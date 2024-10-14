Appointment of TritonLake as Global Corporate and Financial Advisors to Drive Business Partnerships and Global Growth Footprint

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
ChemX Materials

Appointment of TritonLake as Global Corporate and Financial Advisors to Drive Business Partnerships and Global Growth Footprint

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company and 100%-owner of the HiPurA® patented process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) is pleased to advise it has appointed TritonLake to act as the Company’s Corporate Advisors.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • ChemX Appoints TritonLake as Global Corporate Advisors
  • ChemX proceeding with Pilot Plant Construction for HPA production at Scale
  • International Focus for Joint Venture Offtake, Strategic Partnerships & Investors

ChemX is commercialising its unique HiPurA® technology producing HPA and other aluminous products from a chemical feedstock, independent of mine production, thereby potentially reducing project risk and approval lead times. Importantly, ChemX has the opportunity to co-locate future production facilities with offtake partners in key markets.

Under the agreement, ChemX will have access to TritonLake’s network of global partners and investors as it moves forward with its final phase of pilot plant construction and commissioning.

A detailed summary of the corporate advisory mandate is set out in Schedule 1.

TritonLake CEO Conor Smyth Commented: “It is a pleasure to be working with ChemX as it takes its patented HPA production process forward to realise its global potential. The attractiveness of a high purity alumina process to be deployed in key markets including USA, Europe and South-East Asia has the potential to integrate into supply chains for the next generation of technology and consumer applications across AI Semiconductors and Micro LEDs.”

TritonLake’s appointment comes at a key time for critical materials as the world seeks to harness the high value materials to drive the AI and energy revolution. HPA and Synthetic Sapphire serve a key purpose in providing chemical inertness in high value applications whether in Semiconductors, Micro LEDs or Optical devices.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here

.

asx stocksasx:cmxtechnology investingtechnology stocksmanganese investingrare earth investingRare Earth Investing
CMX:AU
ChemX Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

ChemX Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Ltd

Results of General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) provides the results of its General Meeting of Shareholders held at 2:00pm (WST) on 10 October 2024, as set out in the attached schedule. The Company advises that the resolution was passed and decided by way of a poll.

Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Ltd

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of CuFe Ltd (‘CUF’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CUF, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 14 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Niobium periodic symbol.

WA1 Resources Reports "Excellent" Refining Testwork Results

WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1,OTC Pink:WAORF) revealed results from the initial refining testwork conducted at its 100 percent owned West Arunta niobium project on Monday (October 7).

Located approximately 490 kilometers south of Halls Creek in Western Australia, West Arunta hosts the significant Luni niobium deposit, which was discovered during the company’s first on-site drilling in 2022.

According to a July 2024 mineral resource estimate, Luni contains inferred resources of 200 million tonnes at 1.0 percent niobium pentoxide, including a higher grade resource of 53 million tonnes at 2.1 percent.

“In June we reported that beneficiation testwork successfully produced a high-grade niobium concentrate, primarily via flotation – the first stage in a conventional ferroniobium process flowsheet,” said WA1 Resources Managing Director Paul Savich in a press release.

Keep reading...Show less
Dreadnought Resources

Strong Drilling Results from Tarraji-Yampi (80%, 100%)

Dreadnought Resources Limited (“Dreadnought”) is pleased to announce results from a diamond drilling program and down hole EM (“DHEM”) surveys at Tarraji-Yampi, located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Curtis Moore, rare earths.

Energy Fuels: Uranium Sector Strong, Now Ramping Up Rare Earths

Following the closure of Energy Fuels' (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)acquisition of Base Resources, Curtis Moore discussed the buildout of the company's rare earths and heavy mineral sands businesses.

"We are creating a truly diversified critical minerals company. This diversification is based upon on our core uranium processing and our core uranium production capabilities, which remain the heart of our business," he said.

"We have been and will be the number one uranium producer in the US ... however, on top of this uranium capability that we have, we've been able to bolt on a world-significant rare earth business and also a world-significant heavy mineral sand business," added Moore, who is SVP of marketing and corporate development at Energy Fuels.

Keep reading...Show less
Businessmen shaking hands.

SRC and Defense Metals Sign MOU for Rare Earths Processing in Canada

Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN,OTCQB:DFMTF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) to support the development of a domestic rare earths supply chain.

The collaboration was announced on Thursday (September 26) and has three main objectives.

The organizations will explore potential joint initiatives related to the processing and supply of rare earth materials, and will discuss the use of the SRC's rare earths separation technology for Defense Metals’ products.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

ChemX Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

ChemX Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

Further High Grade Uranium in Soil Results from Portland Creek

TNC Advances Mining and Processing Activities at Cloncurry Copper Project

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) – Trading Halt

Related News

Gold Investing

Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

Uranium Investing

Further High Grade Uranium in Soil Results from Portland Creek

Copper Investing

TNC Advances Mining and Processing Activities at Cloncurry Copper Project

Gold Investing

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) – Trading Halt

Australia Investing

BPH Energy Limited PEP-11 Update

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Appoints GM Operations Hill End

lithium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: American Lithium Charges Up 78 Percent

×