MT) last year, down 60 MT from 2022.
1. China
Gold production: 370 metric tons
China was the world's top gold mining country in 2023 with output of 370 metric tons. While China's gold output peaked at 455 MT in 2016, it hasn’t dipped below 300 MT in more than a decade. This consistent production continues to ensure the China's status as the world's top gold producer.
China's gold mining industry is dominated by state-owned operators. Some of the largest companies include China Gold International Resources (TSX:CGG,HKEX:2099), Shandong Gold (HKEX:1787) and Zijin Mining Group (HKEX:2899).
China also hosts major gold-smelting operations. Its Belt and Road Initiative has resulted in Chinese companies exploring and developing sites elsewhere in Asia and Africa, subsequently sending raw resources back to China for refinement.
In addition to being the top producer of gold in 2023, China was the largest consumer of gold at 1,089.69 metric tons. China’s central bank was the largest buyer of the precious metal in 2023, adding 225 metric tons of gold to its coffers during the year to bring its total to 2,235 MT.
2. Australia
Gold production: 310 metric tons
Australia's 2023 gold production came in at 310 metric tons, largely on par with the previous year's 314 MT.
Gold is mined at a slew of major operations in the country, with the top five gold mines all located in different states. The top-producing mine is top producer Newmont's (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Boddington mine in Western Australia, which produced 589,000 ounces through the first three quarters of 2023.
Australia hosts the world’s largest gold reserves at 12,000 MT, and has an important role in the global supply of gold. It contributed AU$24 billion to the Australian economy in the 2022/2023 period.
2. Russia
Gold production: 310 metric tons
Gold production from Russia came in at 310 metric tons in 2023, the same as the prior year. The country's output has risen fairly significantly since 2017, when it produced only 255 MT of gold.
The US Geological Survey states that Russian gold reserves stand at 11,100 MT, making it the second largest country for reserves after Australia. However, despite high production and reserves, Russian gold has had problems reaching world markets since the country's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In response, Russian operators have sought out alternative markets, particularly the BRICS nations and other Asian countries like Kazakhstan.
4. Canada
Gold production: 200 metric tons
For 2023, gold production in Canada was 200 metric tons, down a marginal 6 MT from 2022.
Ontario and Quebec are the largest gold-producing provinces in the country; together, they represent more than 70 percent of Canada’s gold output. The Canadian government states that gold is the nation’s most valuable mined commodity, with domestic exports reaching C$22.34 billion worth of the precious metal in 2022.
Additionally, BC's Golden Triangle is a hotbed for exploration. The region hosts Newmont's Brucejack gold mine and Red Chris copper-gold mine, the latter of which is a 70/30 joint venture with Imperial Metals (TSX:III,OTC Pink:IPMLF). Junior companies like Goliath Resources (TSXV:GOT,OTCQB:GOTRF) have also made significant discoveries in the region, which has further fueled optimism about the region's potential.
5. United States
Gold production: 170 metric tons
In 2023, the Unites States produced 170 metric tons of gold, down slightly from the 173 MT it produced in 2022. While that is a marginal decrease, it continues a trend of production declines from 2017, when the US produced 237 MT of gold.
According to the US Geological Survey, the top state for production of the yellow metal was Nevada, which accounted for 73 percent of total domestic production, followed by Alaska with 13 percent. The top 27 operations in the country were responsible for 97 percent of American gold output in 2023.
An assessment of US gold resources shows that the country has approximately 33,000 MT of gold in identified and undiscovered resources. The US Geological Survey notes that close to a quarter of the gold in undiscovered resources can be found in copper porphyry deposits. Gold reserves in the US are estimated at 3,000 MT.
6. Kazakhstan
Gold production: 130 metric tons
Kazakhstan's 2023 gold output of 130 metric tons represents continued growth in the country's production of the yellow metal, up from just 69 MT produced in 2016. Kazakhstan’s largest gold-mining operation is the Altyntau Kokshetau mine, which is owned by mining giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF).
