AtaiBeckley to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2026

AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) ("AtaiBeckley" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences in June 2026.
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Dates: June 2 – 4, 2026
- Location: New York, NY
- Participation: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
- Presentation date and time: Wednesday, June 3, 12:15 PM ET
- Webcast link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/NgCqua4VVQjq9ibVWHVWca/guest_book?session_id=fpBDEvLFcurTNSUMHyQshL
Oppenheimer CNS and Neuro-Muscular Summit
- Date: June 10, 2026
- Location: Miami, FL
- Participation: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
- Presentation date and time: Wednesday, June 10, 1:35 PM ET
7th Annual HCW Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference
- Dates: June 15 – 16, 2026
- Location: Virtual
- Participation: Virtual company presentation and one-on-one meetings
- Presentation date and time: Monday, June 15, 7:00 AM ET
- Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/317a324f-bca6-4042-87a0-6c554abf6686
UBS Virtual CNS Day
- Date: June 15, 2026
- Location: Virtual
- Participation: Fireside chat and one-to-one meetings
- Presentation date and time: Monday, June 15, 4:30 PM ET
Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the AtaiBeckley website, under Events. The archived webcasts will be available for at least 30 days after the event.
About AtaiBeckley Inc.
AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments. AtaiBeckley's pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) for TRD and EMP-01 ((R)-MDMA HCI) for social anxiety disorder. BPL-003 is in Phase 3 planning, VLS-01 and EMP-01 are in Phase 2 clinical development. The Company is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create breakthroughs in mental health through transformative interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.
For the latest updates and to learn more about the AtaiBeckley mission, visit www.ataibeckley.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and on X.
Contact Information:
Investors:
Jason Awe, PhD
VP, Investor Relations
IR@ataibeckley.com
Media:
Charlotte Chorley
Associate Director, Communications
PR@ataibeckley.com