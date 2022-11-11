GamingInvesting News

Provides Sim Racers Maximum Flexibility in Sim Rig Set Up for Full Immersion

Asetek, the no-compromise sim racing company and innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences, today announced the availability of the Asetek SimSports® Invicta™ S-Series and Forte® S-Series Throttle and Brake Pedal Sets. Now sim racers have maximum flexibility when mounting the individual throttle and the brake pedals in their sim rigs while having all of the performance and features of the premium Invicta™ or high-performance, high-value Forte® Pedal Sets.

"We are thrilled with the reception of our Invicta™ and Forte® pedals and listened to the community's desire for maximum freedom to mount the pedals spaced further apart, as well as inverted, in their sim rigs," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "Now sim racers can choose between the original or the Invicta™ and Forte® S-Series Pedal Sets, which allow for full customization of pedal placement. Our goal with all of our SimSports gear is to empower sim racers to experience the thrill and feel of a real racecar, and if offering our pedals individually within a set helps fulfill that goal, we are all for it."

Sim racers can learn more about the Invicta™ and the Forte® S-Series Pedal Sets here: https://youtu.be/5J8WePjtS6Y .

  • Asetek Invicta™ S-Series Throttle and Brake Pedal Set is now available for purchase. The T.H.O.R.P. powered hydraulic sim racing pedals are designed with a real racecar feel, durability and ease-of-use in mind. The Invicta™ S-Series Pedal Set with its separate throttle and brake pedals and custom-made RaceHub™ software is available for €756.99 excluding VAT ( $899.99 excluding sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). To learn more or purchase click here: https://www.asetek.com/simsports/webshop/global/product/invicta-s-series-brake-and-throttle/
  • Asetek Forte® S-Series Throttle and Brake Pedal Set is now available for purchase. Extremely competitively priced and fully immersive, the Forte® S-Series pedals, including the M.L.C.P.C. load-cell brake, offer the performance level and quality of much higher priced solutions. The Forte® S-Series Pedal Set with its separate throttle and brake pedals and custom-made RaceHub™ software is available for €462.99 excluding VAT ( $549.99 excluding sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). To learn more or purchase click here: https://www.asetek.com/simsports/webshop/global/product/forte-s-series-brake-throttle

If desired, Forte® S-Series pedal owners will be able to upgrade their pedals to the Invicta™ T.H.O.R.P.™ (Twin Hydraulic Opposing Rapid Pistons) system and replace the Forte® pedal plates with Invicta™ pedal plates, for the ultimate experience of driving a real racecar. The Forte® to Invicta™ Pedal Set Upgrade Kit will be available for purchase in 2023, through Asetek resellers, a list of which can be found here: https://www.asetek.com/simsports/authorized-resellers/ .

In addition to sim racing wheelbases, wheels, pedal sets, footrests, pedal upgrade kits, and pedal plates, Asetek SimSports® will also offer pedal shifters, rigs and other end-user customization options.

About Asetek

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK.OL) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands, going public in 2013. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions with the introduction of its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China , Taiwan , and the United States .
www.asetek.com

Media Contact
Margo Westfall
Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager
mwe@asetek.com
+1 (408) 644-5616

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-simsports-unveils-invicta-and-forte-s-series-with-individual-throttle-and-brake-pedal-sets-301675600.html

SOURCE Asetek

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

