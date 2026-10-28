ATCO Community Energy Fund invests nearly $250,000 in local energy projects across Alberta

17 community-led initiatives receive funding to advance energy efficiency, renewable energy, education and resilience
ATCO is investing in 17 community-led projects across Alberta through its 2026 Community Energy Fund, supporting initiatives that improve energy efficiency, advance renewable energy, strengthen community resilience, and increase energy education. This year's recipients include municipalities, non-profit organizations, schools and educational institutions undertaking projects that will reduce energy costs, lower emissions and create lasting benefits for communities across the province.
The 2026 intake attracted 102 applications from organizations across Alberta, reflecting growing interest in local energy solutions and community sustainability projects. Following a comprehensive review process, 17 projects were selected for funding, representing communities throughout the province and a diverse range of initiatives including renewable energy installations, energy efficiency upgrades, community education programs and energy resilience projects.
"The Community Energy Fund supports projects that make a meaningful difference today while creating benefits for years to come," said Jason Sharpe, Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems. "This year's recipients demonstrate the many ways Alberta communities are advancing energy efficiency, resilience, education and sustainability. From supporting vulnerable residents through more efficient facilities to strengthening emergency preparedness and response capabilities, these projects show how local innovation can create lasting community impact."
Among this year's recipients is the Grande Prairie Women's Residence Association, which will replace aging HVAC equipment at its residential facility. The project will improve energy efficiency, reduce operating costs and enhance comfort for residents while supporting the long-term sustainability of services provided to vulnerable community members.
"Every dollar we save on energy costs is a dollar that can be directed back into supporting women and families who rely on our services," said Mikaela Benson, Executive Director, Grande Prairie Women's Residence Association. "Replacing our aging HVAC equipment will improve comfort and reliability for residents while helping ensure our facility remains sustainable for years to come. We are grateful for ATCO's support and commitment to strengthening communities through practical energy solutions."
ATCO is also supporting the Southeastern Alberta Search and Rescue Association in Medicine Hat through its Energy Modernization & Emergency-Response Resilience Project. Funding will support facility upgrades including LED lighting, HVAC improvements and battery storage technology, helping reduce energy use, improve operational readiness and enhance the organization's ability to respond during emergencies. The initiative highlights how energy modernization can strengthen critical community services while improving long-term sustainability.
The 2026 funding recipients include six municipalities, 10 non-profit organizations and two schools. Collectively, the projects will help reduce energy costs, lower emissions, increase awareness of energy conservation and strengthen the long-term sustainability of communities served by ATCO. To learn more about these projects, click here.
2026 Community Energy Fund recipients
Municipalities
- Paul First Nation (Duffield)
- Town of Coronation
- Town of Grimshaw
- Town of Peace River
- Town of Vermilion
- Village of Alliance
Non-profit organizations
- Battle River Lending Place Society
- BGC Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton and Area Society
- Boys and Girls Club of Olds and Area
- Brooks and District Museum and Historical Society
- Grande Prairie Women's Residence Association
- Iron & Earth
- Round Hill Renaissance Agriculture Foundation
- Southeastern Alberta Search and Rescue Association
- The Society of High Prairie Regional Environmental Action Committee
Schools and educational institutions
- Peace Wapiti School Division No. 76
- University of Lethbridge
About the Community Energy Fund
The Community Energy Fund supports municipalities, schools, non-profit organizations and registered charities in advancing local energy solutions that strengthen communities, reduce energy consumption, increase energy literacy and support Alberta's evolving energy future. Through investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, community resilience and education initiatives, the fund helps organizations pursue projects that create lasting environmental and community impact.
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SOURCE ATCO Ltd.
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