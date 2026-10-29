ATCO Celebrates Grand Opening of Expanded Modular Manufacturing Facility in Ontario

Strengthening Canada's Capacity to Deliver Housing and Nation-Building Infrastructure
- 185,000 sq. ft. Grimsby manufacturing facility – 118% larger than the original 85,000 sq. ft. operation built in 1979.
- Sustains over 140 high-quality jobs, with additional employment opportunities expected as production scales.
- Expanded facility supports faster delivery of housing, community infrastructure, education, workforce accommodations, and industrial, energy and defence infrastructure projects, strengthening domestic supply chains by using Canadian materials, Ontario labour and local suppliers.
ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X,OTC:ACLLF) wswire.com/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4809634-1&h=2294239573&u=https%3A%2F%2Fedge.prnewswire.com%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4794021-1%26h%3D2415694280%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.atco.com%252Fen-ca.html%26a%3Dw&a=w" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">wswswire.com/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4809634-1&h=2294239573&u=https%3A%2F%2Fedge.prnewswire.com%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4794021-1%26h%3D2415694280%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.atco.com%252Fen-ca.html%26a%3Dw&a=w" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">wire.com/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4809634-1&h=3569898538&u=https%3A%2F%2Fstructures.atco.com%2Fen-ca.html%3F_gl%3D1*ci1zl7*_gcl_au*MjA4MTA3ODc1LjE3OTE5MDg1MzUuLS4tLjE3OTE5MDg1MzUuMTAxMzU3NzgyNC4xNzkyNjk0MTQ3LjE3OTI2OTQxNTU.*_ga*MTk4MDEyMDI3My4xNzExNDc3NDY2*_ga_3L16HXLGFJ*czE3OTI2OTQxNDkkbzQxOCRnMSR0MTc5MjY5NDIwswire.com/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4809634-1&h=2294239573&u=https%3A%2F%2Fedge.prnewswire.com%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4794021-1%26h%3D2415694280%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.atco.com%252Fen-ca.html%26a%3Dw&a=w" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">wMyRqNiRsMCRoMA..&a=ATCO+Structures" target="_blank" rel="nofollowswire.com/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4809634-1&h=2294239573&u=https%3A%2F%2Fedge.prnewswire.com%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4794021-1%26h%3D2415694280%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.atco.com%252Fen-ca.html%26a%3Dw&a=w" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">w">ATCO Structures today celebrated the grand opening of its expanded Grimsby manufacturing facility, an investment that strengthens Ontario's manufacturing sector and significantly expands ATCO's national production capacity. The facility wswire.com/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4809634-1&h=2294239573&u=https%3A%2F%2Fedge.prnewswire.com%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4794021-1%26h%3D2415694280%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.atco.com%252Fen-ca.html%26a%3Dw&a=w" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">will help meet growswire.com/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4809634-1&h=2294239573&u=https%3A%2F%2Fedge.prnewswire.com%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4794021-1%26h%3D2415694280%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.atco.com%252Fen-ca.html%26a%3Dw&a=w" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">wing demand for modular housing, wswire.com/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4809634-1&h=2294239573&u=https%3A%2F%2Fedge.prnewswire.com%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4794021-1%26h%3D2415694280%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.atco.com%252Fen-ca.html%26a%3Dw&a=w" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">workforce accommodations and infrastructure solutions wswire.com/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4809634-1&h=2294239573&u=https%3A%2F%2Fedge.prnewswire.com%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D4794021-1%26h%3D2415694280%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.atco.com%252Fen-ca.html%26a%3Dw&a=w" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">while strengthening domestic supply chains and accelerating delivery of critical projects across the country.
Supported by ATCO's five Ontario sales branches, the expanded facility employs over 140 people, roughly three-quarters of the company's 190-person Ontario workforce, with more jobs expected as production grows. The facility will deliver modular solutions for housing, schools, healthcare, community infrastructure, workforce accommodations, and major industrial, energy, and defence projects nationwide.
Factory-built modular construction is increasingly recognized as a critical tool in addressing housing affordability and supply challenges1. By shifting much of the construction process into a controlled manufacturing environment, modular construction can significantly reduce project timelines, improve quality and increase predictability while helping overcome labour and supply chain constraints.
Supporting Long-Term Growth Across Canada
ATCO's Grimsby facility, the newest of its five manufacturing plants across Canada, is a key part of the company's growth strategy and further strengthens its ability to deliver innovative, high-quality modular solutions nationwide. As Canada's largest modular provider, ATCO has played a leading role in many landmark projects in Ontario, including:
- Dunn House: Toronto supportive housing with integrated health and social services
- King William House: Hamilton energy-efficient modular housing for sustainable living
- McKee Public School: North York school expansion
- Ontario Power Generation's Pickering refurbishment project: Steel and concrete non-combustible modular office building
- Gordie Howe International Bridge: Construction and site facilities
Quotes
"Today's grand opening marks an important milestone for ATCO and modular construction in Canada. Our expanded Grimsby plant strengthens our ability to deliver solutions at a time when governments and industry are seeking faster, more efficient ways to build. This investment reinforces Canadian manufacturing, creates high-quality jobs and expands our capacity to provide innovative modular solutions to support communities and industries across the country."
Adam Beattie, President, ATCO Structures
"ATCO is showing how innovation can play a foundational role in solving Canada's housing crisis. Today's grand opening demonstrates how modular construction can deliver more homes, faster and more sustainably, while creating good jobs, boosting productivity, and helping build a stronger economy."
The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure
and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"ATCO is a welcome addition to the Grimsby business and manufacturing community. As a Canadian-owned operation with subsidiaries across the world, we are grateful that they have chosen us as the home of their new manufacturing location."
Jeff Jordan, Mayor of Grimsby
1 A New Blueprint: How Modern Methods of Construction can help solve Canada's housing crisis (by Stephanie Shewchuk, Policy Lead, Housing, RBC Thought Leadership)
About ATCO Structures
ATCO Structures is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and delivery of turnkey modular buildings and workforce accommodation solutions. With manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile and Australia, the company provides permanent and temporary modular solutions for housing, education, healthcare, commercial, industrial, mining, energy and defence sectors. As part of the ATCO family of companies, ATCO Structures combines innovation, quality and scale to deliver buildings and infrastructure solutions that support communities and industries around the world.
About ATCO
As a global enterprise, ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $28 billion. ATCO is focused on delivering essential solutions across the housing, energy and defence sectors, helping build, power and protect a future everyone can count on. ATCO Structures delivers innovative modular solutions that help communities address growing housing demand while supporting industry and economic growth. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO subsidiary, delivers safe and reliable energy services through its utilities, midstream and generation businesses. Together, these operations provide essential electricity and natural gas infrastructure, generation and storage solutions that support customers, communities and industry. ATCO Frontec provides construction and operational support services for defence and security operations. ATCO also has investments in energy retail services through ATCO Energy, as well as ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.
Investor Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Financial Operations
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
403 808 2636
Media Inquiries:
Doris Kaufmann Woodcock
Manager, Corporate Communications
Contact Media Relations
587 215 9115
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking information in this news release includes references to growing demand for modular housing, workforce accommodations and infrastructure solutions; expectations regarding the benefits of the new facility, including its impact on domestic supply chains and the delivery of critical projects, and job creation; production growth; and the benefits of modular construction, including as a tool to address housing affordability and supply challenges.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors, prevailing market and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations and other factors, many of which are beyond control.
It is believed that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that the expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.
Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents expectations as of the date hereof, which are subject to change after such date. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
SOURCE ATCO Ltd.
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