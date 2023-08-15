ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California

TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Electric Vehicle Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Prospera Energy

PEI:CC

Decade Resources

DEC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California

ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a new paid for pilot contract with one of Southern California's most popular shopping, dining and entertainment lifestyle destinations. The paid pilot is for navigation and augmented reality experiences in the Centre comprising 1.2 million square feet, more than 130 stores, restaurants. The pilot is expected to last 90-days and upon the successful completion of the pilot a full rollout and annual six figure contract would ensue

Watch video showcases of ARway's technology in retail locations:

Video - Discover the Future of Retail: Unleashing the Power of ARway Automation!

Video - ARway.ai - AR and Indoor Navigation Mall in Dubai Use Case

ARway.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented "We are excited to announce this new pilot contract with one of Southern California's most popular retail destinations. This is another significant milestone for ARway.ai as we bring our cutting-edge indoor navigation and augmented reality experiences to this massive space which sprawls over 1.2 million square feet. This project showcases ARway's technology and ability to deliver seamless navigation solutions across expansive areas and upon the successful completion of this pilot and rollout we anticipate this key account to open the doors for more malls."

The Company has recently signed multiple paid for pilot programs having recently signed on one of India's leading brand design agencies as well as a Middle East based technology company. These pilot programs range in cost from $5,000-$15,000 and are expected to last a few months and then lead to annual sales contracts.

Recent News

ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

ARway.ai Secures $500,000 Annual License Agreement For its Augmented Reality Spatial Computing Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Selected by TM Forum to Participate in Smart Airport Initiative Alongside Intel, Amazon, Vodafone and Other Technology Partners

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 49% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Arway Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774164/ARwayai-Enters-Pilot-With-One-of-The-Largest-Shopping-Malls-in-California

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.aiARWY:CCOTCQB:ARWYFEmerging Tech Investing
ARWY:CC
The Conversation (0)
ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

Company Now Has 35 Pilots Underway Globally

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the transition to a SaaS business model, and is now able to offer its Starter and Developer user plans through self-serve sign-up. This automation of the sales process will result in increased revenue, expanded distribution channels, increased usage and traction, and is timed perfectly with future developments in ARway technology and the spatial computing industry. ARway is already gaining popularity with developers, partners and enterprise clients, and the addition of SaaS will further the quick adoption of the Company's easy-to-use platform with this automated sales experience. To date in 2023, ARway has approx 2800 (+975% increase) and 35 active trials and pilots (+1450% increase

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Secures $500,000 Annual License Agreement for Its Augmented Reality Spatial Computing Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Secures $500,000 Annual License Agreement for Its Augmented Reality Spatial Computing Navigation Platform

Investor Livestream

CEO Interview & Platform Demo at 1pm ET - TODAY!

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Selected by TM Forum to Participate in Smart Airport Initiative Alongside Intel, Amazon, Vodafone and Other Technology Partners

ARway.ai Selected by TM Forum to Participate in Smart Airport Initiative Alongside Intel, Amazon, Vodafone and Other Technology Partners

ARway will supply the technologies used for wayfinding, retail advertising, promotion of traveller amenities setting a new standard for airports globally

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces its participation in the Smart Airport Initiative managed by TM Forum. In Addition to ARway other Partners in the program include; Amazon Web Services, VANTIQ, FIWARE, Rockport Software, Intel, Mvine, Vodafone, Deloitte, Vertex, GS1, Heathrow Airport, DFW Airport, and other technology partners

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Launches V2.5 With AI-Assisted Augmented Reality Pathfinding Experiences

ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Launches V2.5 With AI-Assisted Augmented Reality Pathfinding Experiences

V2.5 Solidifying ARway's Market Position In Spatial Computing Navigation

The Company also announces the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5 , 2023 / ARway.ai("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a series of transformative updates with its version 2.5, including AI assisted pathfinding catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions, new visually stunning navigation path styles, advanced creator tools, and more.

Watch a video showcasing ARway V2.5 - Click here

The revolutionary technology of ARway.ai continues to redefine indoor navigation, creating a seamless interplay of digital and physical environments. This update introduces sophisticated features that deliver significant advantages for a diverse range of industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors and digital marketing agencies.


The highlights of the ARway V2.5 release are:

  • AI-assisted Pathfinding: Enhanced turn-by-turn navigation now supports wheelchair-accessible and walkable routes, catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions.
  • Engaging Path Styles: Visually appealing path styles are introduced, expected to unlock new monetization opportunities and contribute to potential revenue growth.
  • Advanced Creator Tools: Creators gain more control with upgraded floorplan controls, advanced map search, and the introduction of draft maps. Accuracy meters for monitoring localization accuracy during map creation are also part of this update.
  • Improved Onboarding Experience: New enriching onboarding tutorials for key features, making ARway's innovative technology more accessible to new users across various sectors.
  • Comprehensive Location Directory: A wider view of destinations is now available in the location directory, empowering businesses to highlight and monetize specific products or areas.
ARway Corporation, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Press release picture

The release of version V2.5 has far-reaching implications for ARway's business. As ARway continually evolves to meet the dynamic demands for AR applications, it fortifies its market position as a key player in the industry. The breadth of its feature offerings and the improvement in user experience positions ARway to attract and retain a larger customer base, driving the company's growth and profitability.

