- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Appointment of TritonLake as Global Corporate and Financial Advisors to Drive Business Partnerships and Global Growth Footprint
ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company and 100%-owner of the HiPurA® patented process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) is pleased to advise it has appointed TritonLake to act as the Company’s Corporate Advisors.
HIGHLIGHTS
- ChemX Appoints TritonLake as Global Corporate Advisors
- ChemX proceeding with Pilot Plant Construction for HPA production at Scale
- International Focus for Joint Venture Offtake, Strategic Partnerships & Investors
ChemX is commercialising its unique HiPurA® technology producing HPA and other aluminous products from a chemical feedstock, independent of mine production, thereby potentially reducing project risk and approval lead times. Importantly, ChemX has the opportunity to co-locate future production facilities with offtake partners in key markets.
Under the agreement, ChemX will have access to TritonLake’s network of global partners and investors as it moves forward with its final phase of pilot plant construction and commissioning.
A detailed summary of the corporate advisory mandate is set out in Schedule 1.
TritonLake CEO Conor Smyth Commented: “It is a pleasure to be working with ChemX as it takes its patented HPA production process forward to realise its global potential. The attractiveness of a high purity alumina process to be deployed in key markets including USA, Europe and South-East Asia has the potential to integrate into supply chains for the next generation of technology and consumer applications across AI Semiconductors and Micro LEDs.”
TritonLake’s appointment comes at a key time for critical materials as the world seeks to harness the high value materials to drive the AI and energy revolution. HPA and Synthetic Sapphire serve a key purpose in providing chemical inertness in high value applications whether in Semiconductors, Micro LEDs or Optical devices.
Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
.
ChemX Materials Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
ChemX Materials
Overview
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) is a critical materials company developing innovative processing technology to produce high purity alumina for advanced technology and clean energy applications.
ChemX Materials’ 100 percent owned, Australian patented HiPurA® process technology offers a low cost and energy intensity production method to produce high purity alumina (HPA).HPA is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors and synthetic sapphires. Synthetic sapphires are critical in the production of applications such as smart watches, iPhones and laptop screens.
Company Highlights
- ChemX Materials Limited (ChemX Materials) is an Australian company developing an innovative, processing technology to produce high-purity alumina (HPA), this process is called HiPurA®.
- ChemX Materials owns 100 percent of HiPurA® and was granted an Australian patent for this technology in January 2024.
- High purity alumina is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors, smart watches and iPhones.
- The HiPurA® process is modular, scalable and uses a readily available aluminous chemical as its feedstock, therefore is not reliant on mine production offtake, all of which enable the technology to be deployed close to end users' manufacturing operations.
- ChemX Materials has proven HiPurA® can produce above 4N (99.99 percent) high purity alumina at micro plant scale. This testwork indicates HiPurA® is low in cost and energy intensity.
- ChemX Materials is constructing a pilot plant to demonstrate HiPurA® can work at scale, which is the next step towards commercialisation. The pilot plant construction is underway and on track for commissioning in June 2024.
Key Business Segments
High Purity Alumina Processing Technology - HiPurA®
ChemX Materials is developing an innovative processing technology to produce high-purity alumina (HPA). This process is called HiPurA®. ChemX Materials owns 100 percent and holds an Australian patent for HiPurA®. ChemX Materials has proven HiPurA® can produce above 4N (99.99 percent) pure HPA at micro plant scale. This test work has also demonstrated that HiPurA® is superior compared to alternative technologies, offering several advantages, including:
- Lower costs – both capital and operating.
- Independent feedstock - – process is not tied to mine production and uses a readily available aluminous industrial chemical.
- Easily scalable – production output can increase based on demand.
- Modular – can be built near end users’ manufacturing operations.
- Optionality – patented technology can be licenced to end users.
- Lower carbon footprint – technology is not energy intensive.
HPA has several applications, the most important being lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage applications. HPA is used in the coating of the battery separator to enhance safety and performance. The outlook for EVs is very promising. With the adoption of EVs growing rapidly year on year as governments across the globe deploy domestic incentives and regulations to reduce the use of internal combustion engines to meet net zero targets.
HPA is also a key in the production of synthetic sapphire, which is used in LEDs, semiconductors, lasers, optical lenses and medical devices.
ChemX Materials has proven its HiPurA® technology can achieve above 99.99 percent (4N) HPA purity at micro plant scale. Following the technical success of the micro plant, ChemX Materials is constructing a 24 tpa pilot plant in Western Australia. The pilot plant is expected to be operational in June 2024.
