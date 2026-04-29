AstraZeneca results: Q1 2026

AstraZeneca results: Q1 2026

Strong revenue growth and positive readouts from high-value NMEs reinforce confidence in 2030 ambition

AstraZeneca:

Revenue and EPS summary

Q1 2026

% Change

$m

Actual

CER 1

- Product Sales

14,386

12

7

- Alliance Revenue

825

29

26

Product Revenue

15,211

13

8

Collaboration Revenue

77

4

-

Total Revenue

15,288

13

8

Reported EPS ($)

1.99

6

8

Core 2 EPS ($)

2.58

4

5

Key performance elements for Q1 2026

(Growth numbers at constant exchange rates)

  • Total Revenue up 8% to $15,288m, driven by double‑digit growth in Oncology and Rare Disease
  • Core Operating profit increased 12%
  • Core EPS growth of 5%, reflecting the favourable tax rate in the prior year period
  • Core Tax rate of 21%. Expectations for full year Core Tax rate are unchanged at 18-22%
  • Positive readouts for four high-value Phase III programmes since Q4 2025 results, including for two NMEs: tozorakimab and efzimfotase alfa
  • 14 approvals in major regions since Q4 2025 results

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said:
"We delivered strong growth in Q1 2026, with Total Revenue above $15 billion, demonstrating our consistent commercial execution. We are advancing through our catalyst‑rich period, with positive readouts for four high-value Phase III programmes since our last quarterly results, including first pivotal data for two key NMEs - tozorakimab in COPD and efzimfotase alfa in hypophosphatasia.

We continue to invest in our commercial capabilities as we prepare for multiple launches, look forward to further readouts anticipated this year, and remain on track to achieve our ambition for 2030 and beyond."

Guidance

AstraZeneca reconfirms Total Revenue and Core EPS guidance 3 for FY 2026 at CER, based on the average foreign exchange rates through 2025.

Total Revenue is expected to increase by a mid-to - high single-digit percentage

Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage

The Core Tax rate is expected to be between 18-22%

If foreign exchange rates for April 2026 to December 2026 were to remain at the average rates seen in March 2026, it is anticipated that Total Revenue in FY 2026 would benefit from a low single-digit percentage positive impact (unchanged) compared to the performance at CER, and Core EPS growth would be broadly similar (unchanged) to the growth at CER.

Results highlights

Table 1: Milestones achieved since the prior results announcement

Phase III and other registrational data readouts

Medicine

Trial

Indication

Event

Imfinzi

EMERALD-3

Locoregional HCC

Primary endpoint met

Imfinzi + Orpathys

SAMETA

MET+ advanced papillary renal cell carcinoma

Primary endpoint not met

tozorakimab

OBERON

COPD

Primary endpoint met

tozorakimab

TITANIA

COPD

Primary endpoint met

tozorakimab

MIRANDA

COPD

Primary endpoint met

tozorakimab

PROSPERO

COPD

Primary endpoint not met

Breztri

ATHLOS

COPD

Primary endpoint met

efzimfotase alfa

MULBERRY

HPP (paediatric, treatment-naïve)

Primary endpoint met

efzimfotase alfa

CHESTNUT

HPP (paediatric, switch from Strensiq )

Primary endpoint met

efzimfotase alfa

HICKORY

HPP (adults, adolescents, treatment-naïve)

Primary endpoint not met

Ultomiris

I CAN

IgAN

Primary endpoint met

Ultomiris

ARTEMIS

CSA-AKI

Discontinued due to inconsistent efficacy

Regulatory approvals

Medicine

Trial

Indication

Region

Calquence

AMPLIFY

1L CLL (fixed duration)

US

Enhertu

DESTINY-Gastric04

2L HER2+ gastric/GEJ cancer

JP

Enhertu

DESTINY-PanTumor02

HER2-positive solid tumours

JP

Enhertu

DESTINY-Breast11

Neoadjuvant HER2+ Stage II or III breast cancer

CN

Imfinzi

MATTERHORN

Resectable gastric/GEJ cancer

EU

Imfinzi

HIMALAYA

1L HCC

CN

Imfinzi

POSEIDON

1L NSCLC

CN

Breztri

KALOS / LOGOS

Asthma

US

Saphnelo

TULIP-SC

SLE (subcutaneous)

JP, US

Tezspire

WAYPOINT

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps

JP, CN

Tezspire

DIRECTION

Severe asthma

CN

Koselugo

KOMET

Adult NF1-PN

CN

Regulatory submissions or acceptances* in major regions

Medicine

Trial

Indication

Region

Calquence

AMPLIFY

1L CLL (fixed duration)

JP

Calquence

ECHO

1L MCL

CN

Enhertu

DESTINY-Breast05

High-risk HER2+ early breast cancer (post-neoadjuvant)

US, EU, JP, CN

Enhertu

DESTINY-PanTumor03

HER2-expressing solid tumours

CN

Datroway

TROPION-Breast02

1L TNBC for patients where immunotherapy is not an option

JP

baxdrostat

BaxHTN / Bax24 / BaxAsia

Treatment resistant hypertension

CN

* US, EU and China regulatory entries in this table denote filing acceptance

Other pipeline updates

For recent trial starts and anticipated timings of key trial readouts, please refer to the Clinical Trials Appendix document in the financial results section of the AstraZeneca investor relations website: www.astrazeneca.com/investor-relations.html