Moreover, the new features demonstrate ARway's technology leadership and ongoing commitment to innovation. By staying ahead of the curve and setting new standards in the AR navigation space, ARway continues to differentiate itself in the IPIN market.

As these enhancements are implemented and widely adopted across the vast range of industries ARway serves, the company anticipates a significant uptick in customer acquisition rates, which in turn will drive revenue growth and enhance shareholder value.

Board of Directors and Audit Committee Changes

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair.

Nidhi is an accounting and finance professional with over 15 years of experience in audit, finance & business operations. Nidhi graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business. She has a Chartered Professional Accountant / Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) designation. Nidhi started her career at KPMG where she worked for over 9 years and quickly rose to become a senior manager in the audit and assurance practice, working as a team leader of large private and public client engagements. She also served as VP Finance for a global marketing agency, and helped to lead a national implementation of an end-to-end ERP system across the enterprise. Previous to that, Nidhi led the finance team at Labatt Breweries, a subsidiary of AB InBev - a Fortune 500 Company. She was a key strategic partner working on the transformation of the business through system implementations, designing corporate budgets, and leading acquisition integrations. Most recently, Nidhi has served as CFO of entrepreneurial start up companies in CPG, technology and marketing sectors. She has served as a public company CFO where she helped the company grow through evaluation, analysis & acquisition of strategic investments. As a CFO, Nidhi has helped aid companies through strategic acquisitions, obtaining debt and equity investments, liquidation process, and sale process as well. She is focused on growing companies by applying her strengths in strategy, accounting, finance and tax.

Jeff Dawley has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair due to personal reasons, effective June 30, 2023. Mr. Dawley has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders. The Company and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Dawley for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Recent News

  • ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential
  • ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology
  • ARway.ai Congratulates Apple On Its Industry Leading "Apple Vision Pro" Augmented Reality Headset
  • ARway.ai Announces Cross Platform Compatibility Across Magic Leap & Hololens As it Prepares For Additional AR Glasses Compatibility

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765550/ARwayais-Spatial-Computing-Platform-Launches-V25-With-AI-Assisted-Augmented-Reality-Pathfinding-Experiences

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential

ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential

Sales Pipeline Jumps Over +70% in 6-Week Period

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution, enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce that its sales pipeline has jumped over 70% in just six weeks to over $2.5 million in potential enterprise contracts. These enterprise deals represent a significant revenue opportunity for ARway.ai as it expands its reach across the globe in the indoor navigation industry. The Company is in late stage negotiations with a number of enterprise accounts and expects to continue building its pipeline of sales opportunities throughout the year

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Company is launching a series of AI enhancements Exclusively For paying subscribers

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce it has released a new exclusive set of AI Powered tools for Pro subscribers ($29month) that enables users to make PBR (physics based rendering) materials from just images or text prompts. This is a significant competitive differentiator for Toggle3D.ai in the industry of 3D design and texturing. This new pay to use functionality gives users a massive increase in speed, efficiency and quality when creating materials for texturing 3D

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Company is experiencing accelerating 3D Model Demand in Q3,2023

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Company is experiencing accelerating 3D Model Demand in Q3,2023

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement between HealthTab™ Inc. and Abbott Rapid Dx UK & Ireland.

This agreement provides a foundation for HealthTab to purchase and distribute the Afinion™ 2 and associated tests for diabetes and heart disease screening in community pharmacies in the UK.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased that HealthTab, the Company's leading pharmacy-based platform for testing and health data management, has been selected by a collaborative involving the internationally renowned Barts Heart Centre and HEART UK to assess the feasibility of community pharmacists in the UK's ability to complement opportunistic blood pressure checks with cholesterol testing to assess overall cardiovascular risk and build on the clinical services offered.

"In the wake of the pandemic, it's clear that the community pharmacy needs to play a bigger role in delivering more access to healthcare services, especially chronic disease screening and management," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "We are honoured to have been selected for this important project and look forward to working with pharmacist as they support patients with this vital service."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q2 2023 Financial Results August 22nd

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q2 2023 Financial Results August 22nd

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company plans to release its second quarter 2023 audited financial results after markets close on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q2 Financial Results

South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

Klimat X Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Commences Maiden Diamond Drilling at Cali Target on Nolan Property, Yukon, Canada

Resource Investing

Target Areas Prioritised For Initial Lithium Exploration Program

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Further Claim Staking at San Domingo

×