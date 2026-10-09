Argo's August Oil Production

Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ,OTC:ARBTF) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") August 2026 oil production was 2,838 barrels, averaging 91 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$87 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $247,143 and net operating cash flow was $140,447.

August 2026 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest) 		61 bbl/day 23 bbl/day $62,094 $37,742
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)		 62 bbl/day 12 bbl/day $31,526 $15,211
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		 43 bbl/day 16 bbl/day $43,219 $5,902
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)		 74 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $37,621 $22,316
Lloyd 2
(23.077% interest)		 117 bbl/day 27 bbl/day $72,683 $59,276
August 2026 Total 91 bbl/day $247,143 $140,447

 

About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ,OTC:ARBTF) as well as (OTC Pink: ARBTF) and (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).

Paul Poggione, President
(613) 277-1989
paul@argogold.ca

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318184

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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