AtaiBeckley to Join the Russell Indexes, Expanding Visibility Across U.S. Equity Markets

AtaiBeckley to Join the Russell Indexes, Expanding Visibility Across U.S. Equity Markets

  • AtaiBeckley to be added to the Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index as part of 2026 reconstitution
  • The Russell U.S. Indexes have approximately $12.2 trillion in assets benchmarked
  • Inclusion expands AtaiBeckley's visibility across U.S. equity markets following recent additions to the S&P Total Market Index, S&P Completion Index, and CRSP® U.S. benchmark indexes in March 2026

AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) ("AtaiBeckley" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective at the open of U.S. markets on June 29th as part of the first 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, making it one of the most widely referenced index systems for institutional investors, index-tracking funds and active investment strategies. The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of approximately 2,000 small-cap US equities, while the Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of approximately 3,000 stocks and includes all large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap US equities. The Russell 3000® Index is designed to represent approximately 98% of investable US equities by market capitalization. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Srinivas Rao, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AtaiBeckley, said: "Joining the Russell Indexes - which collectively benchmark approximately $12.2 trillion in assets - represents another meaningful milestone for AtaiBeckley as we continue to expand our presence across the U.S. equity benchmark landscape, and increase visibility with a broad base of institutional investors. With our Phase 3 study of BPL-003 advancing, this development comes at an important time for the Company and reflects the maturity and strength of both our team and our late-stage mental health pipeline."

The addition follows AtaiBeckley's recent inclusion in the S&P Total Market Index, S&P Completion Index, and CRSP® U.S. benchmark indexes, which expanded the Company's visibility across major U.S. equity benchmarks.

About AtaiBeckley Inc.
AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments. AtaiBeckley's pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) for TRD and EMP-01 ((R)-MDMA HCI) for social anxiety disorder. BPL-003 was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is in Phase 3 clinical development; VLS-01 and EMP-01 are in Phase 2 clinical development. The Company is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create breakthroughs in mental health through transformative interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

For the latest updates and to learn more about the AtaiBeckley mission, visit www.ataibeckley.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and on X.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "initiate," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "potentially," "preliminary," "likely," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things: our business strategy and plans; the expected impact of the inclusion on the indices; the potential, success, cost and timing of development of our product candidates, including the progress of preclinical and clinical trials and related milestones; and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, research and development and capital expenditures.

Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our quarterly reports and other filings with the SEC. AtaiBeckley disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact Information:
Investors:
Jason Awe, PhD
VP, Investor Relations
IR@ataibeckley.com

Media:
Charlotte Chorley
Associate Director, Communications
PR@ataibeckley.com


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