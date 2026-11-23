ARIDGE, the largest flying car company in Asia, ecosystem company of XPENG Group, today announced that the A868, its full-scale, full-tiltrotor electric flying car, has successfully completed a tiltrotor transition flight. Unlike a simple takeoff-and-landing demonstration, a "transition flight" means the aircraft can convert completely — and repeatedly — between vertical takeoff and high-speed forward cruise.
ARIDGE full-scale full-tiltrotor flying car prototype — the A868
The milestone comes about a year after the aircraft's first vertical takeoff-and-landing test flight last November, marking its progression from hover and landing verification into the full tiltrotor flight regime.
Why tiltrotor transition matters
Among eVTOL configurations, the tiltrotor is widely regarded as one of the most capable routes to medium- and long-range flight, because it pairs the flexibility of vertical takeoff and landing with the cruise efficiency of a fixed wing.
The category is generally split into two approaches. A full-tiltrotor design tilts every rotor between vertical lift and horizontal thrust, eliminating redundant dead weight in level flight and maximizing aerodynamic efficiency — at the cost of the greatest coupling complexity between the tilting mechanism and flight control (one reason such designs are sometimes nicknamed the "electric Osprey"). A semi-tiltrotor design tilts only some rotors while others remain fixed for vertical lift; it is technically more accessible, but cannot fully remove cruise drag and dead weight and is less efficient.
Because of this difficulty, few companies worldwide have committed to — and cleared — the full-tiltrotor route. In the United States, Joby Aviation is the benchmark: it has completed tiltrotor transition flight and currently leads on airworthiness progress. With this transition flight, the A868 passes a key validation point on one of the industry's most demanding technical routes.
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A868 Tiltrotor transition in progress
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Transition complete — level flight in fixed-wing configuration
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Reverse-tilt transition and descent
The engineering behind the milestone
The A868 advances the route through a number of concrete systems: a full-tiltrotor configuration for efficient fixed-wing cruise; a hybrid-electric powertrain targeting a designed range of around 500 km and a cruise speed of around 360 km/h; an aviation-grade dual-winding electric drive with independent, redundant windings that sustain power output and enable safe landing in the event of a single-winding fault; and a fully redundant flight-control architecture designed to keep the aircraft flyable even if one onboard system fails. Its multi-seat cabin is oriented toward business commuting and medium- to long-range air travel.
ARIDGE A868
From flight tests to business aviation
Looking beyond the milestone itself, the A868 is designed for multi-passenger, high-efficiency business mobility across urban clusters. Together with the "Land Aircraft Carrier" — which targets personal recreational flight — it forms the company's dual product direction of aviation experience and efficient air mobility, building toward practical, scalable air travel rather than concept alone.
Media Contact:
Amanda Chen
Chenjw1@aridge.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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