In January 2024, ChemX Materials was granted an Australian Patent for its innovative HiPurA® technology. Based on the success of the Australian patent, it is anticipated that ChemX Materials will be afforded similar protections in other international jurisdictions. The patent is important as it provides intellectual property protection as ChemX Materials seeks to commercialise the technology globally.
HPA production from the pilot plant will be used for customer qualification and marketing purposes. ChemX Materials is actively pursuing commercial opportunities globally. Commercialisation options include:
- Build, own, operate a commercial scale plant to sell high purity alumina to end users.
- Licence the HiPurA® technology for deployment at end users’ manufacturing locations.
High Purity Manganese Project
ChemX Materials is developing a high purity manganese project. The Jamieson Tank project is located on two exploration tenements, EL 5920 and EL 6634 in the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. These tenements collectively cover an area of 718 km2.
ChemX Materials completed a 94-hole drill program at the Jamieson Tank project, totaling 6,164 metres and released its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in September 2023. The Mineral Resource Estimate reported 13.1 Mt at 5.7 percent manganese, with 21 percent classified as Indicated and 79 percent classified as Inferred.
High purity manganese has essential applications in lithium-ion batteries as a cathode material. Manganese provides energy density, stability and lower costs and is a critical material for modern battery chemistries. As the world pursues decarbonisation it is forecasted that the demand for manganese will grow.
With the objective of the United States Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce its reliance on Chinese sources of critical minerals, by 2025, the Jamieson Tank project is an important prospect. China currently supplies around 95 percent of the global manganese sulphate.
The South Australian jurisdiction offers excellent infrastructure. The Jamieson Tank project is in a province that is characterised by rapidly growing renewable energy infrastructure (wind, solar and hydrogen) and access to a local skilled workforce. The Jamieson Tank project is accessible by road, approximately 160 kms from the port of Whyalla and near a major regional airport.
The tenements in which the Jamieson Tank project is located also host kaolin and rare earth elements (REE) deposits. The area has historically been well known and explored for its potential for kaolin. The Kelly Tank exploration target is estimated to be 55 - 130 Mt of extractable kaolin.
In 2022, ChemX Materials undertook a drilling program and identified REE hosted within the kaolin throughout the tenements. The drilling program intersected high-grade REE mineralisation with intervals of up to 5 metres @2,468 parts per million total rare earth oxides from 7 metres. Importantly, it remains open in various directions, providing potential exploration upside for future drill programs.
Management Team
Peter Lee – Chief Executive Officer
20+ years’ experience across mining, metals processing and chemical industries within Canada and Australia. Lee has held technical leadership roles with companies including Rio Tinto, BHP, Roy Hill and WSPGolder. He is an expert in refining and electrochemical processes and a registered P. Eng Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Canada, and a member of AusIMM and AICD.
Warrick Hazeldine – Non-executive Chair
Warrick Haseldine has more than 20 years of experience across capital markets and strategic communications with a focus on battery materials. He is the co-founder of advisory firm Cannings Purple, and former chair and non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX:GL1). Hazeldine is currently a director of Surfing WA, advisory board member of Curtin University, and a non-executive director of Purple.
Stephen Strubel – Non-executive Director and Company Secretary
Stephen Strubel is the company founder with 20 years’ experience in finance and corporate governance. Struber held a senior leadership role with Patersons Securities and has been a director and company secretary for ASX-listed companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in banking and international trade from Victoria University and an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business.
Alwyn Vorster – Non-executive Director
Alwyn Vorster has 30+ years’ experience in the resources industry, spanning several commodities including rare earths, iron ore, bauxite, potash and salt. Vorster has several senior leadership positions including chief executive officer of Hastings (ASX:HAS) and managing director of BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) and Iron Ore Holdings (ASX:IOH). Vorster is currently non-executive director of Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN) and Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD).
Results of General Meeting
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) provides the results of its General Meeting of Shareholders held at 2:00pm (WST) on 10 October 2024, as set out in the attached schedule. The Company advises that the resolution was passed and decided by way of a poll.
The Company confirms that receipt of shareholder approval of the transaction (as referred to in the ASX Announcement of 26 August 2024), satisfies a key condition precedent. The Company is working with the purchaser Newcam Minerals Pty Ltd to finalise the remaining conditions precedent. Completion is expected to occur this month.
This announcement is intended to lift the trading halt requested by the Company on 10 October 2024 in relation to its securities.
