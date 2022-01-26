Gaming Investing News
ASX Sports ("ASX"), the only next-generation virtual sports exchange to offer fans live in game 'trading,' today announced that it is adding data from Sportradar, the global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans, to propel its next-generation virtual sports gaming offerings.

ASX joined Sportradar's Acceleradar incubator program for promising start-ups in sports gaming in 2020. ASX is proud to now be among only 35 companies to have "graduated" and become a client of Sportradar. This agreement signals the growth trajectory of ASX and expanding options on the ASX App, including the upcoming roll-out of Rugby to coincide with the Six Nations tournament in February.

Sportradar data will continue to drive critical inputs into the ASX ecosystem, enabling the dynamic fantasy game experience that ASX pioneered, including the Sports NFT Exchange. This first-of-its-kind peer to peer exchange resembles a virtual stock market that enables fans to optimize their player portfolios with live, any-time 'trading,' including in-game, when perceived value might change the most.

Paddy Power , President at ASX said: "The future of fantasy sports will be as dynamic and immersive as a 24-7 marketplace.  Sportradar becomes another authoritative, "tick by tick" data source for us and we are pleased to formalize our affiliation to harness their data and analytics for our next-generation, real-time virtual gaming platform."

ASX, which recently announced the expansion of its Miami -based executive team , is working on further partnerships with sports franchises which will be rolled out and announced in Q1.

About ASX Sports
ASX is a blockchain powered interactive sports and entertainment platform that is taking fan engagement to the next level via a fintech-quality exchange that allows sports fans to 'trade' in game, creating a first-of-its-kind, second screen and OTT live action experience. The fast-growing start-up was a member of the Sportradar Acceleradar Program and was also selected to partner with the leading sports tech promoter HYPE. With strong roots in betting and sports entertainment innovation driven by the Paddy Powers brand, ASX has pushed into the US with headquarters in Miami , a leading fintech and crypto hub. ASX apps are free to download for Android and Apple.

Media Contact
For ASX Sports: Armel Leslie , Peaks Strategies, aleslie@peaksstrategies.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asx-sports-adds-sportradar-data-to-fuel--in-game-virtual-sports-trading-301468778.html

SOURCE ASX Sports

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TILIA PARTNERS WITH UNITY TO POWER VIRTUAL ECONOMIES FOR GAME AND METAVERSE DEVELOPERS

Tilia Inc. a licensed money transmitter and end-to-end payments platform, announced today that it is now a Unity Verified Solution Partner (VSP). This means that Unity's quality assurance team has vetted the Tilia API for Unity and ensured that the API is optimized for the latest version of the Unity Editor, providing a seamless experience for Unity developers. The Tilia API for Unity is available in the Unity Asset Store . With Tilia, developers building in Unity now have a turnkey payments platform that supports in-game and in-world economies, allowing their users to make and receive payments, and even exchange in-game tokens for real money.

TikTok Star Catieosaurus Brings Neurodiversity and Gaming Issues to the Forefront

Cate Osborn never dreamed before COVID hit that she'd be the creator of a thriving social media community of more than 2 million in just one year. Known as @catieosaurus online, Cate, who is a mental health advocate, full-time content creator, and co-host of Infinite Quest Podcast, is speaking out about an unusual but important topic: neurodiversity, disability, and the gaming community.

VERSUSGAME LANDS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SNAPCHAT

VersusGame a mobile gaming platform that allows its current base of 20 million players to profit from their knowledge and predictions about pop culture, entertainment, and sports, today announced a new partnership with Snapchat. This strategic partnership will give VersusGame an expansive reach and access to Snapchat's audience of over 293 million daily users. Furthermore, Snapchat's users will now be able to more easily tap into the more than $17 million dollars that have already been awarded through the VersusGame platform.

VIVEPORT Announces New NFT Marketplace - VIVE BYTES

VIVEPORT, HTC's virtual reality (VR) content platform, is launching VIVE BYTES, an NFT marketplace initially focusing on Anime, Cartoon, and Games (ACG) themed NFTs. VIVE Bytes goes live mid-February with an inaugural sales event of exclusive NFTs from the Step into Cat Art Online Exhibition . Ahead of the launch, teasers and previews will be posted on VIVE Bytes social channels - Twitter Facebook and Instagram.

VIVE BYTES provides easy access to the world of NFTs, and gamification features for all users. VIVE BYTES supports both fiat and cryptocurrency payments to make NFT shopping as easy as online shopping. In addition to direct sales and NFT mystery boxes, VIVE BYTES will also introduce auction features in the future, and from launch consumers can link MetaMask wallets to their accounts.

GAME PLAY NETWORK TO OFFER PRIZEOUT'S PROPRIETARY PLATFORM TO ITS B SPOT PLAYERS

- Game Play Network ("GPN") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Prizeout to integrate its innovative withdrawal platform into GPN's B2C website and mobile app, b spot. The relationship between the two companies will provide more value power to b spot players by giving them a unique way to withdraw their winnings and account balances via digital gift cards issued by their favorite brands.

Dignitas Launches Rocket League Vehicle Decals Alongside Digital Bank, QNTMPAY, for First-Ever Co-Branded Team Car

Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced the launch of their official 2022 'Away Kit' vehicle decals in the popular video game Rocket League, alongside challenger banking brand QNTMPAY. This marks one of the first-ever company-branded vehicles available in Rocket League's Esports Shop, available for purchase globally January 25th, 2022 .

QNTMPAY will be the exclusive 'Away Kit' vehicle partner of Dignitas' Rocket League team, with the brand present in-game on Dignitas' Dominus, Fennec, and Octane 'Away Kit' car models. Together, the brands will bring to life this expanded partnership through exclusive merchandise collaborations, in-game experiences, and live broadcast content.

