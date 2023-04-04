Nextech3D.ai AI-Powered CAD Design Studio Toggle3D Achieves 10X File Reduction Opening Up the Platform to New Large Enterprise Customers

ARway.ai Unveils SDK 2.3 with Significant Enhanced AI-Features and AR Experiences, Opening Up New Markets

Company gaining share in the $44B Indoor Navigation Market

Arway.ai ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution with centimeter precision. is pleased to announce the release of ArwayKit SDK Version 2.3, packed with significant upgrades and improvements aimed at enhancing AR experiences for users and expanding opportunities for developers. These upgrades will address a wide range of markets, including retail, tourism, entertainment, and education, increasing Arway's reach into the $44B Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Arway.ai comments ``These upgrades not only make the ArwayKit SDK a more powerful tool for developers but also ensure that end-users enjoy richer and more immersive AR experiences. By constantly improving our platform and updating our investors, we're confident that Arway is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of the fast-growing AR and indoor navigation market. We have now positioned Arway.ai to both deliver on revenue growth in 2023 and lead these markets in the years to come."

The updated SDK brings several new features, including:

Image Access Points: Easily activate AR Maps and experiences by scanning images, streamlining the user experience and increasing engagement.

Videos as spatial content in AR: Enhance AR experiences by incorporating video content, providing richer and more immersive interactions.

Advanced content occlusion: Improved depth perception and realism in AR scenes, creating more believable and engaging experiences.

Custom Branding Watermark: Enable developers to incorporate their branding into AR experiences, promoting brand recognition and affinity.

Updated relocalization method with background tracking: Improved tracking accuracy and stability, ensuring a more seamless and reliable user experience.

Access to Analytics Suite: Empower developers with valuable insights into user behavior and engagement, driving data-driven decisions and optimizations.

Relocalization notifications: Alert users in case of significant drift, ensuring a consistent and accurate AR experience.

In addition, ArwayKit SDK Version 2.3 addresses several key issues, including:

  • Drifting issues in AR maps after scanning QR codes, improving the overall stability of the AR experience.
  • Enhanced QR code recognition and tracking accuracy, providing a more seamless and intuitive user experience.
  • Refined AR content selection with long touch, eliminating accidental activations and improving user interactions.

The enhancements introduced in ArwayKit SDK Version 2.3 will enable developers to create more engaging and intuitive AR experiences that cater to various industries and use cases. The improvements will also help Arway.ai maintain its competitive edge in the market, attracting more developers to its platform, and ultimately, increasing the Company's profitability.

About Arway.ai

Arway is an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. Arway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues. Visitors can scan a QR code to access a venue map, navigate to any point of interest with step-by-step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way. Arway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands, and companies in various industries. The complete Arway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ArwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech3D.ia
On October 26, 2022, Arway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in Arway.ai with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech AR, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Arway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

×