Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Argo's Year-End 2023 Oil Reserves Report

Argo's Year-End 2023 Oil Reserves Report

Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") Year-End 2023 Reserves Report ("Reserves Report"), with an effective date of December 31, 2023, is summarized below. The Reserves Report was completed by Petrotech and Associates, an independent qualified reserves evaluator based in Calgary, Alberta, and was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). The evaluation was conducted using the Sproule December 31, 2023, Price Forecast for Heavy Crude Oil (12°API) at www.sproule.com, adjusted for each property.

The Reserves Report includes Argo's interest in the three current producing oil wells at Lindbergh and Lloydminster, Alberta; and three undeveloped planned development oil wells at Lindbergh. The report does not include the second oil well at Lloydminster planned for summer 2024, as this oil well was not confirmed until 2024. The following table summarizes the information contained in the Reserves Report, with an effective date of December 31, 2023:

Year-End 2023 Heavy Crude Oil ReservesCompany Gross(1)
Heavy Crude Oil Mbbl		Company Net(2)
Heavy Crude Oil Mbbl		0% NPV
MM$		5% NPV
MM$		15% NPV
MM$
Proved Developed Producing208.8176.311.19.37.1
Proved Undeveloped272.7223.613.710.97.4
Total Proved481.5399.924.820.214.5
Probable92.876.05.53.72.0
Total Proved plus Probable574.3476.030.323.916.5

 

Table Notes:
(1) "Gross Reserves" are the Company's working interest reserves before the deduction of royalties.
(2) "Net Reserves" are the Company's working interest reserves after deductions of royalty obligations, plus the Company's royalty interests.
(3) Mbbl are thousand barrels
(4) MM$ are millions of dollars
(5) The numbers in the table may not add due to rounding.

The disclosures contained in this report represent information related to the Company's reserves, future net revenue, and discounted value of future net cash flows as of December 31, 2023.

The Company has filed its Form 51-101 F1 Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information ("Form F1"), Form 51-101 F2 Report on Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator ("Form F2"), and Form 51-101 F3 Report of Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure ("Form F3") for the year ending December 31, 2023. These documents are also posted on the Company's website at www.argogold.com and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the financing not being completed in its entirety, or at all, delays or uncertainties with drilling and surface preparation work, and not achieving hoped for exploration success. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209447

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Argo GoldARQ:CCNYSE:RIC
ARQ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Argo's March 2024 Oil Production

Argo's March 2024 Oil Production

Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") March 2024 oil production was a total of 3,269 barrels for the month, averaging 105 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN$73 per barrel and Argo's March oil revenue was $239,334 and net operating cash flow was $138,860.

March 2024Oil ProductionArgo's interestArgo's Oil RevenueArgo's net
operating cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest) 		105 bbl/day39 bbl/day$89,213$43,652
Lloyd
(18.75% interest)		203 bbl/day38 bbl/day$87,188$58,505
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		75 bbl/day28 bbl/day$62,933$36,703

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argo's 2023 Oil Production

Argo's 2023 Oil Production

Argo Gold Inc.'s (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") total 2023 oil production was 17,553 barrels for the company's first year as an oil producer in the Lloydminster area of Alberta, Canada. Argo's 2023 oil revenue was $952,692 and the company's net operating cash flow for 2023 was $665,917.

Year 2023Argo's oil productionArgo's 2023
Oil Revenue		Argo's 2023 net
operating cash flow
Lindbergh 1, Lindbergh 2, Lloyd 117,533 barrels$952,692$665,917

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Prospect Ridge Resources: Emerging Precious Metals Explorer Near the Golden Triangle

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Prospect Ridge Resources: Emerging Precious Metals Explorer Near the Golden Triangle

Battery Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces U.S. Government Funding to Accelerate the NICO Critical Minerals Project Development

Resource Investing

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

×