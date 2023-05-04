The Fed Hiked Rates — What Happened to the Gold Price?

ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

Revolutionizing Augmented Reality with a No-code Global Indoor Navigation Platform AR glass Integration Pushes Forward ARway's Disruption of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN).

Arway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality (AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon augmented reality experience platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to announce it has begun integration development with Microsoft HoloLens, and expects to complete the integration within the next 60-days. This is the second glasses integration announcement from ARway, after announcing the Magic Leap integration earlier this week, pushing forward ARway's disruption of the $44 billion Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN) and expanding the platform's reach into large enterprise accounts

Microsoft HoloLens is a cutting-edge mixed reality headset that offers a unique and immersive way to interact with the digital world while still maintaining a connection to the real world. The device is a self-contained system that includes various sensors, cameras, microphones, and speakers, as well as a holographic processing unit (HPU) and a display system that uses holographic technology to overlay virtual objects on top of the real world.

With the integration, ARway's product offerings are expanded, providing customers with greater device compatibility beyond mobile phones, which will increase use cases and application of technology. Microsoft HoloLens represents a major breakthrough in mixed reality technology and has the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries and applications.

HoloLens is backed by Microsoft: one of the largest tech companies in the world, which has the resources, expertise, and reputation to make HoloLens a game-changer in AR technology. It's also the first untethered holographic computer that allows users to move around freely in the real world, making it an exciting and immersive experience and a perfect fit for the ARway platform.

VIDEO CLIP - Click here to watch

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are excited to announce yet another AR glasses integration, with Magic Leap and now Microsoft HoloLens. This integration will bring a new level of immersive experience to the HoloLens and ARway users, providing them with a seamless and intuitive way to interact with indoor AR wayfinding, AR experiences and 3D products, advertisements, and more. By combining the power of ARway's cutting-edge technology with the capabilities of Microsoft HoloLens, we are taking a giant leap forward in revolutionizing the way we live, work, and learn."

He continued, "This is a potential game-changing move for the Company, as integrating with a product from a tech giant like Microsoft brings several benefits to ARway. It can provide ARway with access to a wider customer base, as Microsoft has a massive reach and influence in the technology industry, increasing ARway's brand recognition and market share. It can also help ARway to establish partnerships and collaborations with other companies and organizations that are also part of the Microsoft ecosystem, providing ARway with new opportunities for growth and expansion."

About the Integration

With the integration, ARway will provide a software package for agencies, brands and corporations to create and publish large-scale location persistent AR experiences to Microsoft HoloLens devices from the ARway platform, leveraging ARway's computer vision and extended tracking technologies. The markets that this will service are industrial, manufacturing, and retail.

The integration comes at a pivotal time, as development standards are emerging in the XR industry. Starting in Unity 2021.3 LTS, OpenXR will be the only supported Unity backend for targeting HoloLens 2 and Windows Mixed Reality headsets. OpenXR is a royalty-free, open standard that provides high-performance access to Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)-collectively known as XR-platforms and devices. OpenXR lets you write code once that's then portable across a wide range of hardware platforms. ARway can effectively "Code Once, Deploy Everywhere" which is the Company's strategy to integrate with all OpenXR compatible glasses & headsets.

ARway will be targeting additional AR glasses and headsets that are compatible with OpenXR to deploy more integrations.

About Microsoft HoloLens

Microsoft HoloLens is a mixed reality headset designed and manufactured by Microsoft. It is a self-contained device that incorporates various sensors, cameras, microphones, and speakers, as well as a holographic processing unit (HPU) and a display system that uses holographic technology to overlay virtual objects on top of the real world.

With HoloLens, users can interact with virtual objects and holograms in a natural way using hand gestures, voice commands, and eye movements. The device is powered by Windows 10 and supports a wide range of applications, including gaming, education, healthcare, and enterprise.

One of the key features of HoloLens is its ability to track the user's movements and adjust the position of holograms in real-time to maintain their position in the physical environment. This means that virtual objects can be placed on real-world surfaces and remain there even as the user moves around.

Learn more: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/hololens

Recents News

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway is an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. ARway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues. Visitors can scan a QR code to access a venue map, navigate to any point of interest with step-by-step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands, and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Arway Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752829/ARwayai-Announces-Microsoft-HoloLens-AR-Glasses-Integration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×