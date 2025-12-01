Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming December 2025 Conferences

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming events:

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference December 2-4, 2025

Type: Fireside Chat Presentation
Date/Time: December 3, 2025, 10:30 a.m. EST

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference – December 2-4, 2025

Type: Fireside Chat Presentation
Date/Time: December 4, 2025, 10:00 a.m. EST

World Congress of Insulin Resistance, Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease (WCIRDC) – December 4-6, 2025

Title: Baseline Characteristics and Rationale of the SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 Phase 3 Studies of Plozasiran in Patients with Severe Hypertriglyceridemia
Presenter: Norman Lepore

Title: Recurrent Hospital Admissions in Acute Pancreatitis and Persistent Chylomicronemia
Presenter: Rohit Loomba

Title: A Monte Carlo Simulation Comparing TG Lowering with Plozasiran versus Olezarsan in Patients with FCS
Presenter: Nihar Desai

Title: Plozasiran Decreases the Risk of AP and may Improve QOL in FCS
Encore Presentation

Title: A Randomized Placebo Controlled Phase 3 Study of Plozasiran in Patients with FCS: Palisade 1-Year OLE
Encore Presentation

7th Annual CNS Delivery Summit – December 9-11, 2025

Title: TRiM TM platform for subcutaneous delivery of siRNA to Central Nervous System
Date/Time: December 10, 2025, 9:30 am EST
Presenter: Agnieszka Glebocka

Presentation materials and webcast links, if available/applicable, may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com , or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @ArrowheadPharma , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram . To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this release except for historical information may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "hope," "intend," "plan," "project," "could," "estimate," "continue," "target," "forecast" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, trends in our business, expectations for our product pipeline or product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions and clinical program results, prospects or benefits of our collaborations with other companies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and development programs; our expectations regarding the potential benefits of the partnership, licensing and/or collaboration arrangements and other strategic arrangements and transactions we have entered into or may enter into in the future; our beliefs and expectations regarding milestone, royalty or other payments that could be due to or from third parties under existing agreements; and our estimates regarding future revenues, research and development expenses, capital requirements and payments to third parties. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, the enforcement of our intellectual property rights, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Vince Anzalone, CFA
626-304-3400
ir@arrowheadpharma.com

Investors:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Brian Ritchie
212-915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
LifeSci Communications, LLC
Kendy Guarinoni, Ph.D.
724-910-9389
kguarinoni@lifescicomms.com

