Aranjin Resources Ltd. is very pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the previously announced agreement between ION Energy Ltd. and Aranjin whereby the parties granted one another reciprocal exploration rights on their respective exploration licences within Mongolia.Both ION and Aranjin will leverage one another's expertise in their respective metals, with Aranjin being granted a right to ...

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") is very pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the previously announced (see Press Release dated February 1, 2022) agreement between ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION") and Aranjin whereby the parties granted one another reciprocal exploration rights on their respective exploration licences within Mongolia.

Both ION and Aranjin will leverage one another's expertise in their respective metals, with Aranjin being granted a right to explore ION's properties for base metals (including copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt and associated metals), and ION being granted a right to explore Aranjin's properties for lithium. This structured approach is aimed at enlarging both Parties' exploration area within the mineral rich regions of Mongolia, thus ensuring that both ION and Aranjin maximize their chances of carrying a property to the development stage.

The Company's consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, have been filed on SEDAR. The full version of the consolidated financial statements and associated management's discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.aranjinresources.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Aranjin Resources Ltd.

Aranjin Resources Ltd. is committed to exploring and developing its prospective copper projects, the Sharga Project, theBayan Undur Project, both located in Mongolia. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.aranjinresources.com, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Siloni Waraich
Media Relations
+1 416-432-4920

Cautionary Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements under applicable securities legislation and rules. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated completion of the Joint Venture, contemplated expenditures of the Parties, anticipated development of mineral projects into the exploitation phase, appointments of certain executives and board members, issuances of common shares of Aranjin in connection with the appointment of Mr. Haji, and completion of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of ION and/or Aranjin to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: (i) any inability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Joint Venture on acceptable terms or at all; (ii) any inability to effect the acquisition of any mineral projects, or produce a favorable feasibility study; (iii) any inability to effect appointments of individuals to the board or management of Aranjin; (iv) any inability to effect a share issuance to Ali Haji, including due to a failure to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals; and (v) receipt of necessary domestic and foreign stock exchange, court, shareholder, and other regulatory approvals. Although management of each of ION and Aranjin has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither party will update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. The parties caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and it does not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.

This press release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the ION or Aranjin common shares, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the ION or Aranjin common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120509

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ion EnergyION:CAOTCQB: IONGFLithium Investing
ION:CA
ION Energy Strengthens Team by Appointment of Strategic Director

ION Energy Strengthens Team by Appointment of Strategic Director

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to welcome Wendy Li to the Company as Director - Asia, with a focus on strategic relationships across Asia.

"We are very proud and excited to welcome Wendy to the ION team. She brings significant experience in the resource sector, international trade and supply chain management. Wendy's exceptional track record of business development and forging long-term partnerships across Asia, including Mongolia and China, will enhance ION's aggressive growth plan as we strive to play a pivotal role in Asia's battery metals supply hub," says Ali Haji, CEO & Director of ION Energy Ltd.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ION Energy Identifies New Lithium Discovery: White Wolf Prospect, with Highly-Encouraging Results Up To 1,502 ppm

ION Energy Identifies New Lithium Discovery: White Wolf Prospect, with Highly-Encouraging Results Up To 1,502 ppm

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the Company has made a new lithium discovery, the White Wolf Prospect, at its 100% owned Baavhai Uul Lithium Salar Project in south eastern Mongolia.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

couloir capital

Couloir Capital Ltd. is Pleased to Announce the Updating of Research Coverage and Target Price on Ion Energy Ltd.

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce the Updating of Research Coverage and Target Price on ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB). The update report is titled, "Maiden Drilling Programs Conducted at Flagship Project and Newly Acquired Property."

Report excerpt: "ION has progressed substantially since our previous update report, leveraging a successful $5.75 million equity financing to significantly advance its mineral asset portfolio through exploration. Apart from completing flagship project Baavhai Uul's inaugural drilling program, ION has also acquired a new lithium-prospective project in relative proximity, extending its portfolio and potential catalyst pipeline. With another maiden drilling program set to commence at its new property, we believe that ION has become a significantly more active company relative to our previous reports, as momentum from exploration and portfolio expansions drives the company's growth and enables further catalysts."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ION Celebrates 1 Year of Trading, as Maiden Exploration Commences on the Urgakh Naran Lithium Salar Project

ION Celebrates 1 Year of Trading, as Maiden Exploration Commences on the Urgakh Naran Lithium Salar Project

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it will commence its maiden exploration program at it's 100% owned Urgakh Naran Lithium Salar Project in Dorngovi Province, Mongolia, as it celebrates its 1 year anniversary of trading commencement on the TSX-V.

"Our team has accomplished so much in the past year: from a new licence acquisition to the closing of a significant public offering. We are now very pleased to be commencing the maiden exploration program at our Urgakh Naran Lithium Salar Project. This is an exciting milestone for the company, and another step in Ion Energy's aggressive growth strategy," said Ali Haji, CEO of ION Energy Ltd.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Exploration Completed at Baavhai Uul: ION Energy's Flagship Project

Exploration Completed at Baavhai Uul: ION Energy's Flagship Project

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the maiden exploration drilling program announced in June has been successfully completed at the company's 100% owned Baavhai Uul Lithium Salar Project in south eastern Mongolia.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Noram Lithium

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-70: High of 1930 ppm Intersection of 443 ft Averaging 968 ppm Lithium

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-70 and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-70 at a depth of 463 feet (141.1 m). An interval thickness of 443 ft (135.0 m) was intersected from 20 ft (6.1 m) to 463 ft (141.1 m) which encompasses the entire core hole. The weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Depth of Interval Intersection

