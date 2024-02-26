Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ARway.ai Expanding Its Spatial Computing Platform, Hires New AI Computer Vision and Machine Learning Ph.D Engineer

ARway.ai Expanding Its Spatial Computing Platform, Hires New AI Computer Vision and Machine Learning Ph.D Engineer

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is excited to announce Soumic Sarkar as a new Computer Vision and Machine Learning Engineer to its existing team bringing its total AI team to eleven as it ramps up its spatial computing platforms capabilities. With a distinguished background in robotics and machine learning, Mr. Sarkar brings a wealth of experience from prestigious institutions and leading-edge projects

With an academic foundation holding a Ph.D. in Control and Automation from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, and a rich professional history that includes contributions to robotic navigation, sensor fusion, and autonomous systems design, Mr. Sarkar's expertise is set to propel ARway.ai's spatial computing platform to new heights.

The hire of Mr. Sarkar builds upon the Company's existing team of top-of-the-line computer vision engineers that were hired to enhance the Company's capabilities in spatial computing and augmented reality technologies. With their collective expertise, ARway.ai aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in spatial computing, offering more immersive, accurate, and interactive experiences and augmented reality wayfinding for users across various industries. This strategic expansion of our engineering talent underscores our commitment to maintaining a leading edge in innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine spatial interactions.

ARway's spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) provides augmented reality (AR) navigation and an array of AR experiences. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical indoor spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries and locations including stadiums, events and tradeshows, retail, museums, real estate, universities, corporate offices, hospitals, and more.

ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. Recently, the Company announced it has launched its compatibility with Apple's Vision Pro alongside the revolutionary headset's release on February 2. In addition, the Company is now accepting submissions for their early access list for the ARwayKit SDK for the Apple Vision Pro. The user-friendly ARwayKit SDK will provide a cross-platform developer tool across iOS and RealityOS enabling access to apps with location-persistent AR content and immersive experiences across both headsets and smartphones.

Watch a video demo of ARway x Apple Vision Pro - click here

Recent News

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARWY:CC
×