Announcement released with authority of the CuFe Board of Directors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CUFE LTD, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of CuFe Ltd (‘CUF’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CUF, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 14 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CUFE LTD, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
WA1 Resources Reports "Excellent" Refining Testwork Results
WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1,OTC Pink:WAORF) revealed results from the initial refining testwork conducted at its 100 percent owned West Arunta niobium project on Monday (October 7).
Located approximately 490 kilometers south of Halls Creek in Western Australia, West Arunta hosts the significant Luni niobium deposit, which was discovered during the company’s first on-site drilling in 2022.
According to a July 2024 mineral resource estimate, Luni contains inferred resources of 200 million tonnes at 1.0 percent niobium pentoxide, including a higher grade resource of 53 million tonnes at 2.1 percent.
“In June we reported that beneficiation testwork successfully produced a high-grade niobium concentrate, primarily via flotation – the first stage in a conventional ferroniobium process flowsheet,” said WA1 Resources Managing Director Paul Savich in a press release.
The refining testwork, which used the niobium concentrate produced from the beneficiation in June, returned a refined concentrate grading 66.9 percent niobium pentoxide at 99.9 percent recovery. WA1 said that they consider this an excellent outcome.
The concentrate can now be used for upcoming conversion testwork, the third and final stage in the process, with the goal of producing ferroniobium end-product.
“In parallel, variability and optimisation testwork of the beneficiation stage is ongoing with the aim of demonstrating mineralisation can be beneficiated from a portion of the Luni deposit to support detailed mine planning and other evaluations,” Savich said. "This will support process flowsheet development and preliminary mass balances to support engineering assessments.”
In September, to protect the rights of the Kiwirrkurra people and itself, WA1 Resources signed a negotiation protocol with native title representative body Tjamu Tjamu.
The protocol was entered into to ensure the project “happens the right way and everyone has a good chance to share the benefits of the project.”
Proposed infrastructure for West Arunta includes an access road connecting Luni to the mid-state highway, which has already secured a miscellaneous licence application following the negotiation protocol and other requisite approvals.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Strong Drilling Results from Tarraji-Yampi (80%, 100%)
Dreadnought Resources Limited (“Dreadnought”) is pleased to announce results from a diamond drilling program and down hole EM (“DHEM”) surveys at Tarraji-Yampi, located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assays from a diamond drilling program (6 holes, 1,524.8m) at Tarraji-Yampi have been received. These holes were designed to test 6 Cu-Au volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) targets around the Orion deposit and to identify potential off-hole conductors.
- Significant results were returned from the Orion, Orion Repeat, Orion Offset and OR1 targets:
Orion and Orion Repeat: KMDD001: 3m @ 4.5% Cu, 2.2g/t Au, 46.0 g/t Ag, 0.15% Co from 58.3m
And: 16m @ 0.7% Zn, 0.7% Pb, 12.7g/t Ag, 0.1g/t Au from 162m
Including:2m @ 2.6% Zn, 1.1% Pb, 26.8g/t Ag, 0.1g/t Au from 173m
Orion Offset: KMDD004: 5m @ 0.4% Cu, 0.5 g/t Ag from 11m
And: 1m @ 1.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb, 32.2g/t Ag, 0.1g/t Au from 23m
And a 50,000S conductor spanning ~150m x 150m, located ~100m down dip
And: 2m @ 0.9% Zn, 0.2% Pb, 3.8g/t Ag from 106m
And a 15,000S conductor spanning ~90m x 140m located ~80m down dip
OR1: KMDD006: 6m @ 1.2% Cu, 0.08% Co from 27m
Including: 2m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.19% Co from 28m
And a 24,300S conductor spanning ~80m x 200m, located ~180m down dip
- Additionally, a strong 14,500S off hole conductor spanning ~335m x 350m was defined at OR2.
- Results from the regional IP survey are expected in October 2024.
Dreadnought’s Managing Director, Dean Tuck, commented: “This drilling program was designed to identify new zones of mineralisation within and around the same feeder structures as Orion to better understand the Cu-Au VMS system. This program has delivered 6 new zones of mineralisation and four off-hole conductors that warrant follow up drilling. This is a successful outcome for the program and validation of the VMS model of mineralisation. As part of this program, an EIS co-funded IP survey was undertaken to test the effectiveness of IP at identifying Grant’s Find style Epithermal / Mesothermal Cu-Au mineralisation. The significant intersection of this style of mineralisation at OR1 underscores the importance of this work and we expect the results of that survey in October 2024.”
Figure 1: Photo of the Topdrill diamond rig at Orion Repeat.
