AppLovin to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results

AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) ("AppLovin" or the "Company") the leading marketing platform, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on November 4, 2026 during which management will discuss the Company's quarterly results and provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Stumpf, Chief Financial Officer.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company's website at: https://investors.applovin.com or via webinar registration . A replay of the webcast will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end advertising solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com .

Source: AppLovin Corp.

Investors
David Hsiao
ir@applovin.com

Press
Emelyne Interior
press@applovin.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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