ARS Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast on August 13 Outlining its Updated Strategic Priorities and Reporting Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ARS Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast on August 13 Outlining its Updated Strategic Priorities and Reporting Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. PT 4:30 p.m. ET. During the call, Donn Casale, President and Chief Executive Officer, will outline the Company's updated strategic priorities and report second quarter 2026 financial results.

Dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event. To access the webcast and slides, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy® in the EU and 优敏速® in China), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients who weigh 33 lbs. or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

ARS Investor Contact:
Monique Allaire, THRUST
monique@thrustsc.com

ARS Media Contact:
Christy Curran, Sam Brown Inc.
615.414.8668
christycurran@sambrown.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Silverback Therapeutics Inc.SBTXnasdaq:sbtx
SBTX
The Conversation (0)
Silverback Therapeutics Inc.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
ARS Pharmaceuticals Highlights neffy Regulatory Progress and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ARS Pharmaceuticals Highlights neffy Regulatory Progress and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

neffy ® (epinephrine nasal spray) New Drug Application (NDA) and CRL response under review by FDA with anticipated review completion by early October 2024 Response submitted for neffy Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to EMA's CHMP; CHMP opinion expected in the second quarter of 2024... Keep Reading...
ARS Pharmaceuticals Submits Response for neffy® Marketing Authorization Application to EMA's CHMP and Enters License Agreement with CSL Seqirus for Commercialization of neffy in Australia and New Zealand

ARS Pharmaceuticals Submits Response for neffy® Marketing Authorization Application to EMA's CHMP and Enters License Agreement with CSL Seqirus for Commercialization of neffy in Australia and New Zealand

CHMP opinion on neffy Marketing Authorization Application anticipated in the second quarter of 2024 Response addresses all issues previously identified by CHMP, and includes results from a repeat dose PK/PD study of neffy under NAC conditions and updated testing concerning nitrosamine levels... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Mobilizes Camp Construction Ahead of Drilling at Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador

Corazon Extends Footprint AcrossChalice Greenstone Belt

Broad High-Grade intercepts returned from Kingfisher, Hawk and Swan RC Drilling

QEM to Proceed with Acquisition

Related News

artificial intelligence investing

Grid-Locked: The Engineering Race to Power the AI Era

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Mobilizes Camp Construction Ahead of Drilling at Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador

gold investing

Corazon Extends Footprint AcrossChalice Greenstone Belt

gold investing

Broad High-Grade intercepts returned from Kingfisher, Hawk and Swan RC Drilling

battery metals investing

QEM to Proceed with Acquisition

agriculture investing

Board Changes Richard Pearce appointed Non-Executive Chair

precious metals investing

Spectacular 305m @ 1.8g/t Au in Sandstone extension drilling