Technical Discussion of Diamond Drilling
In the Phase 1 drill program (6 holes, 1,640m), 5 of the 6 targets were located along the same interpreted feeder structure as the Orion deposit and were defined by highly conductive, magnetic anomalies associated with elevated pathfinder geochemistry. These targets include the depth extension of Orion. The 6-hole Phase 1 drill program targets are discussed and summarised below.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Dreadnought Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Energy Fuels: Uranium Sector Strong, Now Ramping Up Rare Earths
Following the closure of Energy Fuels' (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)acquisition of Base Resources, Curtis Moore discussed the buildout of the company's rare earths and heavy mineral sands businesses.
"We are creating a truly diversified critical minerals company. This diversification is based upon on our core uranium processing and our core uranium production capabilities, which remain the heart of our business," he said.
"We have been and will be the number one uranium producer in the US ... however, on top of this uranium capability that we have, we've been able to bolt on a world-significant rare earth business and also a world-significant heavy mineral sand business," added Moore, who is SVP of marketing and corporate development at Energy Fuels.
Base Resources holds the Madagascar-based Toliara project, which once up and running will be a source of heavy mineral sands, as well as monazite, which can be used to produce the magnet rare earths used in electric vehicles.
Moore explained that Energy Fuels will be able to process the monazite at its White Mesa mill in Utah.
Using feed from Toliara, as well as the Donald project in Australia and Bahia project in Brazil, the company eventually expects to be able to produce 5,000 to 6,000 metric tons of neodymium-praseodymium oxide annually, as well as about 300 to 400 metric tons of dysprosium and terbium oxides. Moore estimated that it will take two to three years to get to that level of output as the company expands White Mesa and gets Toliara, Donald and Bahia going.
"When you're talking about those levels of rare earths, that's about the same size as a Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF) or an MP Materials (NYSE:MP), and we expect to be highly competitive on costs," he said.
Watch the interview above for more of Moore's thoughts on rare earths, heavy mineral sands and uranium.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Energy Fuels is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
SRC and Defense Metals Sign MOU for Rare Earths Processing in Canada
Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN,OTCQB:DFMTF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) to support the development of a domestic rare earths supply chain.
The collaboration was announced on Thursday (September 26) and has three main objectives.
The organizations will explore potential joint initiatives related to the processing and supply of rare earth materials, and will discuss the use of the SRC's rare earths separation technology for Defense Metals’ products.
They also plan to pursue negotiations for a long-term supply agreement.
The SRC has developed proprietary technologies for rare earths separation, while Defense Metals is developing its Wicheeda rare earths project, located about 80 kilometers north of Prince George in BC, Canada.
Guy de Selliers, executive chairman of Defense Metals, emphasized the partnership's strategic importance in enhancing North American supply chains for critical materials.
“By working together with SRC, we believe we can make substantial progress toward closing the rare earth supply chain loop and ensuring the availability of these critical materials for green energy and defense applications that are essential for national security,” he said in a press release shared by the company.
The agreement coincides with broader national efforts to reduce reliance on foreign sources for critical minerals.
The Canadian government is prioritizing the development of domestic mineral industries through its Critical Minerals Strategy, which seeks to support the country's economic security and competitiveness in clean energy and defense.
The partnership is expected to contribute to national security objectives by ensuring the availability of key rare earths that are essential for a range of modern technologies, including electric vehicles and military systems.
The MOU with Defense Metals is one of several recent moves in the sector by the SRC.
The SRC recently achieved commercial-scale production at its rare earths processing facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The facility, which became operational this past summer, is now producing rare earth metals at commercial levels, with an initial output of 10 metric tons per month of neodymium-praseodymium metals.
The facility’s purities exceed 99.5 percent, and its conversion rate is reported to be over 98 percent.
This milestone makes the Canadian province the first jurisdiction in North America to achieve commercial-scale rare earths production. The SRC plans to ramp up production to 40 metric tons per month by December of this year, and aims to reach an annual production capacity of 400 metric tons by early 2025.
Last month, the SRC signed a similar MOU with Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF) to explore the processing of rare earth materials from Arafura’s Nolans project in Australia at SRC’s Saskatoon facility.
This agreement focuses on processing heavy rare earths like dysprosium and terbium, which are used in high-performance magnets for electric vehicles and other technologies.
The rare earths industry has gained increasing attention due to the growing demand for clean energy technologies amid the ongoing energy transition. However, the supply chain remains vulnerable due to China's dominance.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
ChemX Materials Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.