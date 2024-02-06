Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Launches Apple Vision Pro Compatibility and Early Access for ARwayKit SDK

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Launches Apple Vision Pro Compatibility and Early Access for ARwayKit SDK

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce it has launched its compatibility with Apple's Vision Pro alongside the revolutionary headset's recent release on February 2. In addition, the Company is now accepting submissions for their early access list for the ARwayKit SDK for the Apple Vision Pro. The user-friendly ARwayKit SDK will provide a cross-platform developer tool across iOS and RealityOS enabling access to apps with location-persistent AR content and immersive experiences across both headsets and smartphones

Watch a video demo of ARway x Apple Vision Pro - click here

After years of anticipation, ARway is thrilled to announce compatibility with the Apple Vision Pro - a revolutionary device set to redefine augmented and mixed reality experiences. With Apple's Vision Pro, users can experience ARway's cutting edge technology like never before with its hands-free capabilities. ARway leverages advanced spatial computing technology to merge the digital and physical worlds, enabling users to navigate and interact seamlessly. The Vision Pro form factor enhances the user experience, providing a hands-free approach to augmented reality and making every interaction more immersive and engaging, making it a perfect fit with the ARway platform.

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented: "The long awaited, highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro AR glasses are FINALLY here! We have been waiting for this moment for years and we knew eventually this moment would come. ARway's compatibility with the Vision Pro is game changer for the industry, marking the next step in hands-free immersive experiences that blend the physical and digital worlds. This is a huge opportunity for early investors to invest in the next multi-decade multi-trillion dollar megatrend… which is spatial computing and augmented reality technology." He continued "ARway is purpose-built for the Vision Pro, and our Company is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and revolutionize the way consumers interact with digital information. The Vision Pro will augment the iphone, and will obtain mass adoption in the years to come - which will be a MASSIVE boost for the augmented reality industry. With ARway's technology and the Apple Vision Pro, indoor navigation will soon be as ubiquitous as outdoor navigation and we're excited to see ARway.ai out front as the shift unfolds."

The launch is accompanied by a new landing page on the ARway's website providing further information and details, and the Company is also now accepting submissions for their early access list for the ARwayKit SDK for the Apple Vision Pro. The user-friendly ARwayKit SDK will provide a cross-platform developer tool across iOS and RealityOS enabling access to apps with location-persistent AR content and immersive experiences across both headsets and smartphones.

Learn more about ARway and Apple Vision Pro - click here

Join the Early Access List for the ARway SDK for Apple Vision Pro - click here

In September 2023, ARway announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California. As a result, ARway completed a first build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro hardware and realityOS operating system, which led to the delivery of optimal performance on iOS devices and the seamless integration into Apple's ecosystem.

When Apple announced the Apple Vision Pro would be available beginning Friday, February 2nd, ARway began experience an increase in global interest and deals , as the Vision Pro has stoked demand for ARway's spatial computing and augmented reality navigation platform. Since then ARway has signed multiple new deals including Suteki, Walk.app, African Technopreneeurs, F3 Geomatic , Localiza , and more. ARway's technology has various use cases across a multitude of industries including stadiums and venues, events and trade shows, retail, museums, hospitality, real estate, universities, hospitals and more.

Shares for Services

The Company also announces today that in order to manage its cash flow and reduce or possibly eliminate its dependency of raising capital for payroll it has renewed its share purchase warrant program that was originally announced last year, pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 1,270,074 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to its service providers in connection with their employment and/or consulting arrangements with the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (an "Underlying Share") at an exercise price of CDN$0.53 for a period of one year. The Warrants will be automatically exercised in equal monthly tranches on a pro rata basis over the term of the Warrants, and the exercise price will be satisfied by the monthly salaries otherwise payable by the Company to the recipients of the Warrants. Upon exercise, the recipients of the Warrants may opt to either receive the Underlying Shares, or participate in a managed sale program to sell the Underlying Shares on the open market and receive the cash proceeds. Any shortfall as a result of participation in such a managed sale program will be funded by the Company.

Recent News

  • ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th
  • ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Signs New Deal with Saudi Arabian Agency for AR Navigation
  • ARway.ai Announces Localiza Rent a Car Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce CEO Evan Gappelberg will present live at the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 7, 2024

DATE: February 7th, 2024
TIME: 10:30am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/496OeL9

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai, The Spatial Computing Platform, Presenting To Technology Leaders, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe & Others At RainFocus INSIGHT January 31 In Salt Lake City, Utah

ARway.ai, The Spatial Computing Platform, Presenting To Technology Leaders, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe & Others At RainFocus INSIGHT January 31 In Salt Lake City, Utah

Via IBNARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") ( CSE: ARWY ), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming RainFocus INSIGHT 2024, a premier event for leaders in events, marketing, and technology. This esteemed conference will take place January 30 to February 1, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, Utah. On Wednesday, January 30, CEO Evan Gappelberg will take the mainstage during the "Pitch Tank" segment, offering insights into ARway.ai's cutting-edge spatial computing solutions and their impact on the industry.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Presenting To Technology Leaders, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe & Others At Rainfocus INSIGHT January 31 In Salt Lake City Utah

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Presenting To Technology Leaders, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe & Others At Rainfocus INSIGHT January 31 In Salt Lake City Utah

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming RainFocus INSIGHT 2024, a premier event for leaders in events, marketing, and technology. This esteemed conference will take place January 30 to February 1, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, Utah. On Wednesday, January 30, CEO Evan Gappelberg will take the mainstage during the "Pitch Tank" segment, offering insights into ARway.ai's cutting-edge spatial computing solutions and their impact on the industry

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Signs New Deal with Saudi Arabian Agency for AR Navigation

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Signs New Deal with Saudi Arabian Agency for AR Navigation

New episode of CEO Experience Podcast Highlights Apple Vision Pro x ARway

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a new deal with AI Safer, the esteemed Agency of Record for The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing visitor experiences at museums and tourist attractions across Saudi Arabia through state-of-the-art AR navigation technology

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Announces Large Rental Car Company Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation S.A.

