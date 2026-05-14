Arbor Metals Announces Adoption Of Semi-Annual Reporting

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada May 14, 2026 TheNewswire Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR,OTC:ABRMF, FWB: 432) announces the adoption of semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").
CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Arbor's fiscal year ends on October 31. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, Arbor will be exempt from the requirements to file its three-month and nine-month interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") as it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. Accordingly, Arbor will not be filing its interim financial statements for the nine-month period ending July 31, 2026 and associated MD&A.
Arbor will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of October 31, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of April 30, 2026). Arbor remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.
For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to financial statement filings; further exploration and drilling results; and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.