Table 2: Key elements of financial performance: Q1 2026

For the quarter

Reported

Change

Core

Change

ended 31 March

$m

Act

CER

$m

Act

CER

Product Revenue

15,211

13

8

15,211

13

8

* See Tables 3, 7, 25 and 26 for further details of Product Revenue, Product Sales and Alliance Revenue

Collaboration Revenue

77

4

-

77

4

-

* See Tables 4 and 27 for further details of Collaboration Revenue

Total Revenue

15,288

13

8

15,288

13

8

* See Tables 5 and 6 for Total Revenue by Therapy Area and by region

Gross Margin (%)

82

-1pp

+1pp

83

-1pp

+1pp

* Variations in Gross Margin can be expected between periods due to various factors, including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, product seasonality and Collaboration Revenue

R&D expense

3,492

11

7

3,461

12

8

* Core R&D: 23% of Total Revenue

+ Accelerated recruitment in ongoing trials

+ Investments in transformative technologies such as IO bispecifics, cell therapy and antibody drug conjugates

+ Addition of R&D projects from business development

+ Positive data readouts for high value pipeline opportunities that have ungated large late-stage trials

SG&A expense

4,920

10

6

3,859

12

7

* Core SG&A: 25% of Total Revenue

+ Investment to support ongoing and future launches

Other operating income and expense 4

189

67

65

189

65

63

+ Various partner milestones

Operating profit

4,246

16

17

5,352

11

12

Operating Margin (%)

28

+1pp

+2pp

35

-

+1pp

Net finance expense

320

20

16

281

30

26

+ Prior year Net finance expense benefitted from adjustments relating to settlements with tax authorities

Tax rate (%)

21

+7pp

+7pp

21

+5pp

+5pp

* Prior year benefitted from the release of tax liabilities following settlements with tax authorities

* Variations in the tax rate can be expected between periods

EPS ($)

1.99

6

8

2.58

4

5

For dollar values in this table, the unit of change is percent. For Gross Margin, Operating Margin and Tax rate, the unit of change is percentage points (pp).

In the table above, R&D expense, SG&A expense and Net finance expense are displayed as positive numbers. The plus and minus symbols next to comments denote the directional impact of the item being discussed. For example, a plus symbol next to a comment about an R&D item indicates that the item increased R&D expenditure relative to the prior year period.

Corporate and business development

Jacobio Pharma

In March 2026, Jacobio Pharma announced that it had received an upfront payment of $100m from AstraZeneca. The payment was made in accordance with the collaboration and license agreement announced in December 2025 for JAB‑23E73, an investigational oral pan‑KRAS inhibitor.

Pinetree

In April 2026, AstraZeneca exercised its option to obtain an exclusive global license from Pinetree Therapeutics, Inc. (Pinetree) to develop and commercialize PTX-299, a first-in-class bispecific antibody degrader targeting EGFR. The option exercise triggers a $25m payment to Pinetree. Pinetree is also eligible to receive potential future development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties on global net sales if the product is successfully developed and commercialized. The total potential value of the agreement exceeds $500m.

CSPC

In April 2026, AstraZeneca closed the previously announced new strategic collaboration agreement with CSPC Pharmaceuticals to advance the development of multiple next-generation therapies for obesity and type 2 diabetes. AstraZeneca will pay an upfront payment of $1.2bn. See Note 5 for further details.

Sustainability highlights

The Company released its third Sustainability Impact Publication which includes its Sustainability achievements to date, updated 2030 Sustainability targets and case studies from across the enterprise on climate and nature action, health equity and health systems resilience.

Reporting calendar

The Company intends to publish its H1 and Q2 2026 results on 27 July 2026.

Conference call

A conference call and webcast for investors and analysts will begin today, 29 April 2026, at 14:30 UK time. Details can be accessed via astrazeneca.com .

Reporting changes since FY 2025

The therapy area formerly referred to as ‘Vaccines and Immune Therapies' is now titled ‘Infectious Disease'.

The updated title aligns with the naming convention of AstraZeneca's other therapy areas, which are named after the scientific fields in which they operate

Notes

  1. Constant exchange rates. The differences between Actual Change and CER Change are due to foreign exchange movements between periods in 2026 vs. 2025. CER financial measures are not accounted for according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) because they remove the effects of currency movements from Reported results.
  2. Core financial measures are adjusted to exclude certain items. The differences between Reported and Core measures are primarily due to costs relating to the amortisation of intangibles, impairments, legal settlements and restructuring charges. A full reconciliation between Reported EPS and Core EPS is provided in Table 10 in the Financial Performance section of this document.
  3. The Company is unable to provide guidance on a Reported basis because it cannot reliably forecast material elements of the Reported results, including any fair value adjustments arising on acquisition-related liabilities, intangible asset impairment charges and legal settlement provisions. Please refer to the Cautionary statements section regarding forward-looking statements at the end of this announcement.
  4. Income from disposals of assets and businesses, where the Group does not retain a significant ongoing economic interest, is recorded in Other operating income and expense in the Group's financial statements.

To read AstraZeneca's Q1 2026 Financial Results press release in full, click here .

Global Media Relations team
global-mediateam@astrazeneca.com
+44 (0)1223 344 800

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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