ARway.ai Announces Large Rental Car Company Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation S.A.

Via IBNARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") ( CSE: ARWY ), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its contract has been extended after the successful completion of a pilot deployment at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, in partnership with Localiza Rent a Car S.A., the largest car rental network in South America. This deployment, completed in December 2023, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the travel experience for car rental customers. Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY) is the largest car rental network in South America, with 540 locations in 9 countries. In recognition of the successful deployment and the potential benefits to the customer experience, Localiza has extended its contract with ARway.ai for 2024 on a subscription-based model. This extension underscores the confidence in ARway's technology and its alignment with Localiza's vision of delivering a differentiated customer experience. CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are thrilled with the successful deployment of ARway's navigation technology at Congonhas Airport, in collaboration with Localiza. This accomplishment not only signifies a major leap in airport navigation technology but also underscores the scalable potential of ARway's solutions in global markets. For our investors, this represents an exciting opportunity. This is more than just a technological advancement; it's a strategic expansion into new markets and sectors. Our investors should be excited about this because we are not only redefining the way people navigate spaces but also paving the way for ARway's technology to become an integral part of daily life across various industries. The success at Congonhas Airport is a first step in widespread adoption and potential of indoor AR navigation, promising significant returns and growth opportunities in the future." As part of its ongoing commitment to improving customer satisfaction, Localiza has commissioned a consumer research organization in Brazil to conduct a comprehensive survey starting Friday, 19 January 2024. This survey aims to evaluate the efficacy and user experience of ARway's technology at Congonhas Airport. Participants in the survey will be offered a discount voucher from Localiza, encouraging widespread participation and engagement. The project is slated to run for 30-90 days or until a statistically significant dataset of respondents is achieved. This data will enable Localiza and ARway to derive detailed insights and analysis on the usage and impact of the AR navigation system. The original contract between ARway.ai and Localiza was announced in August 2023 signifying a major step in integrating indoor AR navigation across major airports in Latin America. The initial phase of this project commenced at Congonhas Airport, São Paulo, as a pilot in February 2023. This innovative technology has since proven to be a game-changer in navigating airports, significantly aiding travelers from baggage pickup to their transportation depot, which includes car rentals and other transport services. Watch a demo video of an indoor AR activation at an airport using ARway's technology: click here to watch The ARway platform revolutionizes the traditional airport navigation experience through its cutting-edge spatial computing technology. By creating a 3D map of the airport, passengers can quickly and intuitively find terminals, gates, and other key locations. The platform's inclusion of voice commands and other user-friendly features has elevated it as a more efficient and convenient option compared to conventional navigation methods. As this project progresses, ARway.ai and Localiza Rent a Car continue to demonstrate their commitment to leveraging technology for enhancing customer experiences at airports. Their partnership stands as a testament to the innovative application of AR in everyday scenarios, paving the way for further advancements in this field. Sign up for Investor News - HERE To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter YouTube Instagram LinkedIn and Facebook and visit our website: www.ARway.ai About ARway.ai ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 5, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today the resignation of Independent Board Director Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

computer hardware

Is Quantum Computing the Next Big Tech Trend?

Quantum computing is an emerging technology that has the potential to revolutionize many industries.

According to Statista, the quantum computing market's total revenue is projected to reach US$8.6 billion by 2027. To put that into perspective, the industry was worth only US$412 million in 2020.

With that in mind, it's clear the field of quantum computing is nascent and exciting. Here the Investing News Network takes a look at its potential impact on several industries and how investors can get exposure to the space.

Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (FSE: WNF) ("VCT") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("EPR") (the "Agreement") for Volt to acquire an interest in EPR's Tetepisca Graphite Project, located in Northern Quebec (collectively, the "Property"), subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/196827_voltcarbonlogo.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

XReality Group

Quarterly Activities Report

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to provide the following Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 together with an Operational Update.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Update

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Update

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is continuing in assisting the financing for the acquisition of Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). The secured bridge loan entered between CODE and Agapi on May 10, 2023, has been increased from $600,000 to $950,000 of which $886,692 has been advanced to date to advance Agapi's business plan and growth initiatives

Agapi continues to expand its sales of its luxury cigars. After receiving Cypher shareholder approval for the acquisition of Agapi, Cypher and Agapi are completing their current financials statements and listing statement, after which it is anticipated that the exchange will provide their final consent to closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Provides Update on Security Services Business

Phase-In of Canada-Wide Coverage at All 89 Designated Airports Completed on January 11 , 2024

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines, MRI technology for industrial and research applications, and detection equipment services, gives an update on its subsidiary K'(Prime) Technologies ("KPrime") security services business and the five-year $160 million contract with Canadian Air Transport Security Authority ("CATSA").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

