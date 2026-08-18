Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Issues Stock Options

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C., August 18th, 2026 — TheNewswire - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARS) (OTC: ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1) announces that it has granted to its directors and officers an aggregate of 12,000,000 stock options (the "Options"), with each Option entitling the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.365 per Common Share until August 17th, 2028.
All securities issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant, in accordance with applicable securities laws.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
ARES STRATEGIC MINING LTD.
James Walker
Chief Executive Officer and President
For further information, please contact James Walker by email at jwalker@aresmining.com
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