Figure 1. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-70 as compared to CVZ-61 and CVZ-62, which were drilled as part of the Phase V program. CVZ-61 and CVZ-62 were two of the longest intercepts drilled on the property to date. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

"CVZ-70 is the first hole in Noram's 12-hole Phase VI drilling program. The hole clearly shows the consistently high lithium grades across this blanket-like mineral deposit." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Hole ID

From
(ft)

To
(ft)

From
(m)

To
(m)

Li
(ppm)

CVZ-70

20

30

6.1

9.1

710

CVZ-70

30

40

9.1

12.2

910

CVZ-70

40

50

12.2

15.2

580

CVZ-70

50

60

15.2

18.3

710

CVZ-70

60

70

18.3

21.3

690

CVZ-70

70

80

21.3

24.4

940

CVZ-70

80

90

24.4

27.4

810

CVZ-70

90

100

27.4

30.5

940

CVZ-70

100

110

30.5

33.5

830

CVZ-70

110

120

33.5

36.6

1930

CVZ-70

120

130

36.6

39.6

1240

CVZ-70

130

140

39.6

42.7

1050

CVZ-70

140

150

42.7

45.7

1430

CVZ-70

150

160

45.7

48.8

1270

CVZ-70

160

170

48.8

51.8

1450

CVZ-70

170

180

51.8

54.9

1410

CVZ-70

180

190

54.9

57.9

1400

CVZ-70

190

200

57.9

61.0

1240

CVZ-70

200

210

61.0

64.0

1530

CVZ-70

210

220

64.0

67.1

1560

CVZ-70

220

230

67.1

70.1

1500

CVZ-70

230

240

70.1

73.2

1230

CVZ-70

240

250

73.2

76.2

1120

CVZ-70

250

260

76.2

79.2

1150

CVZ-70

260

270

79.2

82.3

990

CVZ-70

270

280

82.3

85.3

1010

CVZ-70

280

290

85.3

88.4

1120

CVZ-70

290

300

88.4

91.4

1110

CVZ-70

300

310

91.4

94.5

1000

CVZ-70

310

320

94.5

97.5

1070

CVZ-70

320

330

97.5

100.6

1070

CVZ-70

330

340

100.6

103.6

880

CVZ-70

340

350

103.6

106.7

690

CVZ-70

350

360

106.7

109.7

660

CVZ-70

360

370

109.7

112.8

730

CVZ-70

370

380

112.8

115.8

760

CVZ-70

380

390

115.8

118.9

880

CVZ-70

390

400

118.9

121.9

750

CVZ-70

400

410

121.9

125.0

770

CVZ-70

410

420

125.0

128.0

570

CVZ-70

420

430

128.0

131.1

470

CVZ-70

430

440

131.1

134.1

510

CVZ-70

440

450

134.1

137.2

560

CVZ-70

450

457

137.2

139.3

1410

CVZ-70

457

463

139.3

141.1

1000

Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-70 from surface to depth of 463 ft.

"We are very happy with Noram's progress to date. This phase of drilling will upgrade a substantial amount of the Inferred Resource to the Indicated category. While we move aggressively forward towards the completion of our PFS in 2022, we remain focused on our green mandate by exploring new ingenuitive solutions. Noram will stay aligned with its values and be a leader in this field while bringing immense value to the shareholders as it takes the Zeus Project to the next level", commented Sandy MacDougall, CEO and Director.

The samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM| OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697318/Noram-Receives-Results-for-CVZ-70-High-of-1930-ppm-Intersection-of-443-ft-1350-m-Averaging-968-ppm-Lithium

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Latin Resources Logo

Transformational A$35 Million Capital Raising to Expedite Lithium Business in Brazil

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to subscribe for a placement of new ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.16 to raise gross proceeds of A$35 million (“Placement”).

Foremost Lithium Appoints John Gravelle to Board of Directors

Foremost Lithium Appoints John Gravelle to Board of Directors

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Gravelle has agreed to be the Chair of its board of directors. Mr. Gravelle has board experience with several TSX main board and venture public mining companies, and is currently a director of Century Global Commodities Corporation and KP3993 Resources Inc. He is a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he served in various leadership roles related to the mining sector including Global Mining Industry Leader. He is a Canadian CPA CA.

Scott Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foremost Lithium commented, "We welcome Mr. Gravelle as Chair of the Board of Directors. We believe his strong financial background and extensive public company board experience will bring additional value to the Company as it continues to execute its value creation strategy."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

POWER METALS RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT FOR CASE LAKE

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it has received an exploration permit (PR-22-000035) for drilling on its 100% owned Case Lake Property in northeastern Ontario from Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. The exploration permit is valid for three years. Power Metals has started planning a first phase of a 5,000 meter drill program and a geological mapping program at Case Lake for the late spring of 2022.

Power Metals has drilled approximately 13,000 meters to date at Case Lake. Previous drilling on the Main Dyke intersected exceptionally high Lithium (Li) and Tantalum (Ta) intervals. Highlights from our 2017 drill program includes:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Argentina Lithium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

building with "tesla" on front

Tesla May Get into Lithium Mining, Will Others Follow?

With prices for lithium continuing to climb, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the carmaker may need to get into mining and refining directly at scale if costs don’t improve.

In 2021 alone, lithium prices increased 480 percent, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data, and the outlook for the metal points to further strength. Lithium is a key raw material in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

“Price of lithium has gone to insane levels!” Musk tweeted. “There is no shortage of the element itself, as lithium is almost everywhere on Earth, but pace of extraction/refinement is slow.”

