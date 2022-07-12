Disinfects ATM Keyboard, Touchscreen and Credit Card Reader Between Uses
Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SteriLumen has been notified that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the patent pertaining to a system to neutralize pathogens on ATM surfaces.
On a daily basis, consumers globally interact with numerous surfaces that need to be touched during normal uses, including ATMs with keyboards and interactive touch screens. As an example, according to the Company's internal research, as of 2018, there were approximately 470,000 ATMs in the U.S. alone. These surfaces are touched daily by an inordinate number of people that can harbor and transfer pathogens highly associated with illnesses and diseases. E.coli , salmonella and Staphylococcus aureus can be found on these commonly used surfaces and can easily spread to those in the general public if untreated; these bacteria and viruses can be transferred easily to cause serious illness. Banks are reducing the threat of litigation risk by incorporating the use of the best science available to protect consumers from contracting serious illnesses due to deadly surface pathogens found on ATMs.
John F. Andrews, Applied UV's CEO and Director, stated, "Our global disinfection leadership position is further strengthened with the issuance of this UVC Surface Pathogen Elimination Patent. This patent grant further strengthens our SteriLumen disinfection capabilities and applications to other business sectors that need to safely and efficiently address the ever-increasing problem posed by pathogens on surfaces in public spaces. Our pathogen disinfection portfolio is a valuable piece of intellectual capital designed to build shareholder value. The SterilLumen family of proven disinfection technologies is very well positioned to help businesses globally protect their facilities, employees, and consumers from harmful airborne and surface related pathogens."
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on LinkedIn
About Applied UV
Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following website: https://www.applieduvinc.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005410/en/
For additional Company Information:
Applied UV Inc.
John F. Andrews
Applied UV CEO, Director
john.andrews@applieduvinc.com
Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331