Life Science NewsInvesting News

Cellarius is One of Europe's Fastest Growing Companies

Expanding Airocide's Global Winery Market share

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically announces, that its wholly owned subsidiary, SteriLumen has been notified that its European Distribution Partner, Cellarius has placed a substantial order. This order expands Airocide's leading global market share use in wineries with additional units also, being deployed in food processing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005442/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Cellarius has been a European Distributor of the patented, disruptive Airocide™ product for over 8 years deploying our FDA Class II Listed device, which was developed for use by NASA, that utilizes a combination of photo-catalytic oxidation, our proprietary chemical process and UVC within its reaction chamber which is a clear differentiator in air purification. This unique process destroys all carbon-based molecular air borne pathogens that pass through the chamber including mold, which, left untreated, negatively impacts the massive investments made by wineries in the wine barrel rooms and post-harvest facilities where inventories are stored. Cellarius sells Airocide™ in multiple business end user cases including, food processing, cannabis, wineries, hospitality, and healthcare. Airocide's patented technology leads the world in air purification and is chosen by globally recognized brands due to this product differentiation.

The Financial Times, the leading UK financial publication, recently ranked Cellarius as one of Europe's fastest growing companies.

John F. Andrews, Applied UV's CEO and Director stated, "Cellarius is one of our leading European Distributors. We are extremely grateful for their continued sales of our Airocide™ air purification suite. We applaud their continued success which is attributable to and is further testament to the efficacy, ease of use and effectiveness of our air purification solutions as the world not only reopens from the throws of this 3-year pandemic, but more importantly, prepares against future airborne pathogens enabling business, schools, governments, and facilities to remain open. This contract further demonstrates the strong global brand recognition and the growing end user business case our suite of Airocide™ air purification product offerings commands. The trust European companies have placed with our Distribution Partner Cellarius further underscores our commitment to provide best in class air purification solutions that help protect facilities, staffs, and consumers globally".

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on LinkedIn

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Applied UV Inc.
John F. Andrews
Applied UV CEO, Director
john.andrews@applieduvinc.com

Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Applied UVNasdaq:AUVIEmerging Tech Investing
AUVI:NSD
Applied UV

Applied UV


Keep reading...Show less
Playground Ventures Announces Appointment of CFO

Playground Ventures Announces Appointment of CFO

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company" or "Playground") announces that Nidhi Kumra has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effectively May 31, 2022. The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Ms. Kumra for her contributions to the Company and wish her every success in her future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Kaylee Whitcroft, the Company's Operations Accounting Manager, has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Announces Closing of Rio Tinto Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

Nano One Announces Closing of Rio Tinto Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries is pleased to announce closing of the strategic equity investment and collaboration with Rio Tinto, a leading global mining and metals group, announced on June 9, 2022 (the "Transaction"). Rio Tinto made an equity investment of US$10M and the two companies entered into a collaboration agreement (the "CA") under which they will work together to explore and evaluate opportunities to further drive localization of the lithium ion battery value chain, particularly in Québec, and will support the acceleration of the commercialization of nano one's patented cathode technology

Investment and Collaboration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Opening Two Ghost Kitchen Locations in Malaysia

JustKitchen Opening Two Ghost Kitchen Locations in Malaysia

The Company has also Appointed Warren Wang as its Managing Director in Malaysia to Lead the Growth of the Business in the New Market

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce the opening of two new ghost kitchen locations in Malaysia (the " New Locations "). The first location is situated within a COOX Kitchens facility in the Glo Damansara Mall (the " Mall ") in Petaling Jaya (the " PJ Location "), which opened in late May. The second location is a standalone Spoke near the commercial centre of Kuala Lumpur within the Pavilion district in Bukit Bintang (" Bukit Bintang Location ") and is targeted to open in late June. The Company will utilize GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Shopee Food as delivery service partners for the New Locations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sidoti's Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference

Sidoti's Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference

  • Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 70 Presenting Companies
  • Wednesday and Thursday, June 15th-16th, 2022

Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 15th-16th, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.comevents

Sidoti & Company, LLC, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture

Presentation Schedule

About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705035/Sidotis-Summer-Small-Cap-Virtual-Conference

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tantalus Systems Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Tantalus Systems Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Sets goals and commitments to key initiatives across the organization

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities, is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report is published in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), both of which are widely recognized global sustainability reporting frameworks. The inaugural ESG Report covers the period ending December 31, 2021, and highlights the ways in which Tantalus is working to create a sustainable and equitable future internally as well as for its growing user community of utilities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

One of The World's Prestigious Hospitals

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SteriLumen has just installed its patented LumiCide Surface and Drain UVC Disinfecting Systems initially, in 17 patient rooms within the world renowned Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside. Mount Sinai Morningside , formerly known as Mount Sinai St. Luke's, is a teaching hospital located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×