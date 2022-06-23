Life Science NewsInvesting News

Tru Infusion Places Significant Order

Largest Indoor Cannabis Cultivator in Arizona

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SteriLumen has received an significant order from Tru Infusion for its proprietary, Airoclean™ 420 by SteriLumen air purification technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005202/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Tru Infusion has deployed our air purification solution which was originally developed for NASA and is listed as an FDA Class II Medical throughout its 79 facilitie s which utilizes a combination of photo-catalytic oxidation, our proprietary chemical process and UVC within its reaction chamber which is a clear differentiator in air purification. This unique process destroys all carbon-based molecular air borne pathogens that pass through the chamber, which, left untreated, negatively impacts the pre and post-harvest facilities where inventories are grown and stored. Airocide's™ patented technology leads the world in air purification and is chosen by globally recognized brands due to this product differentiation.

Tru Infusion is an award-winning Arizona based cannabis retailer with 79 locations throughout the state whose products offer a premium cannabis experience by utilizing the most advanced technology combined with the safest and most efficient production methods available. The Tru Infusion lab utilizes proprietary extraction techniques for clean and pure outcomes. All the Tru Infusion products are made from scratch, to ensure quality, full infusion and accurate dosing.

David J. Lawson, Tru Infusion COO, stated, "Nature Wonder, dba Tru Infusion, has become one of Arizona's largest indoor cultivating companies. With multiple facilities spread throughout the state, we have in-excess of 300,000 sq. ft underroof. Our total flower canopy is expanded even further because we utilize multi-tier racks in 75% of our flower rooms. This means that the complexity of maintaining consistent room environments becomes a greater challenge due to the micro-climates with ceiling heights ranging between 16 feet and 22 feet. When looking at the cubic feet of space within our flower rooms, we looked to replace our earlier vendor. While they will remain nameless, I will say their solution worked fine in our single tier rolling table environments with 12–13-foot ceilings. The Airoclean 420 however, allowed us the ability to purify our air in the much larger grow rooms. After nearly a year and a half we have had no issues with the units at all – and we have over 100 units installed. As a result, you have a happy customer with future intentions to acquiring even more units for our planned expansions over the next 2 years."

John F. Andrews Applied UV's CEO and Director stated, "Our footprint and leading market share position in the cannabis market continues with the addition of Tru Infusion. We are very excited to welcome them to the Applied UV Family. We continue to aggressively pursue leaders in the high growth cannabis market as healthy air is an essential element in providing quality cannabis products to consumers. Having the award winning and fastest growing cannabis operators in Arizona incorporate the use of our Airoclean™ 420 by SteriLumen into their facilities is further testament to the products proven effectiveness but also to the growing interest of globally recognized brands and companies who use our Airocide air purification solutions to protect their facilities, employees, and products from harmful airborne related pathogens. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with the Tru Infusion team."

Applied UV's internal research estimates that the legal cannabis industry grew 46% from 2019 to 2020 achieving revenue in excess of $17B. Airoclean™ 420 by SteriLumen launched in 2015 is a pioneering brand that has been trusted for more than a decade by commercial and home/hobby growers across North America and, is the most effective air purification system in destroying powdery mildew and airborne fungal diseases that ruin cannabis plants and businesses. The cannabis crop is subject to many viruses that could impede growth and destroy crops. Powdery mildew is one of the most potent destroyers of cannabis grows in the world. The pathogen spreads through the air and gets into the vascular system of the plants. It remains hidden until two weeks into flowering before it wreaks havoc on the entire grow. Airoclean™ 420 by SteriLumen eradicates powdery mildew and other airborne pathogens and not only protects the crops but helps protect the personnel from airborne pathogens working in the facilities growing them as well.

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on LinkedIn

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven, and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For additional Company Information:

Applied UV Inc.
John F. Andrews
Applied UV CEO & Director
john.andrews@applieduvinc.com

Contact:
Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Applied UVNasdaq:AUVIEmerging Tech Investing
AUVI:NSD
Applied UV

Applied UV


Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Receives Substantial Order from European Distributor

Applied UV Receives Substantial Order from European Distributor

Cellarius is One of Europe's Fastest Growing Companies

Expanding Airocide's Global Winery Market share

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Playground Ventures Announces Appointment of CFO

Playground Ventures Announces Appointment of CFO

Playground Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company" or "Playground") announces that Nidhi Kumra has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effectively May 31, 2022. The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Ms. Kumra for her contributions to the Company and wish her every success in her future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Kaylee Whitcroft, the Company's Operations Accounting Manager, has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Announces Closing of Rio Tinto Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

Nano One Announces Closing of Rio Tinto Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries is pleased to announce closing of the strategic equity investment and collaboration with Rio Tinto, a leading global mining and metals group, announced on June 9, 2022 (the "Transaction"). Rio Tinto made an equity investment of US$10M and the two companies entered into a collaboration agreement (the "CA") under which they will work together to explore and evaluate opportunities to further drive localization of the lithium ion battery value chain, particularly in Québec, and will support the acceleration of the commercialization of nano one's patented cathode technology

Investment and Collaboration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Opening Two Ghost Kitchen Locations in Malaysia

JustKitchen Opening Two Ghost Kitchen Locations in Malaysia

The Company has also Appointed Warren Wang as its Managing Director in Malaysia to Lead the Growth of the Business in the New Market

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce the opening of two new ghost kitchen locations in Malaysia (the " New Locations "). The first location is situated within a COOX Kitchens facility in the Glo Damansara Mall (the " Mall ") in Petaling Jaya (the " PJ Location "), which opened in late May. The second location is a standalone Spoke near the commercial centre of Kuala Lumpur within the Pavilion district in Bukit Bintang (" Bukit Bintang Location ") and is targeted to open in late June. The Company will utilize GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Shopee Food as delivery service partners for the New Locations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sidoti's Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference

Sidoti's Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference

  • Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 70 Presenting Companies
  • Wednesday and Thursday, June 15th-16th, 2022

Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 15th-16th, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.comevents

Sidoti & Company, LLC, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture

Presentation Schedule

About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705035/Sidotis-Summer-Small-Cap-Virtual-Conference

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×