In August 2023, Anglo-Russian company Polymetal International (AIX:POLY), one of Kazakhstan's largest producers, delisted from the London Stock Exchange in a move geared at severing the link between its Kazakhstan and Russian subsidiaries; it did so in response to tensions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It remains listed on the Astana International Exchange in Kazakhstan and has major operations in the country.
7. Mexico
Gold production: 120 metric tons
Mexico has a long history of gold mining; in fact, the Spanish colonization of Central America in the early and mid-1500s was largely targeting gold and silver. Today, Mexico is among the global leaders in gold production, extracting 120 metric tons in 2023. Precious metals account for 50 percent of the country’s total metal output.
While much of Mexico's gold mining is controlled by foreign entities, one of the largest operations, the Herradura mine — owned by Mexico City-based Fresnillo (LSE:FRES,OTC Pink:FNLPF) — produced 355,485 ounces of gold, or about 10.08 MT, in the company's 2023 fiscal year. The mine represents more than half of Fresnillo’s gold production and generates about a quarter of the company's total adjusted revenue.
8. Indonesia
Gold production: 110 metric tons
The mining industry is one of Indonesia’s most important sectors, and the country is among the world’s top producers of nickel, copper and gold. In 2023, Indonesia produced an estimated 110 metric tons of gold, up 5 MT over the prior year.
Indonesia is home to several large gold operations. The largest is the Grasberg Mining District, a joint venture between Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Indonesia’s state-owned Indonesia Asahan Aluminium. In 2023, the area produced 1.98 million ounces of gold, or 56.1 MT; it has an estimated 23.9 million ounces contained in mineral reserves.
9. South Africa
Gold production: 100 metric tons
In 2023, South Africa produced 100 metric tons of gold, up from 89 MT in 2022. An estimated one-tenth of global gold reserves are located in the country, and its Witwatersrand Basin is one of the largest gold resources in the world.
South Africa has been a top gold producer for decades, but between 1980 and 2018 the nation’s gold output fell by 85 percent. In recent years, South Africa has been the site of conflicts between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and gold producers in the area. The AMCU has held many protests and strikes at several gold and platinum mines in the hopes of garnering more wages and stopping any mergers that could cause job losses.
Power outages have been creating further strife for South Africa's gold industry. Limited power generation in the country has caused rolling blackouts, including for miners, the majority of which are connected to the nation's power grid.
10. Uzbekistan
Gold production: 100 metric tons
Uzbekistan produced 100 metric tons of gold in 2023, in line with its output over the last decade.
Operated by Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company, Uzbekistan's Muruntau gold mine is one of the largest gold operations in the world. Massive deposits of gold were first discovered at the site in the 1950s, and it still holds some of the largest reserves in the world at 4,500 MT. The discovery marked the beginning of gold mining in Uzbekistan. The mine produces more than 2.5 million ounces of gold per year and is expected to continue operating into the 2030s.
Following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, mining for the yellow metal fell to its all-time lows in the mid-1990s. In 2019, the country’s government announced renewed investment into development and exploration. While that hasn't yet been reflected in its annual production, upgrades at Muruntau scheduled to be completed in 2026 are expected to increase its output from 38.5 million to 50 million MT metric tons of ore per year.
FAQs for gold investing
How is gold mined?
Gold is mined by several different methods, including: placer mining, hard-rock mining, by-product mining and by processing gold ore. The method a gold-mining company chooses depends upon the size, location, geological model and metallurgy of the deposit in question.
What is the production cost of gold?
The cost of producing gold varies from one miner to the next, and is reported as the all-in sustaining cost (AISC). AISC was first introduced in 2013 by the World Gold Council. Deposit type, energy costs and inflation are the factors that have the largest impact on AISC. The average AISC for the entire gold industry is calculated by averaging the production costs of the largest gold producers. The average AISC fluctuates with changes in energy costs and inflation.
Which nation is the largest owner of gold?
The country with the largest central bank gold reserves is the US, which had 8,133.5 metric tons as of May 2024. Most US central bank gold is held in deep storage in Denver, Fort Knox and West Point.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
