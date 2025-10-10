ATCO TO RELEASE THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 7, 2025

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 , on Friday, November 7, 2025 . The news release will be distributed via Cision ( www.newswire.ca/news-releases/ ) and the results, including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be posted on www.ATCO.com .

ATCO will hold a live teleconference and webcast with Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer and Adam Beattie , President, Structures at 10:00 am Mountain Time ( 12:00 pm Eastern Time ) on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 1-833-821-0222. No pass code is required.

Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period with investment analysts. Participants are asked to please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start and request to join the ATCO teleconference.

Management invites interested parties to listen via live webcast at: https://www.atco.com/en-ca/about-us/investors/events-presentations.html .

A replay of the teleconference will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until December 7, 2025 . Please call 1-855-669-9658 and enter pass code 6225505.

As a global enterprise, ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 21,000 employees and assets of $27 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity generation, energy storage, industrial water and cleaner fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCO Energy provides retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Financial Operations
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

Subscription Inquiries:
